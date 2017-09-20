Linda Hamilton Returns to the Terminator Franchise

Ahhh, so that's why he said that shit about Wonder Woman not being ~as cool as Sarah Connor or whatever? I see you, Cameron. Reply

Was about to say the same thing. Reply

Mte Reply

lmao 100% not shocking, yeah Reply

lol honestly Reply

lol yeah basically Reply

Except linda hamilton is the one who made that role and gave it it's legacy.



Cameron definitely failed to actually develop the character.



So he should sit down and be humble. Reply

Yet another Terminator reboot?



The involvement of Cameron, Hamilton and Friedman is a good sign though. Are we going to pretend everything after T2 didn't happen? Reply

I already pretend like everything after T2 didnt happen Reply

Same.



I did enjoy the Sarah Connor Chronicles though, in as alternate universe kinda way. Reply

Yip it ended then. Reply

Same Reply

It's the only way, really.



I like to pretend there's only Alien and Aliens, as well. Even though I liked Prometheus. Reply

Hmmmm. I love Sarah Connor, I love Linda...but the last few Terminator movies have been worse and I'm really not a fan of David Goyer, especially his recent work. Reply

I think it's great to see her return. Good move riding that Wondy wave, JimmyC.



Will she get paid as much as Arnie? Reply

An 18-something woman? Reply

there's "18," "18-and-a-half," and "almost 19" :P Reply

platform 18 and 3/4 Reply

lmaooo that didn't even register



i'm cackling irl Reply

Original Badass!



Random CSB: I think it rankles my mom that Sarah Connor's name doesn't really work well as a pet name. My mom likes to name her female pets after female sci-fi characters and her male pets after place names. Reply

with sarah connor you gotta go big or go home. full name or bust. tell your mom to commit! Reply

I hope its better than the last dismal addition to the franchise. Though I liked Terminator Salvation, but that might just be because of Anton Yelchin. :(



And weird six degrees of separation here, but Linda Hamilton's twin sister was in T2 as her double though she's actually a nurse. In New Jersey. My mom worked with her! Said she was super nice but it was always a little strange watching Sarah Connor take vitals and change IVs.



Edited at 2017-09-20 01:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Well to me it goes T, T2, TSCC, and then that's it. None of the other movies count. So maybe if they do this shit right, I'll watch. Also Linda Hamilton is awesome. Reply

Just bring back The Sarah Connor Chronicles and be done with it, it's the only damn thing after T2 that didn't suck. Reply

fuck yeah Reply

I actually liked T3. T2 is superior though. It's the Bale one that needs to be killed with fire, that shit was horrible. I never watch the Sarah show or the last one with young Sarah in the movie. I tried but I couldn't stay in it.



Edited at 2017-09-20 01:49 pm (UTC) Reply

i liked the third. it felt bleak to me. i liked the inevitability of it. and i like nick stahl. hope he's still on the wagon. Reply

There is no fate but what we make tho. Reply

That's what I liked too. No matter how hard you fight in the end the outcome would be the same. I thought it was a good wrap up to the franchise and then that godawful next one came out and ruined it. Reply

yup this is why i liked T3 too. no matter what they did judgement day was inevitable.



i also liked that the terminator was programed to answer to kate bc john was dead. i liked that little twist on the story. Reply

I'm a fan of T3 as well Reply

I liked T3, too, and my mom loved it.



Edited at 2017-09-20 04:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Ahh, so that's why he went off on Wonder Woman, he was mad she would take Sarah Connor's thunder. As if there can only be one at a time. 🙄 Reply

No examples of aging women out there killing the bad guys? Sorry but Helen Mirren in Red would beg to differ.



I liked the concept of T3, that you didn't stop Skynet you just delayed the inevitable. Everything after that was not so great. Reply

omg helen mirren in red is my jam Reply

I was just thinking that. Helen Mirren is definitely a badass in both Red movies. Instead of rebooting the Terminator series, they should have just done something like Red but with women. Show a lot more women in diverse action roles. Hell, even Mary Louise Parker's character gained a little bit of assassin growth while maintaining the core of her personality by the end of the second one. Reply

Red is just male Hollywood. An all male writers room helmed by James Cameron is somehow not. Reply

