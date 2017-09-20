Gymnastics Icon Britney Spears getting ready for the 2028 Olympics

I can't do any of that stuff.



I always enjoyed gymnastics, but now I'd worry too much about my back. Reply

Honestly I would love to get fit enough and confident enough in my body's ability to flip around like that. Good for her! Reply

You're 'driving us crazy' with your #gymnastics Britney! Nothing 'toxic' about these skills, you're looking 'stronger than yesterday'! 🙊 https://t.co/y8smZdtoXV — British Gymnastics (@BritGymnastics) 20 September 2017





She looks great! I've been wanting to go to an adults gymnastics class near me for ages, I really miss doing it but I'm also nervous/lazy. I liked British Gymnastics' tweet about it too :')She looks great! I've been wanting to go to an adults gymnastics class near me for ages, I really miss doing it but I'm also nervous/lazy. Reply

I see the British Gymnastics social media intern is a stan yas Reply

Bless their hearts. Reply

LOL this is cute. Reply

#1998



Edited at 2017-09-20 02:56 pm (UTC) The reminds me of when I called an Oasis song Britpop and my bff said "no.. it's not like Britney Spears" Reply

Cute! And yes, I'm in the same boat about an adult gymnastics class. I did gymnastics for years when I was younger but I feel so nervous going to this gym near me that has open classes for adults. Reply

Yeahh me too. This one by me is only like £5 a session so I feel like I should just go check it out but it is nerve wracking, I have no idea what to expect! Reply

Omg I want to go to an adults gymnastics class too! Reply

all the reactions are so cute! Thats so cool that she can do that, she looks amazing! Reply

She can do a back handspring and go down on one knee Reply

lol Reply

Slay Britknee! Use it for a video next time. Reply

those replies are too cute Reply

God damn it that's impressive. Reply

I want a swan dive next Reply

I don't know why this was the first thing to enter my mind when I read your post lol Reply

the new Cheryl Reply

that's awesome! go britney! Reply

QUEEN OF BENDING THEM KNEES!

also, I'm liking the positiveney in this post so far <3 Reply

i can't hold any sort of negative feelings for britney. she's just so adorable, so sweet. Reply

gymnastics is my absolute favorite sport to watch for summer olympics, maybe because I cant do any of the things these people do with their body



I went to watch UCLA at the PAC12 championships this year and saw Kyla, Madison and Jordyn. Kyla was killing it on her first year. She has always been my fave out of the Fierce 5. Saw her get a perfect 10 on the beam and I was sitting just a few feet away.



Edited at 2017-09-20 12:39 pm (UTC) Reply

That's so cool! I love gymnastics, especially NCAA, but I rarely get to go to meets in person. It's so fun seeing Kyla doing so well (and looking so happy!) at UCLA. Reply

oh I'm so jealous! That's amazing Reply

Gymnastics is always the best to watch. It's just amazing to see what the human body can do. Reply

mte Reply

I will never understand why she shares these videos and then doesn't move her back onstage. It's not even her knees! It's her back, but it's fine here. Go figure! Reply

Maybe it's a stamina thing? I imagine dancing that long is super exhausting. Reply

She doesn't dance at all, though. So this cannot be it. Reply

yeah its puzzling, also her like curved hand dancing Reply

insurance Reply

Just like her vocals, she has been storing energy for a while now. Maybe when she's 50 years old she will just wow us out of nowhere. Reply

mte Reply

This is kind of impressive. She is more flexible than some people 10-15 years younger than her. I wonder why she can't use this energy or some skills in the performance. Reply

Yes. I go into these posts from time to time and I see her doing these high energy behind the scenes stuff and then looking at vids of her concert and it's just...the complete opposite. What a disconnect. Reply

If that was me trying to do that shit, the trainer guy kneeling would have been knocked the hell out. Reply

