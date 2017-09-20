Shocking interview!! Woman tells Maury Povich she "changed her race" & is now black!

In an exclusive “Social Sit-down” with MAURY POVICH, Martina Big discusses her controversial decision to change her race. Through chemical injections, Martina says she has transitioned from a white woman to a black woman. CAN A PERSON change their race? Watch and decide!

SOURCE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L1yWH6QSP4k
