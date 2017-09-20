mythbusters

SVU Is Back Next Week, and It's Probably Older Than You: Season 19, Here We Go



The season premiere finds Fin in Cuba, (illegally) apprehending a perp played by Will Chase. Amy Smart also guest stars as one of the victims, and in a spectacular return (for ONTD Olds), Peter Jacobson is reprising his Mothership role as Randy Dworkin, the iconic defense attorney who once tried to argue a motion "based on everything that makes this country not Iraq".

Also, today is SVU's 19th birthday! The pilot called "Payback" originally aired on September 20th, 1999. Which is somehow not 8 years ago. brb bying some Activia

In other assorted news not worthy of separate posts, Brooke Shields will be joining the show to rock Benson's world, apparently, the show will tackle the Charlottesville riots (omg no), and, according to the new showrunner, romantic Rollisi won't be happening (fuck yeah). Also, as I've mentioned before, Benson's ex and original SVU character Brian Cassidy (the flawless Dean Winters) will be back for a few episodes, and Philip Winchester will be a pain in Barba's ass (and mine, probably).



ONTD, do you think Brooke Shields is Noah's grandmother, there to steal him from Benson? Are you happy or sad Rollisi won't get to fuck? (lmao as if I don't know ONTD is a hotbed for Barisi, the superior ship) Do you think the new white guy is there to replace Barba? And, on a scale of 1 to 10, how excited are you for new SVU? I'm at a 3 tbh. I hope S19 doesn't suck like last season.
