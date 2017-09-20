CW developing Riverdale spin-off Sabrina the Teenage Witch

As long as she has her powers, I'll keep my expectations low (keeping in mind, this is a CW series). I read some of the new Sabrina comics and they were very, very different (but in a good way) from the ones I remember as a kid. Reply

As someone who loves the Melissa Joan Hart show, I rejected the premise then read the description and now I'm so in. This sounds amazing.



I don't even watch Riverdale, though, so no clue why I'm this interested in a spin-off. LOL. Reply

Link





omg i am legit offended by this Reply

Link

Agreed. A dark, serious show doesn't have a place for Salem and he made the show. Reply

No way! He'll be the comedic relief that this show needs. If they go the dark humor route, Salem will fit right in imo. Reply

Salem was my childhood. Reply

Lmao Salem was always so sassy. Reply

ITA





I want Salem back Reply

I had a black cat named Salem for 16 years ❤ Reply

YES Reply

Here’s hoping for a Salem cameo, best ‘pet’ on tv ever. Reply

Mood Reply

mte Reply

ah fuck i gave up on riverdale halfway through but i'm here for any show about teen witches and i have a soft spot for sabrina. wish it wasn't berlanti & co doing this though. Reply

I'm tentatively here for this. Reply

i hate everything the CW chooses to be. enough! i hate everything the CW chooses to be. enough! Reply

The original sitcom actually still holds up. Especially Salem's scenes Reply

Also, this moment will forever be iconic and I love it so fucking much. Plus, the song is still amazing. Sabrina/Harvey OTP for life.





Reply

I am always amused by the number of jilted brides/grooms in TV and movies who react to being jilted at the altar with an aw shucks shrug and even being happy that they're running off to somebody else. Reply

ahh is the candle zelda? lol Reply

I'm still mad they replaced Robbie Benson. But other than that, near-perfect ending. Reply

So long as Melissa Joan Hart's racist and republican ass isn't involved, I'm in. Reply

lol mte Reply

Oh. Well then I ain't even annoyed anymore lol. Reply

I'm sure they'll have her as an executive producer. Just in name though. She won't actually be directly involved. Reply

I don't watch Riverdale, but I'm here for this! Reply

better a spin-off than have her on Riverdale full-time tbh Reply

Yeah she really doesn't fit in with Riverdale's world. One is crime noire and the other is supernatural horror. I'm curious how they'll set her up in Riverdale though. Reply

I don't want anything supernatural happening in Riverdale... at all. Reply

i really thot riverdale was gonna be supernatural ish lol



im glad it isnt but at the same time they need to rein it in a bit its so extra rn



Reply

This seems to imply that her witch side is inherently evil. We all know it's the humans that are smh. Reply

watch this be her big realization in the season finale, that she doesn't have to fight against her witch nature but is stronger if she accepts that part of herself, that it's not inherently evil but it's what you make of it, yadda yadda as she wins against the Big Bad of that season



but tbh I hope it won't be that formulaic Reply

