SVU Is Back Next Week, and It's Probably Older Than You: Season 19, Here We Go
The season premiere finds Fin in Cuba, (illegally) apprehending a perp played by Will Chase. Amy Smart also guest stars as one of the victims, and in a spectacular return (for ONTD Olds), Peter Jacobson is reprising his Mothership role as Randy Dworkin, the iconic defense attorney who once tried to argue a motion "based on everything that makes this country not Iraq".
Also, today is SVU's 19th birthday! The pilot called "Payback" originally aired on September 20th, 1999. Which is somehow not 8 years ago. brb bying some Activia
In other assorted news not worthy of separate posts, Brooke Shields will be joining the show to rock Benson's world, apparently, the show will tackle the Charlottesville riots (omg no), and, according to the new showrunner, romantic Rollisi won't be happening (fuck yeah). Also, as I've mentioned before, Benson's ex and original SVU character Brian Cassidy (the flawless Dean Winters) will be back for a few episodes, and Philip Winchester will be a pain in Barba's ass (and mine, probably).
ONTD, do you think Brooke Shields is Noah's grandmother, there to steal him from Benson? Are you happy or sad Rollisi won't get to fuck? (lmao as if I don't know ONTD is a hotbed for Barisi, the superior ship) Do you think the new white guy is there to replace Barba? And, on a scale of 1 to 10, how excited are you for new SVU? I'm at a 3 tbh. I hope S19 doesn't suck like last season.
and lol quitting during S18 actually makes you a good SVU fan! it means you have good taste and truly love the show <3
but lol yeah. i always thought they should have had her "marry" donal logue's character offscreen, so we could stop dealing with her love life.
and nah. i'm 99,99999% sure ice t will stay until the bitter end.
I can't believe the thought of Stabler came up in my head for 0.00000000000001 second lmao. Anyway, I haven't watched this since forever. I think I watched maybe two eps of last season, but I'll probably start watching again cause I'm kinda running out of shows
and this might be a good time to start watching again, there's a new showrunner and the show is probably gonna get a ~reboot~ of sorts (like it always happens when there's someone new in charge)
Speaking of L&O, I want to make a shirt with Serena Southerlyn on it that says "Is this because I'm a lesbian?" but I can't find any promo pics of her that are high enough quality.
omg that ICONIQUE moment :')
OP's SVU posts > the actual show tbqh
and lmao that's certainly true when it comes to season 18. fingers crossed that the new episodes will actually give us something to talk about in these posts :D
she is the uncomfortable mirror lol that's why I love her
That said, BLESS THIS SHOW.
oh shit! thank you for bringing that to my attention bb, lmao.
imo the show holds up. the clothing and hairstyles etc are dated, of course, but the early seasons still resonate.
Also, lol at Ice-T kidnapping people. Did the producers see the video of Ice-T proving that he doesn't know the show very well at all and figured they needed to give him more to do?
and ikr? but i'm not complaining, that's a fun story idea and ice-t is the only one on the show who could pull it off, lmao.
I suspect I love SVU more than Ice-T does haaaah
lmao yess thanks for posting it! ice-t is hilarious tbh, it's clear he doesn't really gaf but he does it in his own awesome way.
rofl @ Benson being like "YEAH SO WHAT IF HE DID?" at the question of kidnapping
and lmao ikr? "so what if a cop literally kidnapped a US citizen in a foreign country where he had no jurisdiction? you can still get a conviction, right barba? cool!"
In other news, I got a bad throat infection last month and started watching the show from the start. I'm on season 5 :o
lol when i saw the description of the premiere on my dvd (a “shocking return”) i too thought of stabler skakksksks
wtf a fin running after people across the border tho
where’s that trump episode!!!!!
omg last night my college's go to bar was shut down because SVU was filming there LMFAO
i shouldve gone by and stood at a distance to peep my queen but i didnt want to be near crowds of my peers
anyways, im perched