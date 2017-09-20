ONTD Roundup

I thought she was really good in this role tbh. It was something a bit different to what we've seen and I enjoyed her performance. The movie though..... Reply

hard rock / 1985

Heart rules.

I leave for Disneyland in two days! 🤗

OMG ME TOO BB! IM SO EXCITED!!!!!

Yay! I'm so excited for all the Halloween decorations!!

Going to Spain (Barcelona, Madrid, Sevilla, Granada) on vacation Friday! Feel free to share any tips on things to pack/places to go! I've been slammed this past month so I haven't had time to think about this trip at all haha

you're missing the real gem - the basque country!



but for real don't miss parc guell in bcn.

Ah haha we wanted to go but couldn't fit it in! Hopefully I'll be able to come back and explore more :) Also really hoping to visit Portugal at some point so maybe could do a Basque/Portugal trip someday!

That sounds like such a cool trip!

Im so jealous!! Also if you love eating add SAN SEBASTIAN TO YOUR ITINERARY!!!!

Obvious tourist destination is obvious, but the Alhambra in Granada was amazing! I also did a tour of the Royal Palace of Madrid, which was pretty neat. Also idk where you're from, but as an American visiting Spain in July I could not handle how stingy restaurants were about water, like Jesus Christ it's 100 degrees out could you maybe give me something more than a teeny tiny glass of lukewarm water with no refills. :( But hopefully September is a lot cooler there, haha.

Honestly for Barcelona, just get day drunk and wander around the city on foot

I have no advice but for Barcelona be careful there are a lot of pick pocketers. My friend got her whole wallet stolen and we don't have a clue where she did. So make sure to use common sense while out there (keep your bag closed, for whatever reason do not just open it in a busy street etc)

i'm still cackling over this thread



let's start a pool on what identity of_baron will appropriate next. so far we've had: asian, bi, trans, and muslim.

She's every woman! It's all on ONTD!! Catch her in a lie, she'll make up more lies! She'll do it naturally *vocalizes*



Reply

Rachel Dolezal who

oh that thread......messy.

How do people find the energy to maintain lies on the Internet???? I just don't understand it.

LoL, right?! And WTF at having no shame and continually pretending it never happened?

Jesus

LMAO

lmao jesus

Reply

It's like whipping someone with a longline dress what kinda ignorance.

Good lord

LMAO

lmaooo



I love how she just keeps commenting like nothing's happened

They & qondra should just finish each other off at this point

bloop

sis, don't set her off on another "stalker terriers harrying my ankles" rant lmao.

Hope you get good dick today, Becky!!! xoxox

One can only hope...

i need help finding a dress for my cousins wedding in 3 weeks..

im so frustrated. i havent gone shopping in person yet just looked online to get an idea and not waste my time and all the styles are sf ugly!!



these are the sites ive looked at and struck out on: macys, nordstrom, sears, jcpenny, kohls, target, asos, h&m, f21



any suggestions?

what style are you looking for?



what about eshakti?

eshakti is cutting it close, timewise.

checkin em out, looks like they have long delivery times though

idk what style lol not casual and not a gown. the reception is at night.

Try modcloth tho if you're not opposed to buying a few online and returning the ones that don't work. I have a hard time finding cute dresses. What kind of dress are you looking for? Casual, cocktail, etc? It depends on the time of day/vibe of the wedding tbh. This one is a forever favorite and I have it in 3 colors, but the hem on the lace is unfinished (or at least it was when I bought these a few years ago...the pics look finished there)

Oh snap-- no luck with Asos? That's my go-to!



Try Modcloth, Anthropologie, Bloomingdales? Kohls might even be decent

Rent the runway

seconding modcloth, also sometimes zara has nice stuff

Rent the Runway, bb. I can get you 30.00 off.

rent the runway.

The earthquake and Hurricane Maria is just weighing on my mind all day. It's just so heartbreaking, I know it's definitely climate change and it's hurricane season but it's just one right after the other. It kind of feels like the end of days.

Reply

i have nothing to contribute! happy wednesday!!

ontd, what are your hair goals for fall?



I'm getting a haircut today! I've been bored with my hair for a while after growing my bangs out this summer for the first time since I was like, eight. I'm getting a trim of the length and a blunt bang cut in so I am stoked. I would usually dye my hair dark around now but I'm trying to stay away from dye and grow out a green ombre.



Reply

I went super blonde & it's been great ✌🏻💁🏼

I can't decide whether to get a bob or go really dramatic with a pixie cut. maybe I'll ask the hairstylist what she thinks. I usually get a bob when I cut my hair so I'm tempted to go with something different.

go for the pixie! it'll grow back if you don't like it!

i had a pixie YEARS ago and it was super liberating tbh.

I'm gonna go blue/black in October

I just dyed my red to the color that andreaschoice uses so I'm good on the color but I really want to grow my hair out so it's past the shoulders curly. It's getting there.

i think i want to go a bit blonder and possibly get bangs again (i'm thinking bridget bardot bangs). i just wish my hair would grow faster, it's barely past my shoudlers right now and i'd like it to be an inch or so longer.



i'm so happy i finally went blonde, i've wanted to do it my whole life and it finally happened a few months ago (it took a few trips though since my hair was dyed red before in a rose gold ombre which some days i miss). i also kept my dark roots which has really been great.

I'm gonna keep growing it out. I live in the desert and having long dark

i want a bob i think. im really bored with my hair



nice @ the blunt bang cut. i love those! Reply

to keep it growing. It grew so much in the last 6 weeks Reply

to grow it back... Reply

keeping my undercut, but I might do red highlights against my dark brown base color Reply

Alternating between my dope af fro and the many wigs I own. Reply

I have to take my kitty to the vet today :(



Poor thing has like pink eye or something. I feel so bad. Reply

lmfao, good luck, bb! Reply

"a livable wage has always appealed to me" Reply

Me irl. I just found out I didn't get a job I applied for. SIGH Reply

Lmfao Reply

Lmao for real Reply

my 50" tv died and now i'm using a 24" tv a temporary replacement- IT'S LIKE A TV FOR ANTS! Reply

Lmaooo I can't believe we used to watch like 12" screens back in the day.



I have a 40" and I can't imagine anything smaller Reply

I have a 40' and it feels so small to me lol Reply

Ikr the 12 inch thing is a trip lol



That was the size of the tvs my family had in the 90s lol Reply

bf and i adopted a little kitty on the weekend. i have never had a cat before so i'm super cautious but bf is really good with her. she is under socialized so she has been in her hiding spot since we brought her home. she's been really good when we pet her (she doesn't pull away and lets us rub her everywhere) but she hasn't come out at all. my bf is a lot more patient than i am. any tips to get her to come out? Reply

Just let her do it at her pace.



Cats sometimes take a while to be comfortable in a new space.



Just be aware she could start spraying things in your home to mark it. I got my kitty when she was a little kitten last year and it took her a good few months to stop peeing on my bed 🤓 Reply

she peed once on the floor but has been using her litterbox otherwise. really hoping she won't do that!



thanks for the advice. being patient can be so tough sometimes lol Reply

It's basically just a waiting game. Keep your house as quiet and calm as possible (like no blasting music or banging dishes around or anything). Sit by her hiding spot and talk to her just to get her used to you. She'll come out eventually.



I had a cat who hid behind the couch for literally 2 weeks after we got him. He'd get out and use the litter box at night when no one was around, but otherwise he wouldn't come out. Reply

Don't rush her. My cat hid for a few days every time we moved. She just needs to adjust and feel safe and she'll start coming out. Reply

She'll come out eventually. It takes some time getting acclimated to a new place: new smells, new sounds, etc. Keep showing her what attention you can and eventually she'll learn to trust you. Where are you putting her food/litter? I assume she's coming out while you're not home/you're sleeping but it might help too if she sees you preparing her dish/giving it to her.



Other than that, it'll just take time :/ Reply

Just give her time, tbh. My sister adopted 2 cats and they were the same when they got to her house, she just took good care of them, and eventualy they came out of hiding. They need to build trust. Reply

It can take some time but it'll be so worth it. <3 Reply

waiting game tbh, that's how cats can be in new places. she'll be ok!



one tip I have as someone who grew up with 4 cats, cats like when you're on their level. If you want a timid one to approach you, crouch down. Reply

time, space, routine. she'll come out on her own. dont overstep her boundaries. Reply

Yeah I'm with everyone else. Just give her some time to hide and she'll come out in her own time. We just adopted an older cat in July and she hid for the first three days straight. Now she won't leave us alone lol. Good luck bb, be patient! Reply

My boss recently got divorced and is basically reliving his single college days. He wants everyone from work to get together and have a power hour this weekend. (I never did this in college, but apparently it means drinking a shot of beer every minute for an hour). This is obviously a terrible idea, but several of my co-workers have already agreed to do it and I feel like I can't say no. Ugh I'm not opposed to drinking with colleagues every once in a while, but why can't we just go out for happy hour and have two drinks each, max, like normal adults? Reply

if they shame you for not wanting to assblast yourself, shame them for being alcoholics. Reply

i couldn't even do a power hour when i was in top drinking shape



go if you feel like you need to, but def. don't do the power hour- 6 beers in 1 hour won't be a good look Reply

Yeah I definitely don't think I can drink that much in an hour. Reply

Do shots of water with them Reply

Power hour usually ends up being 3-4 beers if you're not consistently pouring to the very top of the glass. Imo you don't get trashed off of it, just super bloated. If you can't burp on command you're gonna have a bad time. Reply

to be fair, 60 shots of beer in an HOUR is probably just about one full beer? Like, its not that big a deal in terms of getting drunk compared to going out to a happy hour and getting more than one beer? Reply

every minute?! what? i feel like every 10-15 minutes is more manageable for a group. 5 if you're alcoholics. Reply

oh wow that is pretty sad. I love my co-workers but it would take a lot to get me to do that with most of them.



Just go out and have a couple drinks like a normal person. If your boss has an issue with that, remind him that you're all adults and can drink at whatever pace you want. Reply

