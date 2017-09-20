Kathy Griffin's Neighbor Caught on Tape Cursing Her Out
Comedian Kathy Griffin was verbally assaulted by neighbor Jeffrey Mezger, CEO of KB Homes https://t.co/qKnNxC5NKO pic.twitter.com/HcXBjdJRvk— HuffPost (@HuffPost) September 19, 2017
Kathy Griffin is in a feud with her neighbor, KB Homes CEO Jeffrey Mezger, and he went off on a profanity-laced tirade against her after her boyfriend called the police with a noise complaint over a party at Metzger's home that included his granddaughters playing in the pool.
Metzger's rant was caught on security tape that has been obtained by The Huffington Post.. He can be heard yelling at Griffin's boyfriend, Randy Bick: “Seriously? You call on my grandkids at 9 o’clock? You’re not even the fucking owner...You’re stuck with a fucking bald dyke who Donald Trump kind of put the heat on...Let’s declare war, asshole, ’cause we got a lot to go for. Let’s bring it on, you bitch.”
Griffin can be heard in the background asking Bick what is going on and Metzger replies “If you’re asking Randy what’s happening, he called the cops on my 5-year-old granddaughter, you fucking cunt. Bullshit — 9 o’clock at night — oh, this party’s loud, this party’s really happening. Fuck you. I’ve done enough trying to be a nice partner — fuck you, neighbor. War’s happening. Don’t wait until we’re gonna bring some things on you. Now fuck you.”
Griffin and Bick have apparently made five noise complaints against Metzger in the year since they moved into the home.
Metzger's representative released a statement apologizing for the language he used and saying it does not reflect who he is.
I mean...
I'm not talking about babies. I'm talking about toddlers that just screech for no reason and their parents laugh like it's so cute
This guy is a huge asshole. He obviously has issued with Kathy that have nothing to do with this noise complaint. Of course the tape shows exactly who he is. rme
i could easily see kathy being a nightmare neighbor though.
I am too, don't get me wrong. for me it was two separate issues. this dude is a scum bag and i'm glad i don't have him for a neighbor, and i'm not sure i'd want KG as one. which has nothing to do with her politics of course.
And having loud or otherwise crappy neighbors is the worst. Hearing a kid scream for a full hour from 9 pm to 10 pm one night had me on the phone with the cops, and I got it full in the face the next day from my neighbor. "He's just a kid! He was having fun!" Yeah, don't care. Play without screaming.
but like..is the cops coming that big of a deal for him? sure its annoying but if its really just your kids playing in the pool you tell them to quiet down, the cops laugh it off and leave, and everyones happy. he's a rich white guy, it's not like he was going to get arrested for it
Then I heard these weird taps and thumps against my window, and when I opened my blinds I saw they had thrown trash at my balcony. LAWD.
I'd gladly take a noise complaint over that nonsense.
PS.) this guy cray
Old rich white men are the worst
Wish I could do this tbh.
Call the cops.
Another thing I hate is when people smoke cigarettes right outside my place and it blows in my windows. We seriously need to ban smoking I fucking hate it.
I asked them once to move off my porch because I have severe asthma and cannot breathe that, and they all stood there staring at me like I had three heads, then this one girl literally said "We CAN'T. Justin doesn't like cigarette smoke near his place" and they kept right on smoking.
They also threw all their filthy cigarette butts on the porch floor so I had to sweep them up.