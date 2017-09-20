Serena Williams Wrote a Powerful Letter About Being Body-Shamed
Dear Mom, You are one of the strongest women I know. I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter 😳) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body. I don't know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15 year old and even to this day.... Read the rest on my @Reddit profile. Link in bio.
I've been called man because I appeared outwardly strong. It has been said that that I use drugs (No, I have always had far too much integrity to behave dishonestly in order to gain an advantage). It has been said I don't belong in Women's sports -- that I belong in Men's -- because I look stronger than many other women do. (No, I just work hard and I was born with this badass body and proud of it).
But mom, I'm not sure how you did not go off on every single reporter, person, announcer and quite frankly, hater, who was too ignorant to understand the power of a black woman.
I am proud we were able to show them what some women look like. We don't all look the same. We are curvy, strong, muscular, tall, small, just to name a few, and all the same: we are women and proud!
You are so classy, I only wish I could take your lead. I am trying, though, and God is not done with me yet. I have a LONG way to go, but thank you.
Thank you for being the role model I needed to endure all the hardships that I now regard as a challenges--ones that I enjoy. I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same, and have the same fortitude you have had.
Promise me, Mom, that you will continue to help. I'm not sure if I am as meek and strong as you are yet. I hope to get there one day. I love you dearly.
Your youngest of five,
Serena
Her daughter is lucky to have such a fantastic role model.
If I have a daughter someday, its something I will really have to work hard on talking about. I want her to understand its natural and an asset.
and already has a verified IG account: https://www.instagram.com/olympiaohania
Her body has always been GOALS and I'm glad she's never seemed insecure about her muscular figure. People are cruel when it comes to body standards for women.
We can never win when it comes to our own bodies and looks, but men can look like complete utter shit and continue to succeed, get praised for the bare minimum.
Serena and Venus have been through so much so I'm so happy for their success. It must have been so draining to endure that constant scrutiny and commentary.
Her body is amazing! She is so solid and strong. I think she is beautiful. Her sister is as well.
Alexis is lucky to have her as a mom and have a dad that supports her the way he does
Like they hate her because shes confident and independent and imo is the best athlete of all time.