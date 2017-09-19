aya - madamefigaro

Jpop Living Legend Namie Amuro Announces Impending Retirement



Jpop icon Namie Amuro announced on her official website plans to retire from entertainment in September of next year which coincides with her 40th birthday:


[Translated Message]
Dear all fans:

Thank you very much for your continuous support.

September 16 marked the 25th year since my debut.
I could not have gone 25 years without your support, for which I am
eternally grateful.

Thank you!

Today, I would like to write about something that I have carried on my
mind and have decided on the 25th anniversary of my debut.

I, Namie Amuro, would like to take this opportunity to inform all of my
fans of my decision to retire as of September 16, 2018.

I plan to make the last year of my music career meaningful by focusing
my full attention on creating a final album and performing at concerts.

Then, I will welcome the date of September 16, 2018 in the best way I can.

I hope this year will be filled with wonderful memories for me and the
fans together.

Together, let’s make this coming year the best one possible!

Namie Amuro


source: namieamuro.jp/news/2017/20170920_msg/
