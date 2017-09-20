What's arriving/leaving Netflix in October

30 Rock is my go-to when I need to do work but want something funny playing in the background. I'm legit sad it's leaving.



Me too--literally the only reason I keep Netflix is so I don't have to drag out my DVDs for shows when I want to just randomly watch them.

lol well put them on a shelf by your TV!



PS did you love our worlds colliding on Watch What Happens Live the other night?? Reply

I have a handful of shows I consider my classics, 30 Rock is one of them. Golden Girls, Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm. None of them are on Netflix now, booooo. Reply

that's me with Community and Gilmore Girls. they took Community off at the beginning of September though :( Reply

oh come on

im only on season 2 of FNL, my first time watching

dammit Reply

awwww nooo. you have 11 days but even i feel like that is not enough time to deal with your emotions. Reply

Netflix is a joke now. Reply

YASSSS Miss Congeniality!!!! Reply

Schitt's Creek is iconic.



David's personality reminds me so much of Jon Lovett. Reply

A podcast I like was shitting on Schitt’s creek and I was unhappy. that show is everything.



What podcast was it? Reply

its so good, one of my fave shows rn Reply

Schitt’s creek season 3 is finally coming to netflix us. Hasn’t it been out in canada for, like, a year? Reply

We've had it on UK Netflix for at least half a year. Season 3 is great. Reply

well, it aired in Canada but it's not on Canadian netflix yet Reply

You can watch it on the CBC website Reply

I got tired of waiting for season 3 so I streamed it illegally online, oop Reply

Forever bitter I left it behind in canada, dutch netflix needs to catch up. Reply

i think they're actually keeping one tree hill now. i saw tons of teens petitioning for it lol. Reply

“Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life”



No thank you pls Reply

I didn’t know they had the wonder years Reply

me either!



now i gotta try to binge that shit Reply

same Reply

It kind of sucks because they had to change a lot of the original music choices for licensing reasons. Reply

sorry Netflix I'm still upset you took away Charmed, Community, Scrubs and Undeclared. Reply

Scrubs isn't on Netflix anymore!?! Omg! That and B99 (season 1) was my go-to when studying for the bar to cheer me up! :( Reply

Fuck, I forgot Community was removed! That was one of the only reasons I was staying--that and Mad Men, which is also gone now Reply

Charmed is still on Netflix US. I've been watching it lol Reply

I think people with Netflix or those who are considering subscriptions need to understand that old network TV shows are probably going the way of the dodo and most of what they have will be either their own making or from other countries and really old movies. They do have a few TV shows from cable networks that are also pretty decent but you have to look for them or keep an eye on instant watcher. For those in the U.S. anyway there are a lot of foreign TV shows and movies that are actually pretty decent if you're into expanding you're horizon.



Schitt's Creek is my fav, so if they're adding season 3 I can finally delete my DVR recordings and just rewatch and binge constantly <3



Between that and The Office, netflix doesn't need to give me anything else (*cough*except Bob's Burgers back) Reply

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life

...

...

...



Absolutely fucking not. Reply

mte, who asked for that shit Reply

Netflix is horrible. Their selection is boring AF. Reply

You're taking away Friday Night Lights and giving us Chris Brown? FUCK YOU! Reply

I had the exact same thought Reply

