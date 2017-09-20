Gina Torres confirms Split from Laurence Fishburne

aw

thats sad that she had to even address this cause of paps Reply

As part of a known public couple, it was foolish to think you could be seen in a intimate situation with someone other than your spouse and think the media wouldnt have questions.



They should have released a joint statement a lot earlier. Reply

I think it's better that they got a year of peace and quiet for their daughter during the transition. Now the statement is out and it's all old news. More celebs should go this route. Reply

Her statement is so sad. Reply

welp, figured as much. she looked really into the new guy.



op who's in your icon? Reply

Their icon is Pooja Hegde. Reply

:( this stinks, but I hope both them find happiness and love Reply

Glad to hear things are kosher. People were ready to hate on him and talking shit like he’d done something wrong 🙄 Reply

I know there are people with the mentality that unless there is cheating/abuse there is no reason to end a relationship which is kind of :/ Reply

yeah idgt either, sometimes things run their course Reply

its very weird tbh Reply

Yeah, I definitely get it. Sometimes people just aren't in love anymore no matter how hard they try and they decide to end it. Reply

Haha yeah, between twitter and ontd, I've noticed that the first instinct lately is to applaud the woman for cheating or scamming a guy and demonizing the man no matter what information they have or don't have. Like with Jesse Williams- everyone's super mad at him and acting like he *has* to stay with his wife even if he doesn't want to. I think people forget that the real world isn't actually like that. Reply

Gina Torres is one of the most beautiful humans I have ever seen. Reply

I don't know if it was on tumblr or here, but I saw someone suggest her for Wonder Woman a while ago and it would have been awesome. She's truly a goddess. Reply

That was me, lol. She and Katee Sackhoff would have been my picks to play Diana, they're both great actresses who have the emoting thing down as hard as the action. Reply

omg. This would have been AMAZING casting. Reply

she's even more stunning in person Reply

she really is Reply

Same. She's gorgeous Reply

Her bone structure is such #goals Reply

My friend met her and said that when she smiled, he couldn't concentrate on anything she was saying because she was just so pretty lol. Reply

Shes so talll she looks like an Amazon woman and I love it. Reply

ia, she's beautiful Reply

she truly is Reply

Seriously she is just stunning Reply

aww. it sucks that she had to announce it like this and not on her own terms though. Reply

"Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected."



What a heartbreaking statement...that being said I binge watched Suits for whatever reason and it's terrible but now I feel like I have to go down with that ship and Gina I need you to come back because everyone else sucks on that show. Just all around horrible, whiny people. Reply

She's getting her own spinoff away from the rubbish, thank goodness. I hope no one except Louis/Katrina ever shows up. Reply

(I usually go for "never love anything" but this one is legit sad :\\\\ ) (I usually go for "never love anything" but this one is legit sad :\\\\ ) Reply

aww :(



But it's nice that they didn't make a spectacle of the separation, unlike some celeb couples. Reply

Aw, this is so sad. They were so cute bts on Hannibal. Reply

Beautiful Reply

life comes at you fast Reply

They were a really beautiful couple. :( Reply

She's lost a bit of weight since this. Reply

I loved them on Hannibal. They were both such strong actors playing such strong people in such a horrible situation. Reply

Yeah, I think we all saw that statement coming after those photos. Reply

(by which I mean, it's annoying she was forced to even talk about it in the first place, but downsides of being a celebrity, I guess) Reply

They're both great. Classy statement. Reply

She's such a lady. Reply

"Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected."



Oof, right in the feels. Reply

Yeah. It's a great (though still sad) way of framing a break-up. Reply

Ikr Reply

Same it hits me hard. Reply

Yeah. Jeez Reply

:( yes



I'll reply to your comments in the other post (ontd roundup btw sorry i'm on ontd in waves lmao! Reply

