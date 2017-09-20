Serena Williams Wrote a Powerful Letter About Being Body-Shamed

I love her. Being a solid, muscular woman is hard. I've always been tall and athletic. Even as a kid, there was nothing 'little' about me, and I looked nothing like my classmates.



Her daughter is lucky to have such a fantastic role model.

Word. I actually wasn't the tallest girl in my class (probably 3rd or 4th) but I always felt bigger than the majority of the girls in my grade. At 32, I've learned to be proud, but it's fucking horrible what you're programmed to believe when you're younger and not "normal" looking. It's also suuuuuper hard to "deprogram" that ish.

Yup. I too am STILL working on the deprogramming. It is so incredibly hard. It took me so long to understand that it was muscle that made me bigger. I just thought I was 'fat.' I didn't understand how every other girl around me had thin little limbs and I looked more like a boy.



If I have a daughter someday, its something I will really have to work hard on talking about. I want her to understand its natural and an asset. Reply

I love her. She is a true inspiration.

Honestly, she's always been #bodygoals for me. Fuck the muscle haters - I rather be strong than skinny. My genetics won't let me be any other way anyway lol

she's a total goddess. this is such a sweet letter <3

She's a goddess. I have so much respect and admiration for her.

her baby is so cute and already has a verified IG account: https://www.instagram.com/olympiaohania n/

love serena, but i fucking hate when parents make IG accounts for their kids.

I'd rather they do that than flood their social media w/ a billion baby pictures that idgaf about or all look the same. I think it's kind of cool to make your kid their own page for pictures, updates, etc that people can follow if they want to see those things.

it sketches me out because the kids don't really have any choice in it.

That's very true, and the kids' instas should definitely be private and the parents should be selective about who they allow follow it. I just meant in terms of "if they're going to post pics anyway" which 95% of parents on social media do, I'd rather they have a dedicated place for it imo

she's too cute omg

Aw, that 'smart and strong like my mama' onesie is the only kind of text that should be on girls' wear. None of this 'future heartbreaker' bullshit

lol @ that baby having more followers than me.

Ive always loved Serena but it seems like since she's gotten engaged and pregnant she's just been an even bigger ray of sunshine.



Her body has always been GOALS and I'm glad she's never seemed insecure about her muscular figure. People are cruel when it comes to body standards for women. Reply

I have really broad shoulders naturally and swimming didn't help my case, I used to get made fun of so badly and bullied to the point of wanting to kill myself but now that I'm 28, I've learned to embrace them and think they look strong and elegant, especially when I stand up straight and don't slouch.



We can never win when it comes to our own bodies and looks, but men can look like complete utter shit and continue to succeed, get praised for the bare minimum. Reply

Broad backs/shoulders for life, bb. But fuck is it tough finding bras lol

What a sweetie!

what a total sweetheart and inspiration. that letter was adorableee

Her body is amazing. I would love to look even remotely like her.



shes a great role model, slayy

That's such a sweet letter <3 people have always been so wretched to her and her sister

And racism + misogyny

Tell them!!

Iconic

Good for her. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Her baby is adorable.

Lol @ the Sharapova shade



Serena and Venus have been through so much so I'm so happy for their success. It must have been so draining to endure that constant scrutiny and commentary.



Edited at 2017-09-20 06:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Her body is amazing! She is so solid and strong. I think she is beautiful. Her sister is as well.

I envy that she's so confident and accepting of her shape. I have VERY broad shoulders and wide ribcage(broader than Serena) and people always ask me if I'm a swimmer even though I can't even doggy paddle. I'm not even muscular I barely work out. I have a short neck and small hips too so it's even more noticeable. And when ppl call celebs like Jessica Biel "broad shouldered" I get so pissed I would kill for shoulders as small as Jessica's

Edited at 2017-09-20 06:58 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-09-20 06:58 pm (UTC) Reply

I hope she knows the losers who tried to make her feel bad are insecure, lazy, unfit slobs who hate themselves.

pretty much

Is a Sharapova stan gonna accuse her of doping again lol



Alexis is lucky to have her as a mom and have a dad that supports her the way he does Reply

I think the bb goes by olympia

That baby's name is shade alone.

bless

I had a white colleague/bordering on friend/nearly hooked up with him that called her "manly". I cut him out of my life after that. I'm glad I didn't hook up with him.

Seeing men in my own community call her a man and say how unattractive they are and not being apologetic about their hatred toward her pissed me off.



Like they hate her because shes confident and independent and imo is the best athlete of all time. Reply

I use to hate my thick muscular calves but I want to have thighs like hers.

Blessx2

I'm naturally muscular and this makes me feel better about myself.

I always wonder how the sex life of someone like Serena must be bc I have no idea how a super fit person feels insituations like sex or going up a few flights of stairs lol I'm ridiculously unfit and I envy people who have enough discipline to lead a fit life. Her baby is adorable <3

