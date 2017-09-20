Marvel's The Punisher | Official Trailer

so many of the netflix marvel shows suck, but i'm looking forward to this one. i hope it's good, and brings the action, and it's not just mostly what you see in the trailer.



damn shane you got ripped.

fuck you netflix why won't you let me cancel you

so metal

I'm sooo pumped for this! I'm pretty sure it's gonna premiere on November 10th, which is the Marine Corps birthday and it fits with the militaristic plot and feel of the show. I'm intrigued to see how they will introduce the running theme of Phase 2 through this show as well.

Zaddy

i love the music and overall cheap/cheesy/90s action vibe. embrace your limitations tbh.

I'm crazy excited for this one

Pretty generic trailer tbh. Glad to see Royce Johnson playing Brett Mahoney in this too, love that guy! Met him at NYCC, he was really cool.

??? @ the black bar? When???? Lol. 😪



Edited at 2017-09-20 04:34 pm (UTC)

For some reason going straight to metallica just fits so well with this lol. I'm so excited for it. I've forced myself to watch Luke Cage & I'm almost done with Iron Fist so I can FINALLY get to Defenders and see my bb Jessica Jones again. She's the only one I like (I loved Frank but otherwise Daredevil is also not fab)

I really enjoyed the women of the Defenders. JJ is always hilar

I skipped Iron Fist and watched The Defenders just fine without it. Although tbh I am probably going to watch it now that I'm finished The Defenders.

JJ is perfect in it, you will be happy to know!



JJ is perfect in it, you will be happy to know! Reply

Pain. Manpain. Pain that man feels. Must kill bad guy because manpain.

Pretty sure straight white men find dis relatable and relevant in their life

No wonder men are out killing people on the regular.

Yaaassss cant wait. I didn't even finish the defenders because of flop hands

PUNISH ME ZADDY

Do I need to watch The Defenders to keep up with the continuity (e.g. when it comes to Karen)? Because I really don't want to. I stopped Luke Cage in the second half, quit Iron Fist after the first ep... the shows have been getting so much worse.

This looks like fun though.



This looks like fun though. Reply

Karen is a nonfactor in The Defenders so you're all good bb

Great thanks!

No. Karen is in the Defenders some, but she spends her time mostly just pissed off at Matt.

Understandable lol I'm excited to see her in a different show, away from him. She works so much better with Frank.

it's just... so many men.



obligatory lady cop and or lawyer, and karen. i hope their roles are interesting. Reply

hdu you forget to mentioning the obligatory wife in the fridge as well

omg of course i can't believe i forgot about the dead one

I dunno, I guess I'll watch it. the only one I've skipped is iron fist so. I don't I'll make it through in a couple days like normal tho. anybody know how many eps this series will have?

so dark. can't he kill people in daylight?

mte

~such a gritty and dark city vibe~~ Reply

i mean, there's ~dark and gritty~ and then there's ~so fucking dark u might as well turn off the screen cause u'r not able to see shit anyway~. and i have a feeling this might be crossing that line.

Me, out loud: "HEYYY! BINBONS!!"

I hope the actual show lives up to the trailer. Reply

omg JUST GIMME THE DATE ALREADY

this will save the netflix mcu

This looks bro-y. And I say this as someone who liked the Punisher arc in DD. But the cliche music and the fetishized guns/gun use make me feel less than enthused.

I am ready.

YAS Jon Bernthal. Mmm.



Love Frank and Karen <3 Reply

I walked out of that season going "WELL I DIDN'T EXPECT TO JUMP INTO THIS DUMPSTER SHIP BUT HERE I AM."

Jon completely won me over as the Punisher on DD, here for the show and here for more of Frank-Karen.



Didn't his family die in an amusement park? Now they're showing the wife died at home? Or is this a dream? Reply

Didn't his family die in an amusement park? Now they're showing the wife died at home? Or is this a dream?



I'd assume it's a dream sequence with the way it was shot, unless they've lost all sense of continuity. Reply

OK, so I'm not mis-remembering it then. Hopefully it's a dream sequence, not bad continuity.



I don't think I even understood the end of the Punisher arc on Daredevil with Clancy Brown and that whole business, hopefully they go into it a bit on this show as background. Reply

i predict i'm going to stan ebon moss-bachrach

blergh

