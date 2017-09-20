ONTD Roundup
For Tuesday, September 19, 2017:
- Taylor Spends 3rd Week at #1 + Cardi B Expected To Go #1 Next Week
- Ryan Phillippe claims ex-girlfriend attacked him + hurt herself while drunk
- Rihanna shows you how to get the #FentyFace
- "Man-free" music festival plans threatened by MRAs and transgender groups
- Celebs tweet about the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that hit central Mexico
- Jada Pinkett Smith DENIES Claims She's a Scientologist
- Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Split
- Harry Styles kicks off tour + charges extra for "plus" size merch
Song of the Day: Heart - Never
hard rock / 1985
but for real don't miss parc guell in bcn.
let's start a pool on what identity of_baron will appropriate next. so far we've had: asian, bi, trans, and muslim.
How do people find the energy to maintain lies on the Internet???? I just don't understand it.
I love how she just keeps commenting like nothing's happened
happy humpday everyone!
im so frustrated. i havent gone shopping in person yet just looked online to get an idea and not waste my time and all the styles are sf ugly!!
these are the sites ive looked at and struck out on: macys, nordstrom, sears, jcpenny, kohls, target, asos, h&m, f21
any suggestions?
what about eshakti?
idk what style lol not casual and not a gown. the reception is at night.
Try modcloth tho if you're not opposed to buying a few online and returning the ones that don't work. I have a hard time finding cute dresses. This one is a forever favorite and I have it in 3 colors, but the hem on the lace is unfinished (or at least it was when I bought these a few years ago...the pics look finished there)
Try Modcloth, Anthropologie, Bloomingdales? Kohls might even be decent
Use my code /link lol https://rtr.app.link/e/bjtst4qcBG
I'm getting a haircut today! I've been bored with my hair for a while after growing my bangs out this summer for the first time since I was like, eight. I'm getting a trim of the length and a blunt bang cut in so I am stoked. I would usually dye my hair dark around now but I'm trying to stay away from dye and grow out a green ombre.
i'm so happy i finally went blonde, i've wanted to do it my whole life and it finally happened a few months ago (it took a few trips though since my hair was dyed red before in a rose gold ombre which some days i miss). i also kept my dark roots which has really been great.
nice @ the blunt bang cut. i love those!
Poor thing has like pink eye or something. I feel so bad.
about to be me
I have a 40" and I can't imagine anything smaller
That was the size of the tvs my family had in the 90s lol
Cats sometimes take a while to be comfortable in a new space.
Just be aware she could start spraying things in your home to mark it. I got my kitty when she was a little kitten last year and it took her a good few months to stop peeing on my bed 🤓
thanks for the advice. being patient can be so tough sometimes lol
I had a cat who hid behind the couch for literally 2 weeks after we got him. He'd get out and use the litter box at night when no one was around, but otherwise he wouldn't come out.
Other than that, it'll just take time :/
one tip I have as someone who grew up with 4 cats, cats like when you're on their level. If you want a timid one to approach you, crouch down.
go if you feel like you need to, but def. don't do the power hour- 6 beers in 1 hour won't be a good look
Just go out and have a couple drinks like a normal person. If your boss has an issue with that, remind him that you're all adults and can drink at whatever pace you want.