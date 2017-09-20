Kim Kardashian plans to stop posing nude

I love that they kept in her "likes". Reply

Nude selfies forever! There is no age cutoff and you don't have to look a certain way. But there may come a time when somebody is just kinda over and done with it. It's up to each individual. Reply

I agree! She can continue as long as she wants. I love people like Dita Von Teese who's in her 40s and still killing it with burlesque Reply

Dita is everything! Reply

the cutoff is now, u old whore. no one wants to see your aged cellulite ridden mom ass. Reply

I support nude moms. I'll take a look at the pics. You got cellulite and stretch marks? Show it,babe. It's all good. Reply

what's wrong with cellulite? Reply

nothing. but not everything needs to be shown off either. Reply

Joseph, calm down. Reply

getting on your high horse about feminism in one post and then calling someone a 'cellulite ridden mom ass whore' in another

hypocrite

How are you possibly getting worse? Reply

Why do you have to report on this worthless sack of shit?? Reply

who gives a fuck. no one cared when you were naked and now no one cares that you're trying to 'tone it down'.







Edited at 2017-09-20 06:55 pm (UTC)

I didn't even realize she still did. Reply

She, like, truly upsets me. Reply

Wow people be feeling salty in these comments Reply

right??? I'm sitting here like whaaaaat is wrong with ppl today. Reply

Today? Sis, this is everyday for ONTD. Reply

they hate women Reply

at least it's not father's day. damn this community is a trip on that day of the year, probably even worse than valentine's day Reply

Today? TODAY?! This is how this site rolls, even moreso. Reply

Kardashian posts bring out the trolls too. Reply

This family is just getting more annoying and more and more boring. It doesn't matter whether she continues to do it or not, but it's just irritating how she equates being nude as the ultimate form of feminism idk. Reply

I already knew she's been dipping her foot in and out on this but okay. Reply

do it for as long as you want to. nothing wrong with naked old ladies. Reply

Thank you. Naked old ladies are amazing, especially because they don't give a shit no more.



I think the vitriol aimed at anyone outside of the 20-30 yo range for daring to get their clothes off is misogynistic at it's core. If a female body is not "fuckable" then it's abhorrent and must be shamed. That is where the power of The Crone, lies, tbh. *cackles* Reply

Ooh this is going to be a heated thread. I can feel it! Reply

only because no one here reads Reply

oh my word these comments are something else Reply

i really couldnt give less of a fuck if she's nude, i just need the media to stop trying to convince me to care about it. she's not breaking the internet, i dont care that she's naked in a tree, i dont care if she's in her own bathroom, a place where everyone is naked. i dont care stop writing about it stop saying it's feminist stop saying it isn't feminist. Reply

This is so accurate. I have no problem with Kim being nude but every time another news organization says she's breaking the internet or blowing up insta I just roll my eyes. Reply

lol Reply

Lmao Reply

She'll be back to it. We just saw the tree photo. Reply

