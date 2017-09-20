Rita sings 'Your Song' in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge and learns from her embarrassing experience
She performed her smash hit 'Your Song" in the Live Lounge.
After being mocked for posting a screenshot from iTunes showing that she bought her own song, it appears Rita has learned how to crop her photos. She posted about her new song's performance on the iTunes charts with the price section cut out.
HELL YEAH I'D BUY MY OWN SONG
and i;d have my family and friends buy tooooo
