CW developing Riverdale spin-off Sabrina the Teenage Witch
- To be called The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Riverdale spinoff focused on Sabrina the Teenage Witch in development at The CW https://t.co/pFcIP485vc— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 20, 2017
- "Reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult, and — of course — witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit."
- Should air sometimes in the 2018-2019 season.
Edit: Since people seem to be bothered that the CW is making Sabrina ~*dark and edgy*~, note that the title implies the show is being based on the Sabrina comics series that's been running since 2014, which is also darker in tone.
source
Here for this.
I don't even watch Riverdale, though, so no clue why I'm this interested in a spin-off. LOL.
I want Salem back
i hate everything the CW chooses to be. enough!
I'm still mad they replaced Robbie Benson. But other than that, near-perfect ending.
im glad it isnt but at the same time they need to rein it in a bit its so extra rn
but tbh I hope it won't be that formulaic