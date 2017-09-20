Ben Affleck leaves liquor store with brown paper bag

He got that beer belly Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, sadly he looks like my brother when my brother was drinking really heavily. Full face and stomach. It's pretty obvious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's got that beer everything tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and that beer chin, that beer skin, those beer cheeks... alcohol fucks your whole body up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And if I'm looking correctly, beer tits Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i would still hit it. oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's about to burst like a pimple Reply

Thread

Link

don't get my hopes up like that. I love a good popping vid Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Earwax removal >>>>>>>>! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I am partial to settling down with a good port of winer extraction myself Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

damn

his poor kids Reply

Thread

Link

Man, I was like who doesn't leave the store with brown paper bags anyways?? But then I remembered that it's Ben... welp bummer Reply

Thread

Link

I know I shouldn't be amused by this but I was the same way too @ first before I remembered he was supposed to be staying sober. Like, yeah that's generally what you leave with when you go to a liquor store. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that was my exact thought too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, i was like, how is this news? then i remembered, oh, right... alcoholism. ;/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's so depressing Reply

Thread

Link

he def must have lost the batman role (and they're keeping it quiet for justice league promotion) bc he is just spiraling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i am legit sad about this. it's tough to see people struggle. Reply

Thread

Link

I totally agree. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's horrible. Addiction is horrible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte bb :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same tbh. this sucks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA, this is cringeworthy to watch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah. i'm just like, benjamin, honey.. you don't have to feel like this.



hope he makes it out soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it really does make me sad to see this so public Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah and in public... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup. Alcoholism has destroyed so much of my family. Its tough watching it happen to others Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes! pp were no nasty to amy winehouse when was she struggling ... it's just all sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is just sad. Reply

Thread

Link

its hard to tell, but it definitely looks like there's a pack of beers in there (either bottled ones or cans) Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I thought 6 pack also. I would freaking know too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is really sad Reply

Thread

Link

This is really really sad, actually. He clearly fell off the wagon and is destroying what's left of his life.



he was "in great spirits"



Don't think I don't see what you did there, Gossip Cop. Reply

Thread

Link

Same about the spirits quote. Clever line but it’s too sad to be funny. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know right! Nnnnn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This must be horrifying for Jen and the kids. Obviously you can shield your kids from online gossip/trash mags but they are very perceptive when it comes to their parents and their behavior whether it be Jen stressed out or Ben acting erratic. Reply

Thread

Link

a shame Reply

Thread

Link

It's for research!!

GC can't be more obvious Reply

Thread

Link

I have a feeling it's gonna be mediocre as fuck. No shooting for the crazy stars like Snyder, so just the same old bland desaturated bore.



Maybe a 55% on RT. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

desaturated tone? the trailers thankfully the complete opposite of that this time Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That's better than what I was expecting tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm not expecting it to get good reviews at all but i'm sure i'll love it just like i did bvs. i live for trash i guess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what a great reaction Reply

Parent

Thread



Link