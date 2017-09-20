Kathy Griffin's Neighbor Caught on Tape Cursing Her Out





Kathy Griffin is in a feud with her neighbor, KB Homes CEO Jeffrey Mezger, and he went off on a profanity-laced tirade against her after her boyfriend called the police with a noise complaint over a party at Metzger's home that included his granddaughters playing in the pool.

Metzger's rant was caught on security tape that has been obtained by The Huffington Post.. He can be heard yelling at Griffin's boyfriend, Randy Bick: “Seriously? You call on my grandkids at 9 o’clock? You’re not even the fucking owner...You’re stuck with a fucking bald dyke who Donald Trump kind of put the heat on...Let’s declare war, asshole, ’cause we got a lot to go for. Let’s bring it on, you bitch.”

Griffin can be heard in the background asking Bick what is going on and Metzger replies “If you’re asking Randy what’s happening, he called the cops on my 5-year-old granddaughter, you fucking cunt. Bullshit — 9 o’clock at night — oh, this party’s loud, this party’s really happening. Fuck you. I’ve done enough trying to be a nice partner — fuck you, neighbor. War’s happening. Don’t wait until we’re gonna bring some things on you. Now fuck you.”

Griffin and Bick have apparently made five noise complaints against Metzger in the year since they moved into the home.

Metzger's representative released a statement apologizing for the language he used and saying it does not reflect who he is.

