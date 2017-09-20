Halle Berry (51) is introducing the world to her new man: Alex Da Kid (35)

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Reply

What???



He looks like he's very nice... Reply

Are you a cougar ONTD? Reply

I'm too young to be a cougar but I am looking for a sugar daddy to buy me things in exchange for nothing. Reply

lol, that's the dream, you give me things and I give you a great friendship (maybe) lmao. Reply

Are you attractive enough for that tho??





<---- ALWAYS asking the REAL questions. Reply

Well, my husband IS 7 months younger than me so..... Reply

Dudes in their early 20s been @ me but like, no. I'm asking for a grown ass fione smart man Reply

I am currently banging an almost 20 yr old and I'm 33 and idk how it happened but we kinda just fit and I guess I'm a cougar then lol. He's adores and sweet and smart and just really lovely to the point that I thought he was early 20s before I learned his age 🤷🏽‍♀️ Reply

The comments at the source ahfkjhaskjhfkjhsdjfhsjhd lmfao



How messy will this dude end up being?



Edited at 2017-09-20 04:09 pm (UTC) Reply

he looks.... ummmmm no. Reply

Her tragic taste in men is well established at this point.



Bless her... Reply

olivier & aubry were gorgeous wyd Reply

...one was violent and one was racist tho, so that kinda cancels out the physical Reply

Halle "hit n run" Berry doesn't love herself. I anticipate this relationship will end just as dramatically as all the others did. While I feel everyone deserves ~love and happiness, it seems to me she's a hot mess to be with and hasn't figured out what about herself draws her to these doomed relationships. If I were a guy, and took a step back and looked at her history, I'd be like - hard pass. Reply

He better thank his lucky stars. This is prime definition of punching above his weight like WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAYYYYYYY Y ABOVE HIS WEIGHT.



Like how was she signed to a singing contract?? Reply

That is.... not an upgrade. Hope he treats her well Reply

I'm sure he has an amazing personality and he seems to be incredibly successful... but when you google him it's like 10 variations of this same ~lewk:

i don't understand why people wear baseball caps like this. it looks like it might fall off. Reply

he must have an amazing dick



he looks like a way uglier version of Eric Andre Reply

lol That's exactly who I was thinking he looks like too. Reply

Eric's cock is bigger and thiccc Reply

That's exactly what i thought, a bootleg Eric Andre Reply

Yep Reply

That's the one. Reply

Eric Andre is an ugly version of Eric Andre Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe he's funny. Reply

Never knew Alex Da Kid was this ugly. He looks like a budget Eric Andre, who already has contentious looks. I haven't liked anything he's produced lately either. That early Imagine Dragons sound >>>> Reply

who already has contentious looks



L M A O Reply

lool fr Reply

Surely there is a middle ground between "gorgeous, French-speaking violent assholes" and.... whatever this guy is. Reply

ONTD

PACK IT THE FUCK UP

Lol Reply

Lol @ this accuracy Reply

THIS SPRAY CHEESE WAS ON SALE AT THE DOLLAR GENERAL. STOP BEING PICKY. IT'S A PERFECTLY GOOD ALTERNATIVE TO PUBLIX CH--OH YUCK, YOU'RE RIGHT. THIS IS GROSS. DID I SAVE THE RECEIPT ? Reply

