What's arriving/leaving Netflix in October
Things of note leaving Netflix next month:
Oct 1:
*30 Rock seasons 1-7 (Fuck you Netflix)
*Friday Night Lights seasons 1-5 (no really, FUCK YOU NETFLIX)
*One Tree Hill seasons 1-9 (now kids will never know dogs roam freely in hospitals eating hearts)
*Prison Break Seasons 1-4
*The Bernie Mac Show seasons 1-5
*The Wonder Years seasons 1-6
*Titanic
Oct 2
The Cleveland Show seasons 1-4 (prob moving to Hulu)
Oct 21
Bones seasons 5-11
Oct 29
Family Guy seasons 9-14 (prob moving to Hulu)
If you are ride or die with Netflix, what you can watch in October:
*Miss Congeniality”
*Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
*Cleverman season 2
*Boogie Nights
Oct 3
*Cult of Chucky
Oct 5
*Schitt’s Creek” (Season 3)
*The Fosters (Season 5)
Oct 7
*Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life
Oct 11
Donnie Darko
Oct 13:
*MINDHUNTER (Season 1, Netflix Original)
*Super Monsters (Season 1, Netflix Original)
Oct 17:
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation (Netflix Original)
Oct 24:
Wanted (Season 1, Netflix Original)
Wanted (Season 2, Netflix Original)
Oct 25:
The Hateful Eight
Oct 27
Stranger Things Season 2 (basically the only reason you are keeping Netflix)
