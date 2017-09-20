Ariel Winter's mom voices concern over her daughter's racy photos




Ariel Winter has been estranged from her mother since she was 14.

About her daughter's fashion choices :
“I just want to see her have respect for herself and have some class. That one in particular where her leg is raised and she is holding a martini glass, all I could do was cry and feel sorry for her. I feel that Ariel is starving for attention. I feel this is a cry help from my child."

She’s been struggling financially :
"I lived in a storage space. There was no heat, no air for over a year-and-a-half. What was difficult was that my daughters knew I was living there."

She wants to make amends with Winter and fix what has been broken :
“It’s time to fix your relationship with your mom. Every girl needs her mom and every mom needs her daughter.”


