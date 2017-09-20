Halle Berry (51) is introducing the world to her new man: Alex Da Kid (35)
Halle Berry is introducing the world to her new man: Alex Da Kid. https://t.co/P9MOQfwKLD pic.twitter.com/ik9Edg2G2S— E! News (@enews) 19 septembre 2017
Halle Berry is dating British music producer Alex Da Kid.
The couple has been together for two months.
This is the first time Berry has shared a new love in her life since finalizing her divorce from Olivier Martinez in Dec. 2016.
My balance
source, source
He looks like he's very nice...
Usual question @ the end of the posts
Re: Usual question @ the end of the posts
Re: Usual question @ the end of the posts
Re: Usual question @ the end of the posts
<---- ALWAYS asking the REAL questions.
Re: Usual question @ the end of the posts
Re: Usual question @ the end of the posts
Re: Usual question @ the end of the posts
How messy will this dude end up being?
Edited at 2017-09-20 04:09 pm (UTC)
Bless her...
he looks like a way uglier version of Eric Andre
L M A O
PACK IT THE FUCK UP
Lol