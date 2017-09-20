Rolling Stone reviews Harry Styles' tour kickoff show in San Francisco
Harry Styles bridges boy-band past and solo present at stirring tour kickoff. Our review https://t.co/QtFWBlhLDa pic.twitter.com/ChIC5axZFd— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) 20 September 2017
• they say he "has the charm, presence and feistiness of a veteran rocker twice his age"
• and it "makes him seem as accessible as he is otherworldly" (lmao)
• seemed a bit nervous at first, but got more confident as the show went on
• they loved his covers (see set list bellow)
• think his band is very talented
• say he showed 3 personas: folk troubadour, raucous rocker, subtle superstar
SET LIST:
"Ever Since New York"
"Two Ghosts"
"Carolina"
"Stockholm Syndrome" (One Direction song)
"Sweet Creature"
"Only Angel"
"Woman"
"Meet Me in the Hallway"
"Just a Little Bit of Your Heart" (Ariana Grande cover, that he co-wrote)
"What Makes You Beautiful" (One Direction song)
"Kiwi"
–
"From the Dining Table"
"The Chain" (Fleetwood Mac cover)
"Sign of the Times"
I do like the pattern of this suit, but the tailoring is awful. the flare is too wide and it's not fitted enough in the arse and thighs but THAT'S JUST ME.
and he cried during meet me in the hallway
edit: he did wmyb?? ahahahawhahahahhahahahahah why????
