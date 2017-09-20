Linda Hamilton Returns to the Terminator Franchise
Exclusive: Linda Hamilton set to return to #Terminator franchise, James Cameron and @Schwarzenegger also involved https://t.co/qV3kV1cGZw pic.twitter.com/c0OB4kxzng— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 20, 2017
James Cameron, who is also returning to the franchise but in a producer role, had this to say about her return: "As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she’s become return. There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys,” he said, referring to aging male actors still anchoring movies, “but there isn’t an example of that for women.”
The film is also supposed to be a passing of the torch. "We’re starting a search for an 18-something woman to be the new centerpiece of the new story," Cameron said. "We still fold time. We will have characters from the future and the present. There will be mostly new characters, but we'll have Arnold and Linda’s characters to anchor it."
Tim Miller, director of Deadpool, will be directing this film. The story was crafted by Miller and Cameron and was hammered out by a writers room made up of David Goyer (yikes), Charles Eglee (co-creater of Dark Angel), Josh Friedman (The
Cameron definitely failed to actually develop the character.
So he should sit down and be humble.
The involvement of Cameron, Hamilton and Friedman is a good sign though. Are we going to pretend everything after T2 didn't happen?
I did enjoy the Sarah Connor Chronicles though, in as alternate universe kinda way.
I like to pretend there's only Alien and Aliens, as well. Even though I liked Prometheus.
Will she get paid as much as Arnie?
i'm cackling irl
And weird six degrees of separation here, but Linda Hamilton's twin sister was in T2 as her double though she's actually a nurse. In New Jersey. My mom worked with her! Said she was super nice but it was always a little strange watching Sarah Connor take vitals and change IVs.
I actually liked T3. T2 is superior though. It's the Bale one that needs to be killed with fire, that shit was horrible. I never watch the Sarah show or the last one with young Sarah in the movie. I tried but I couldn't stay in it.
That's what I liked too. No matter how hard you fight in the end the outcome would be the same. I thought it was a good wrap up to the franchise and then that godawful next one came out and ruined it.
i also liked that the terminator was programed to answer to kate bc john was dead. i liked that little twist on the story.
I liked the concept of T3, that you didn't stop Skynet you just delayed the inevitable. Everything after that was not so great.
The story is over. It ended with T2. Let it end, for gawd's sake.