Gymnastics Icon Britney Spears getting ready for the 2028 Olympics
Fun day yesterday at gymnastics! So excited to hear the Olympics are coming to LA in 2028... already getting in the spirit 😜😜😜 pic.twitter.com/hMHNXCQdq4— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 19, 2017
After conquering the world of pop music Britney Jean is moving on to new ventures, this time at the gymnastics floor. Nadia Comăneci is shook!
Brit's effort haven't gone by unnoticed either...
"Flip me, baby, one more time!"— U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) September 19, 2017
See you at #LA2028, @britneyspears! 🎉 https://t.co/SdS2wMAWWe
That’s a perfect 🔟 in our books, @britneyspears! Thanks for supporting #LA2028 https://t.co/THWbwRYnTz— LA 2028 (@LA2028) September 19, 2017
When I was little I wanted 2 be an Olympic gymnast or a pop star like @britneyspears so it only makes sense that I be your coach for 2028 ;) https://t.co/HVVse1cSgw— Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) September 19, 2017
SOURCE 1 SOURCE 2 SOURCE 3 SOURCE 4
Good job Brit!!!
She looks great! I've been wanting to go to an adults gymnastics class near me for ages, I really miss doing it but I'm also nervous/lazy.
#1998
Edited at 2017-09-20 02:56 pm (UTC)
all the reactions are so cute! Thats so cool that she can do that, she looks amazing!
also, I'm liking the positiveney in this post so far <3
I went to watch UCLA at the PAC12 championships this year and saw Kyla, Madison and Jordyn. Kyla was killing it on her first year. She has always been my fave out of the Fierce 5. Saw her get a perfect 10 on the beam and I was sitting just a few feet away.
Edited at 2017-09-20 12:39 pm (UTC)
Just like her vocals, she has been storing energy for a while now. Maybe when she's 50 years old she will just wow us out of nowhere.