Thought Miley Realeaes was a new artist for a moment. Reply

omg, that SVH design



literally that's all I care about Reply

can't say I'm liking her music right now but good luck. Reply

Oh, almost forgot Reply

I loved her back then but she was so disgusting for this. Who the fuck can think this shit is OK?



I feel like this didn't get enough attention too. Like only ppl here and like her stans knew.



Yep, I dropped her immediately when she did this. She's dead to me. Reply

but she donates to charity!!!!!11 Reply

remember people on here stan this apologist because "she does what she wants" or some dumbass reason Reply

But it's forgotten now that her hair is long again! Reply

Lol Reply

It sounds like this is her STRICKLY DICKLY track. Reply

It sounds bad Reply

she peaked w this album Reply

ugh all her music feels like it's designed to make u cry, like i'm not even paying attn to the lyrics, just the notes make me feel like i'm going to tear up. granted i am pmsing but i almost cried when malibu came on and i was at fucking 6 flags. i'm 2 emotional, that's why i only listen to rlly misogynistic rap albums Reply

stella's not liam* Reply

This song sounds not good. I liked Malibu, but Younger Now is one of the most boring songs I've ever heard. And she def struggled with the vocals during that recent Rainbowland (or whatever) session - noticeably with Party in the USA. Also, she is trash (oblig). Reply

younger now is a gem Reply

I disagree. I find the chorus to be so uninteresting, but it's cool if you like it. Maybe I just had high hopes after Malibu, plus I loved Dead Petz Reply

it gets me in the feels. i love the message and the delivery. shame it flopped Reply

Younger Now clicked with me hard and I like it, but I don't get the wild praise I am seeing for her live performances of it. It sounds like her voice can't quite handle it live or something? Reply

unfortch i've liked both younger now and malibu, which i was not expecting as i am usually quite anti-miley. have to listen to this in a bit. Reply

This era was such a bore Reply

Is this about Stella Maxwell? The one she fingered in the parking lot?



No one cares about her era anymore. They liked Malibu (IDK why) and took off on her. Reply

the way she has "she" in the title and then "you"/"you're" later on (for the rhyme scheme!) is TRANSPARENTLY designed to show off from the get go that she's still pan and this is a pan song!!!1



lame Reply

Ummmmm no thanks. Reply

Although I am glad the bangers era is over, I must say, this era is extremely boring and basic. Reply

she's not him? that's a good thing :) Reply

