Jpop Living Legend Namie Amuro Announces Impending Retirement

All I saw of the subject was "Jpop Living Legend Namie Amuro..." and I was worried for a second. Especially considering how death notices in Jpop can happen so suddenly without warning.



I haven't kept up with Amuro in years, but her beginning/middle discography will always be my favorite.

Same. My heart stopped for a sec (I must've blocked the "living" part in "Jpop livinf legend")

She's been around for a such a long time so I feel like she deserves a break from all of this. Best of luck to her tho I will miss her.

I just posted about it, and I'M SHAKING AND CRYING. It's an end to an era tbh.



She also has a Hulu documentary series covering her career and life starting in October and will air its final episode on the month of her retirement. No word on when it'll be available outside of Japan though.

you really accepted an imgur link mods?

The updated version of CAN YOU CELEBRATE? still hits me hard tbh

WILD, but I can never find it on YT so my second fave:



Wild, Put Your Hands Up, Wishing On A Same Star, Can't Eat Can't Sleep I'm Sick.

She gave us so many bops!

She gave us so many bops! Reply

This SONG. Ugh, I love it so much.

It's so timeless.

I cry everytime I listen to it. This version is so beautiful.



Edit: I just realized you asked for fave songs, so: Can you celebrate?; Wishing on the same star, Come, Four Seasons, Want me want me, Hide&Sick, What a feeling, Do me more, The Meaning of us.



Edited at 2017-09-20 07:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Loved Four Seasons (Thanks to Inuyasha!), Wild, that Black Diamond song she did with someone else

Fast Car, Do me more & that collab with After School

when will ayumi hamasaki tbh

hopefully never! My deaf queen is gonna keep going even when all her senses are GONE.

She'll be the Helen Keller of J-pop tbqh!

LOL omg this is killing me.

i stanned for her HARD until memorial address then sorta stopped paying attention :/

NEVER! No but tbh, she really needs to. Her live vocals get worse and worse every tour. She turns out some bops every album, though. I got to meet her a few years ago and she was so incredibly sweet.

Does anyone know where to start getting into her music? I've seen her with TLC and the Hatsune Miku song

if you really like classic jpop, then Concentration 20.



If you're into more modern stuff, PLAY, BEST FICTION, and Uncontrolled are good albums to start with imo. Go from there!

Depends on what kind of music you like.



Her early career as the breakout member of a girl group (Super Monkeys) was '90s dance/Eurobeat.



In the beginning of her solo career, she did that "classic" Tetsuya Komuro brand of Jpop that is more artistic sounding than the current mainstream style of Jpop.



After she split with producer Komuro, her pop music kind of struggled and she did a lot of meh ballads. Her cover of Keedy's "Wishing on the Same Star" in 2002 repopularized her career, and it paved the way for her to do the R&B sound she had been hankering to do. Between then and 2007 is my favorite nu-Namie pop era. I stopped listening to Jpop in general by then. Reply

start with Come - the Inyuasha theme song... which comes from the Style album (So Crazy, Put em Up and etc)



then jump into the Queen of Hip Pop era... her best and basically her resurgence album.



Play era next - very fun music which ties into the 60s 70s 80s era perfectly.



After, hop around the Best Fiction greatest hits album.



Come is so good man

REALLY MISS DEL REY?

YOU'RE JUST GONNA IGNORE BREAK THE RULES? THE MOST ICONIC JPOP ALBUM AFTER AYU'S lovePPEARS?

THIS FRIDAY IS CHANGED TO AN AMURO NAMIE BREAK THE RULES LISTENING PARTY. Reply

BREAK THE RULES FEATURING SUCH ICONIC HITS AS:

No More Tears

Please Smile Again

Think of Me

Never End

and the core shaking HIMAWARI Reply

I've only listened to three of her albums so I guess I'll just rec those lol.



181920 - A compilation of singles



Best Fiction - Another compilation but these tracks are all from the '00s unlike the first one which was a group of earlier releases.



Past < Future Reply

Thanks all!

Best Fiction is a greatest hits album so that might be the best place to start. Like everyone else said, if you like old school stuff then 1995-2007 Namie is for you. If you like modern jpop/ more American sounding stuff then start with Past < Future. Her more recent album are mostly in English (at least Feel was).

I was wondering if this would be posted here.



She is such an icon and seriously one of my heroes, even though I don't actually stan much of her music. Still, this is huge / so sad. I hope it's more of a glorified hiatus than a forever retirement, but I'm sure she's sure about it. To be honest, her music has been lacking the past few years so... I guess it's just the news that we won't be getting thing else from her after next year that's so sad.



I am mad tho that I won't have the chance to see her live. Before whenever I was in Japan, I always missed out because I either couldn't get the day off from work or because she was sold out and scalpers wanted like 500 bucks for a meh ticket. There's no way I can afford next year let alone the odds of getting a ticket from the lottery.



I am taking this better than if Ayu or Kuu announced their retirements though. But they've always said that music is their lives and Namie never has afaik. Reply

she's had a tough life..QUEEN

of RESILIENCE I mean

Aw, I'm sad :(



If this is what she really wants though I'll accept it.



Also looking back on my listening to her music again lately I'm just like "Of course this happens now" lol. For real though I was thinking that I should finally make good on my plans to go through her whole discography just a few days ago so maybe this will encourage me? Reply

I feel like artists I haven't listen to in forever but I boot up later... end up having either retired under crazy bad circumstances or DIED lmao.

omg @ "or DIED"



omg @ "or DIED"

this makes me feel better that the artists i get into just have declines in music quality/popularity and/or in the case of groups disband. no tragic deaths for me yet (at least not that i can think of).

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

All my favs are either wack or retiring now

sis Jpop is such a fucking mess these past few years! This ain't helping right?? Considering even with her subpar releases they were still sadly better than so much of the other Jpop stuff out there stagnating for the past DECADE.

I thinking in general, like I'm still rocking a Big Time Rush icon in 2017.

But I'm trying to get back into Jpop and my old favs are trash now? But Miss Amuro was always a fav of mind, I didn't mind her newer stuff since I don't mind EDM. But AKB, Utada, Ayumi, I haven't liked any of their new shit, and the K-pop girls stopped trying with their Japanese releases.



Wednesday Campenella seems promising at least.

I'm so sad. Happy for her, but still.. so sad. She's amazing. I'll miss her so much.

With Ayumi I can understand the gravity on why she's pondering on retiring, but I didn't expect this. Was Namie hinting on signs before?



Good God, I dunno how I'll handle Hikki's full retirement down the road (but not now, please, my queen!)...



Oh my... what's happening?

This song reminds me of mid-late '00 r&b, YAS





This song reminds me of mid-late '00 r&b, YAS

She did the R&B sound pretty well, but the public didn't fuck with it.



She serves me J.Lo teas here every time, and I love it



I like the official remix more, but the original still knocks. I hope I'm not spamming you, I'm super passionate about Namie!

This Get Right teas

And no problem tbh!

me like it

Yassss

