Rolling Stone reviews Harry Styles' tour kickoff show in San Francisco


• they say he "has the charm, presence and feistiness of a veteran rocker twice his age"
• and it "makes him seem as accessible as he is otherworldly" (lmao)
• seemed a bit nervous at first, but got more confident as the show went on
• they loved his covers (see set list bellow)
• think his band is very talented
• say he showed 3 personas: folk troubadour, raucous rocker, subtle superstar


SET LIST:
"Ever Since New York"
"Two Ghosts"
"Carolina"
"Stockholm Syndrome" (One Direction song)
"Sweet Creature"
"Only Angel"
"Woman"
"Meet Me in the Hallway"
"Just a Little Bit of Your Heart" (Ariana Grande cover, that he co-wrote)
"What Makes You Beautiful" (One Direction song)
"Kiwi"
 –
"From the Dining Table"
"The Chain" (Fleetwood Mac cover)
"Sign of the Times"

