Kathy Griffin's Neighbor Caught on Tape Cursing Her Out

If you're being fucking loud, you're being fucking loud. Young kids can screech away brain cells and trust me idgaf if she's "only 5" if she's screaming her head off, and my neighbor is apparently a complete rage filled a-hole, I'll call the noise complaint hotline too. Dgaf. Your grandkid isn't as cute as you think they are. And I have no love for Kathy Griffin, she's obnoxious af herself. But even she deserves peace at home. I wonder how close their homes are.



Parents who just let their kids scream and screech are THE WORST. My neighbor's kid does this some weekends and it's about on my last nerve



I'm not talking about babies. I'm talking about toddlers that just screech for no reason and their parents laugh like it's so cute

I was driving with my niece in her car seat in the backseat and she started shrieking in the middle of a song and I almost got into a car wreck, it was so loud and so high that my ears were ringing. I had to count to 5 in my mind to calm myself before I told her why she should never, ever, EVER do that again. She does it very rarely because her parents and my family all explain to her that she can't do that but my older sister thinks it's fucking hilarious and I just want to punch her in the face (my sister, not my perfect niece).

My niece will shriek so loudly when we're playing in the pool that I'm fucking shocked the police haven't been called. I'm like, "shhh...not so loud!" and she's like "I'm sorry Aunt harrys_heaband, we have to shhhhhh!" and then 3 minutes later she forgets and does it again. This is one reason why I give my neighbors baked goods, LoL.

Ugh i volunteer at an lgbtq center and there's an elementary school not quite across the street and they kids are so fucking loud

I have more of an issue with constant dog-barking. LET YOUR DOG IN THE HOUSE MARTHA.

Idk where they live but given this guy's title and that she's wealthy also, it's not like they live RIGHT ON TOP OF EACH OTHER so for this to happen makes me think what is up with that guy that he makes so much noise that it resulted in complaints? Or are they so sensitive to sound? Like, I can't relate to this, and speculating the type of neighborhood they must live in, it baffles me....



Griffin and Bick have apparently made five noise complaints against Metzger in the year since they moved into the home

I don't understand how someone can hear that dreadful sound and still want kids lmao, but I definitely hate it myself. I hate the parents who let them get away with it more though

Lol @ this fucking thread. Kids are going to scream, and there's nothing you or the parents can do about it.

What is a 5 year old doing up at 9 o'clock at night, in a pool? Don't they need to go to bed earlier than that? His wife and daughter sound like they might need some parenting lessons.



This guy is a huge asshole. He obviously has issued with Kathy that have nothing to do with this noise complaint. Of course the tape shows exactly who he is. rme

Omg my upstairs neighbours are the same way!!! They let their kids jump and scream and fight and it's like living under a zoo but they're nowhere near as hellish as the ones before them. They used to let their giant dog pee on the edge of their balcony right down to mine. We had an all out verbal fight very similar to this one, my African Muslim mom was right next to me and couldn't believe some of the things coming out of my mouth but they moved soon after so it worked lol.

lol. drag ha

I saw suze orman tweet this

this guy sounds like a real winner. nice language around that granddaughter he's so concerned about.



i could easily see kathy being a nightmare neighbor though. Reply

Dropping the c word AND calling her a homophobic slur = this guy is utter trash and I am against him. Reply

hey bb! how are you?



I am too, don't get me wrong. for me it was two separate issues. this dude is a scum bag and i'm glad i don't have him for a neighbor, and i'm not sure i'd want KG as one. which has nothing to do with her politics of course.

it does not reflect who he is? then who is he?

He never uses that language...when he knows he's being taped.



And having loud or otherwise crappy neighbors is the worst. Hearing a kid scream for a full hour from 9 pm to 10 pm one night had me on the phone with the cops, and I got it full in the face the next day from my neighbor. "He's just a kid! He was having fun!" Yeah, don't care. Play without screaming. Reply

I don't understand it all. Teach the kid to express itself in ways that aren't an ear splitting screech

I don't blame you, parents need to lock that shit down as soon as it happens. Kids can get really excited and might let out a(n albeit obnoxiously grating) shriek unintentionally but it should be nipped in the bud right after it happens.

Exactly. Kids are kids, it's the parents who generally suck. If my mom had heard me screaming like that in the streets, much less at home, I would've been smacked into next week. In fact, I DID do some howler monkey screeching once - ONCE - while playing outside as a little kid, and my mom was on my ass in a hot second. First to make sure I wasn't hurt, then when she found out I was fine and just playing around, I got in trouble. :)



My kid screamed the fucking house down when she had double ear infections. I was seriously worried the neighbours would call the police, and I would've understood if they had. I plead with her to stop screaming and she did eventually, once the tylenol had kicked in. But anyway, as a parent I'm glad there's someone like you around conscientious and caring enough to call the cops, you didn't know what was going on, that kid could've been trapped under something heavy or being beaten. You're the hero of this story, not the villain!

who is her bf?



but like..is the cops coming that big of a deal for him? sure its annoying but if its really just your kids playing in the pool you tell them to quiet down, the cops laugh it off and leave, and everyones happy. he's a rich white guy, it's not like he was going to get arrested for it

oh i didnt read lol well whos randy bick?

he's a rich white guy so he's not used to being held accountable or things not going his way. those types freak out at the smallest stuff.

Fuck him. And way to insult Kathy over her shaving her head to show support for her sister who has cancer. Reply

*had cancer, she recently died 😕

Yikes, i didnt know that.. how awful :(

I was once Skyping at 7pm on a weekday, which was apparently too late because my neighbor (who had never spoken to me) kept banging on my wall with a broom or something. I was like, "surely he's not complaining about the noise, the sun is still out."



Then I heard these weird taps and thumps against my window, and when I opened my blinds I saw they had thrown trash at my balcony. LAWD.



I'd gladly take a noise complaint over that nonsense.



PS.) this guy cray Reply

Did you make a complaint? That's ridiculous. Reply

Nah, I just laughed it off because it was so absurd, and it never happened again, so.

Sounds like an entitled asshole tbh



Old rich white men are the worst Reply

I Googled "KB Homes J-" and the literally the first result was "KB Homes Jeffrey Mezger convicted." This guy is a champion. Reply

If what you said doesn't reflect who you are, then you need to do some soul-searching because that statement is inherently contradictory. Reply

As far as neighbour disputes goes I've heard a lot worse. My great-grandfather was killed by his neighbour because of a disagreement over a piece of land (it was definitely another time, but it still happens frequently in rural places). Unfortunately, where I live, I've heard about a lot of dogs being poisoned and shot just because they bark a lot. A few of my neighbours like to blast some music at ungodly hours and noise complaints don't really go nowhere, here.



Wish I could do this tbh.

EDM is terrible, people who listen to it are terrible, and wtf at a party starting at 12 am?



Call the cops.

I'll be sure to let my niece know shes terrible. =P

growing up my parents had a rottwieler. he wasnt loud but the neighbors were afraid of him. one day he started behaving erratically, bit the wall and was eating the drywall and an hour later he was dead. we think he might have been poisoned by a neighbor :(

Ugh my fucking downstairs neighbor likes to go out on her balcony to have super loud dramatic phone calls. Does she think any of us care about her fucking drama? It doesn't make you interesting!



Another thing I hate is when people smoke cigarettes right outside my place and it blows in my windows. We seriously need to ban smoking I fucking hate it. Reply

Omg i'm so annoyed when my neighbors go out on their balcony and talk forever like i can't hear every word they say even with the windows closed

I used to live in an apartment and the upstairs neighbor would have guests over who smoked but he didn't like cigarette smoke coming in his windows so wouldn't let them smoke on the upstairs porch, so they would all trot downstairs and stand on the downstairs porch inches from MY window to smoke.



I asked them once to move off my porch because I have severe asthma and cannot breathe that, and they all stood there staring at me like I had three heads, then this one girl literally said "We CAN'T. Justin doesn't like cigarette smoke near his place" and they kept right on smoking.



They also threw all their filthy cigarette butts on the porch floor so I had to sweep them up.

"We can't." Ugh your story got me so mad. I def would have dumped water on them or something.

ugh, your story sounds like a legitimate reason to start yelling at strangers. I would've gotten a garden hose to spray them, "oops just watering my garden".

i would become legit violent if i got that response

I hate when people have clearly personal phone calls loudly in public. I'm so embarrassed for them.

The neighbors across the hall from us smoke inside their apartment and it creeps into ours. One of them goes outside every morning and has the nastiest coughing fit while he smokes. So gross.

My neighbour smokes outside on the balcony too, basically all day, and it always comes into our apartment. I think he's happy we dgaf though, we're both former smokers and don't particularly care about the smell but the health effects on the other hand...



my asshole neighbor smokes. i want smoking banned in all nyc apartment buildings. i pay way too much on rent to have to deal with second hand smoke every fucking day.

