Ben Affleck leaves liquor store with brown paper bag




There's a report from InTouch that Ben was drinking alcohol at the Emmys. Gossip Cos says it's NOT true




Gossip Cop says that while Affleck could conceivably relapse one day, he did not at the Emmys.

Gossip Cop is further told he was “in great spirits” throughout the evening and happy to support his girlfriend



source
source
Tagged: , , ,