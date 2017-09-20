all mine

Kim Kardashian plans to stop posing nude




"I'm like, I'm going to tone it down," the reality star said. Kim's nudes has become the topic of heated debates and scrutiny. "But then I'm like, wait, I can't be doing it in 10 years, so -- I might as well. I don't know what the age cutoff is.", Kardashian adds. Kim's image has been the source of multi million dollar empire, hence her many faces. The reality star mogul has posed for Playboy and being provocative has become her brand.

source= https://twitter.com/CNNent/status/910186736973643776
