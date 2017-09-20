CW developing Riverdale spin-off Sabrina the Teenage Witch

- To be called The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
- "Reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult, and — of course — witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit."
- Should air sometimes in the 2018-2019 season.

Edit: Since people seem to be bothered that the CW is making Sabrina ~*dark and edgy*~, note that the title implies the show is being based on the Sabrina comics series that's been running since 2014, which is also darker in tone.

source

Here for this.
