Jpop Living Legend Namie Amuro Announces Impending Retirement
Jpop icon Namie Amuro announced on her official website plans to retire from entertainment in September of next year which coincides with her 40th birthday:
[Translated Message]
Dear all fans:
Thank you very much for your continuous support.
September 16 marked the 25th year since my debut.
I could not have gone 25 years without your support, for which I am
eternally grateful.
Thank you!
Today, I would like to write about something that I have carried on my
mind and have decided on the 25th anniversary of my debut.
I, Namie Amuro, would like to take this opportunity to inform all of my
fans of my decision to retire as of September 16, 2018.
I plan to make the last year of my music career meaningful by focusing
my full attention on creating a final album and performing at concerts.
Then, I will welcome the date of September 16, 2018 in the best way I can.
I hope this year will be filled with wonderful memories for me and the
fans together.
Together, let’s make this coming year the best one possible!
Namie Amuro
source: namieamuro.jp/news/2017/20170920_msg/
I haven't kept up with Amuro in years, but her beginning/middle discography will always be my favorite.
She also has a Hulu documentary series covering her career and life starting in October and will air its final episode on the month of her retirement. No word on when it'll be available outside of Japan though.
Favorite Namie songs?
She gave us so many bops!
It's so timeless.
I cry everytime I listen to it. This version is so beautiful.
Edit: I just realized you asked for fave songs, so: Can you celebrate?; Wishing on the same star, Come, Four Seasons, Want me want me, Hide&Sick, What a feeling, Do me more, The Meaning of us.
Also Baby Don't Cry, Pink Key, and basically her entire Suite Chic album (especially Just Say So and Without Me)
Also Baby Don't Cry, Pink Key, and basically her entire Suite Chic album (especially Just Say So and Without Me)
i stanned for her HARD until memorial address then sorta stopped paying attention :/
If you're into more modern stuff, PLAY, BEST FICTION, and Uncontrolled are good albums to start with imo. Go from there!
Her early career as the breakout member of a girl group (Super Monkeys) was '90s dance/Eurobeat.
In the beginning of her solo career, she did that "classic" Tetsuya Komuro brand of Jpop that is more artistic sounding than the current mainstream style of Jpop.
After she split with producer Komuro, her pop music kind of struggled and she did a lot of meh ballads. Her cover of Keedy's "Wishing on the Same Star" in 2002 repopularized her career, and it paved the way for her to do the R&B sound she had been hankering to do. Between then and 2007 is my favorite nu-Namie pop era. I stopped listening to Jpop in general by then.
then jump into the Queen of Hip Pop era... her best and basically her resurgence album.
Play era next - very fun music which ties into the 60s 70s 80s era perfectly.
After, hop around the Best Fiction greatest hits album.
YOU'RE JUST GONNA IGNORE BREAK THE RULES? THE MOST ICONIC JPOP ALBUM AFTER AYU'S lovePPEARS?
THIS FRIDAY IS CHANGED TO AN AMURO NAMIE BREAK THE RULES LISTENING PARTY.
No More Tears
Please Smile Again
Think of Me
Never End
and the core shaking HIMAWARI
181920 - A compilation of singles
Best Fiction - Another compilation but these tracks are all from the '00s unlike the first one which was a group of earlier releases.
Past < Future
She is such an icon and seriously one of my heroes, even though I don't actually stan much of her music. Still, this is huge / so sad. I hope it's more of a glorified hiatus than a forever retirement, but I'm sure she's sure about it. To be honest, her music has been lacking the past few years so... I guess it's just the news that we won't be getting thing else from her after next year that's so sad.
I am mad tho that I won't have the chance to see her live. Before whenever I was in Japan, I always missed out because I either couldn't get the day off from work or because she was sold out and scalpers wanted like 500 bucks for a meh ticket. There's no way I can afford next year let alone the odds of getting a ticket from the lottery.
I am taking this better than if Ayu or Kuu announced their retirements though. But they've always said that music is their lives and Namie never has afaik.
If this is what she really wants though I'll accept it.
Also looking back on my listening to her music again lately I'm just like "Of course this happens now" lol. For real though I was thinking that I should finally make good on my plans to go through her whole discography just a few days ago so maybe this will encourage me?
this makes me feel better that the artists i get into just have declines in music quality/popularity and/or in the case of groups disband. no tragic deaths for me yet (at least not that i can think of).
All my favs are either wack or retiring now
But I'm trying to get back into Jpop and my old favs are trash now? But Miss Amuro was always a fav of mind, I didn't mind her newer stuff since I don't mind EDM. But AKB, Utada, Ayumi, I haven't liked any of their new shit, and the K-pop girls stopped trying with their Japanese releases.
Wednesday Campenella seems promising at least.
With Ayumi I can understand the gravity on why she's pondering on retiring, but I didn't expect this. Was Namie hinting on signs before?
Good God, I dunno how I'll handle Hikki's full retirement down the road (but not now, please, my queen!)...
This song reminds me of mid-late '00 r&b, YAS
She serves me J.Lo teas here every time, and I love it
I like the official remix more, but the original still knocks. I hope I'm not spamming you, I'm super passionate about Namie!
And no problem tbh!