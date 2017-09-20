SVU Is Back Next Week, and It's Probably Older Than You: Season 19, Here We Go

OP, I never even finished last season. It just sat on my DVR & then we cancelled cable & returned the set-top box & I can't be bothered to find Primewire links. Do I need to turn in my SVU club card? I still have the theme song as my ringtone & doink doink as my text tone! Reply

nah. i mean when you realize there are marriages that don't last as long as this show, that's a helluva commitment. plus the last season was so, so bad. Reply

bb don't even bother! it was boring and terrible. you're better off not watching it. plus, there's a new showrunner which means he'll probably ignore the entire season so you won't even have to worry about continuity.



and lol quitting during S18 actually makes you a good SVU fan! it means you have good taste and truly love the show <3 Reply

Sonny Carisi stays breaking hearts and saving lives - BLESS! Reply

yasss bb, always displaying your flawless taste <333 Reply

I spent a good few weeks last month reading Barisi fic- no regrets Reply

lmao one of these days i'm gonna get seriously into that ship and there will be no turning back. Reply

i wonder if they'll ever try to stop pairing rollins up with some weak dude. Reply

do not slander nick amaro like that imo!



but lol yeah. i always thought they should have had her "marry" donal logue's character offscreen, so we could stop dealing with her love life. Reply

the last couple of seasons haven't been great. that finn thing makes me wonder if they are going to phase him out. not that he's around all that much. Reply

last season srsly tried my patience. if the showrunner hadn't left i would have quit watching, no lie.



and nah. i'm 99,99999% sure ice t will stay until the bitter end. Reply

and in a spectacular return



I can't believe the thought of Stabler came up in my head for 0.00000000000001 second lmao. Anyway, I haven't watched this since forever. I think I watched maybe two eps of last season, but I'll probably start watching again cause I'm kinda running out of shows Reply

lmao if stabler were returning i'd have put that shit in the headline bb!



and this might be a good time to start watching again, there's a new showrunner and the show is probably gonna get a ~reboot~ of sorts (like it always happens when there's someone new in charge) Reply

I saw a commercial for Law & Order: Menendez Brothers or whatever and it was all "A new kind of Law & Order". I almost screamed at the tv that I don't want new kinds of L&O, I want the Mothership back!



Speaking of L&O, I want to make a shirt with Serena Southerlyn on it that says "Is this because I'm a lesbian?" but I can't find any promo pics of her that are high enough quality. Reply

lol that is tempting because of edie falco, but ngl i am still bitter both because the mothership was abruptly cancelled and because there was talk of it returning that didn't go anywhere :(



omg that ICONIQUE moment :') Reply

My main reservation is that we know what Law & Order is like when it's set in California and it's not good. Reply

omg true. i'm still trying to forget that LA version. Reply

They best not try and replace Barba >:[



OP's SVU posts > the actual show tbqh Reply

ia bb :(



and lmao that's certainly true when it comes to season 18. fingers crossed that the new episodes will actually give us something to talk about in these posts :D Reply

i thought i'd warm up to rollins but the day she's out of this show can't come soon enough Reply

lmao sometimes i like her but then sometimes i'm like "...does she have to be there? is she the best this show can do? can't we get another woman in there?" etc etc Reply

Rollins is the trashy gossip-loving messy bitch who watches trash tv



she is the uncomfortable mirror lol that's why I love her Reply

I was just wondering when this was gonna come back! Reply

that's why i made the post bb, to keep y'all updated! <3 Reply

OP, wouldn't it premiering in 1999 make it only 18 years old?



That said, BLESS THIS SHOW. Reply

Thread

wait did the internet lie to me? and i didn't bother checking for myself? let me count using my fingers.



....



oh shit! thank you for bringing that to my attention bb, lmao. Reply

Oh yes oh yes. Just in time. I've been watching the earlier seasons to see what the big fuss was about with Stabler and it's been pretty good. I love a few of the old DA's. Especially the redhead who got suspended for forcing a med doctor to fudge a result of an autopsy. I think it was the same episode where the Spanish detective ending up killing a corrupted cop who was let off the hook at trial Reply

yassss queen casey novak! i loved her. that episode is one of my faves, it's the s9 finale and it was one of the most intense svu eps in recent memory.



imo the show holds up. the clothing and hairstyles etc are dated, of course, but the early seasons still resonate. Reply

Considering that Barba is the best part of the show, they'd be stupid to replace him. I'm reluctantly optimistic for the new season because of the showrunner change, but from that promo, I suspect I'm going to be disappointed because personally, I want less international politics and terrorism, more sexually-based offenses.



Also, lol at Ice-T kidnapping people. Did the producers see the video of Ice-T proving that he doesn't know the show very well at all and figured they needed to give him more to do? Reply

ita. i'm just hoping this is typical premiere "big" issues and when they get to the regular episodes they'll go back to basics.



and ikr? but i'm not complaining, that's a fun story idea and ice-t is the only one on the show who could pull it off, lmao. Reply

And just because I went to look for that video after I mentioned it:

I suspect I love SVU more than Ice-T does haaaah I hope so too. I just don't want a repeat of last season's finale. Ughhhhh.And just because I went to look for that video after I mentioned it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXs6t2N gdLI I suspect I love SVU more than Ice-T does haaaah Reply

omg that was brutal in the worst of ways. i still cringe when i remember it was 2 full hours and i sat through it and ughhhh.



lmao yess thanks for posting it! ice-t is hilarious tbh, it's clear he doesn't really gaf but he does it in his own awesome way. Reply

omg bb I just got back from a nightmare of oral surgery and an ONTD SVU post is just what I needed



rofl @ Benson being like "YEAH SO WHAT IF HE DID?" at the question of kidnapping

omg bb feel better <333



and lmao ikr? "so what if a cop literally kidnapped a US citizen in a foreign country where he had no jurisdiction? you can still get a conviction, right barba? cool!" Reply

given Odafin Tutuola's self-declared ways, I think Benson is probably like "kidnapping? nbd" Reply

So effing glad Rollisi isn't happening. Mostly because of all the whining it's caused on twitter from shippers who are so used to their procedural show hetero pairing going canon. Poor souls must be so confused!



In other news, I got a bad throat infection last month and started watching the show from the start. I'm on season 5 :o Reply

OP’s SVU posts are the best ONTD posts tbh, no dumb trolls spouting shit for attention. anyway. if they replace barba i’m rage tweeting at them. i already suffered heartbreak over another show (outsiders on WGN if you’re curious) i dont need another!!!



lol when i saw the description of the premiere on my dvd (a “shocking return”) i too thought of stabler skakksksks



wtf a fin running after people across the border tho



where’s that trump episode!!!!! Reply

yas op <3



omg last night my college's go to bar was shut down because SVU was filming there LMFAO



i shouldve gone by and stood at a distance to peep my queen but i didnt want to be near crowds of my peers



anyways, im perched Reply

