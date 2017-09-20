Shocking interview!! Woman tells Maury Povich she "changed her race" & is now black!
In an exclusive “Social Sit-down” with MAURY POVICH, Martina Big discusses her controversial decision to change her race. Through chemical injections, Martina says she has transitioned from a white woman to a black woman. CAN A PERSON change their race? Watch and decide!
SOURCE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L1yWH6QS
No.
also, she can go be roommates with rachel doleaz where they talk to each other about how much oppression they experience, and leave the rest of us the fuck alone.
Yes.
Jesus christ I've commented No 3 times now.
I almost feel bad for her. She looks awful.
Looks like someone stuck weights in there!
Edited at 2017-09-20 04:33 pm (UTC)