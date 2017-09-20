Kim Kardashian plans to stop posing nude
Kim Kardashian West plans to "tone it down" when it comes to posing nude. https://t.co/5C9vkb7TJq— CNN Entertainment (@CNNent) September 19, 2017
"I'm like, I'm going to tone it down," the reality star said. Kim's nudes has become the topic of heated debates and scrutiny. "But then I'm like, wait, I can't be doing it in 10 years, so -- I might as well. I don't know what the age cutoff is.", Kardashian adds. Kim's image has been the source of multi million dollar empire, hence her many faces. The reality star mogul has posed for Playboy and being provocative has become her brand.
Nude selfies forever! There is no age cutoff and you don't have to look a certain way. But there may come a time when somebody is just kinda over and done with it. It's up to each individual.
Dita is everything!
I support nude moms. I'll take a look at the pics. You got cellulite and stretch marks? Show it,babe. It's all good.
getting on your high horse about feminism in one post and then calling someone a 'cellulite ridden mom ass whore' in another
hypocrite
I think the vitriol aimed at anyone outside of the 20-30 yo range for daring to get their clothes off is misogynistic at it's core. If a female body is not "fuckable" then it's abhorrent and must be shamed. That is where the power of The Crone, lies, tbh. *cackles*