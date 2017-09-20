Rolling Stone reviews Harry Styles' tour kickoff show in San Francisco

"makes him seem as accessible as he is otherworldly"



lmao stan ha! Reply

Thread

Link

nnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can only imagine how awful his Fleetwood Mac cover was Reply

Thread

Link

it's not great Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oh, it actually is pretty good. he needs more vocal lessons though.



Edited at 2017-09-20 04:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sorry i was right. It’s terrible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought he sounded lovely when he sang this on bbc and don't understand why people thought otherwise! i even went back and listened to the fm version and idgi at all! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fact that people have the whole ass audacity to think they can cover that perfect song - I wish them nothing but failures. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he just sings. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

jesus. does azoff own rs? like, I like harry and the clips I've seen were good, but god damn. I see him in a week and a half and I am cautiously optimistic.



I do like the pattern of this suit, but the tailoring is awful. the flare is too wide and it's not fitted enough in the arse and thighs but THAT'S JUST ME. Reply

Thread

Link

i despise the flared pants he's become so obsessed with. i love the wild patterns of his suits but the pants always ruin it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idg because the tailoring must be deliberate right? so him and his stylist seem to think that's a good choice? this suit is gorgeous but it'd look so much better with tighter pants Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think the tailoring is just his obsession with the 70s shining through. I don't even care though, I love the prints. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah ia. The flares of the bottom are weird. There is something off about them.



Edited at 2017-09-20 05:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





and he cried during meet me in the hallway

i can't believe he did wmyb lmao and i like his version of just a little bit of your heart a lot better than the originaland he cried during meet me in the hallway Reply

Thread

Link

he cried??? boy, SAME



edit: he did wmyb?? ahahahawhahahahhahahahahah why????



Edited at 2017-09-20 04:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's especially hilarious because there have been quite a few articles claiming he doesn't want to be associated with 1D and is forbidding interviewers from asking questions or mentioning the band. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My God, make it stop! Reply

Thread

Link

His team have to be paying Rolling Stone so much money for their continued stanning. It makes no sense. Reply

Thread

Link

I was going to say, I think we just got confirmation Jeff Azoff bought Rolling Stone! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well they’re apparently in dire financial straits so they have to make money somehow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

RS have given bieber good reviews too lmao it doesn't mean anything Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

stan clickbait = coin to save their publication. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right? i like him but his album is sf boring lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What am I missing? Why is everyone all over his ass re: his looks and his performing/stage presence? Reply

Thread

Link

aw, that's cute. good for him. he seems sweet and harmless. Reply

Thread

Link

No amount of paid praise will fix his mediocrity. Reply

Thread

Link

my friend went and she took her grandma. that's all i have to add. Reply

Thread

Link

lol that's so cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well, did grandma enjoy it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she did! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol awww Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love his version of just a little bit of your heart, need me a hq of that. he sounded great from the clips i've seen.



now where's my cheque for this praise, jeff Reply

Thread

Link

Uhmm.... please tell me he's randomly wearing an apron and that those aren't his actual pants...

Reply

Thread

Link





Sorry to disappoint. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO, the tweet didn't load until after I made my comment so I only saw the GIF. Lordy, Lordy, child - if you're going to wear something so tacky at least get it fitted. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

okay. Dudes like a rock star all in floral and pink suits. Groundbreaking Reply

Thread

Link

Just like Robbie Williams.



Remember him? Reply

Thread

Link



You shut your mouth when you're talking about Robbie Williams! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link