Linda Hamilton Returns to the Terminator Franchise




James Cameron, who is also returning to the franchise but in a producer role, had this to say about her return: "As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she’s become return. There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys,” he said, referring to aging male actors still anchoring movies, “but there isn’t an example of that for women.”

The film is also supposed to be a passing of the torch. "We’re starting a search for an 18-something woman to be the new centerpiece of the new story," Cameron said. "We still fold time. We will have characters from the future and the present. There will be mostly new characters, but we'll have Arnold and Linda’s characters to anchor it."

Tim Miller, director of Deadpool, will be directing this film. The story was crafted by Miller and Cameron and was hammered out by a writers room made up of David Goyer (yikes), Charles Eglee (co-creater of Dark Angel), Josh Friedman (The superior Sarah Connor Chronicles), and Justin Rhodes (guy who works with Goyer). Apparently they've planned out a trilogy, but it could also work as single films as well as an overarching story.

