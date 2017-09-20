Gina Torres confirms Split from Laurence Fishburne
Laurence Fishburne & Gina Torres Split: Our ‘Love Story’ Has ‘a Different Ending Than Either One of Us Had Expected’ https://t.co/TZIhoUUMaa— People (@people) September 20, 2017
- “With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year. There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected.”
- Torres, 48 and Fishburne, 56 married in 2002 and have one daughter, Delilah. Statement comes after Page Six posted pics of Torres kissing a new man on Tuesday.
SOURCE
thats sad that she had to even address this cause of paps
They should have released a joint statement a lot earlier.
op who's in your icon?
What a heartbreaking statement...that being said I binge watched Suits for whatever reason and it's terrible but now I feel like I have to go down with that ship and Gina I need you to come back because everyone else sucks on that show. Just all around horrible, whiny people.
(I usually go for "never love anything" but this one is legit sad :\\\\ )
My Mood
But it's nice that they didn't make a spectacle of the separation, unlike some celeb couples.
Oof, right in the feels.
I'll reply to your comments in the other post (ontd roundup btw sorry i'm on ontd in waves lmao!