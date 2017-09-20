Gina Torres confirms Split from Laurence Fishburne




- “With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year. There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected.”

- Torres, 48 and Fishburne, 56 married in 2002 and have one daughter, Delilah. Statement comes after Page Six posted pics of Torres kissing a new man on Tuesday.

