Ariel Winter's mom voices concern over her daughter's racy photos

I am disgusted that she is even getting a platform to speak. Her daughters owe her nothing. And sometimes the best thing for a person is to cut off ties from the toxic people in their lives, even if, maybe especially if, said person is their mother. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES. I hope Ariel can relatively ignore her mom's latest bullshit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her mother had her parental rights terminated, Ariel must have went through so much more abuse than she publicly talks about for that to happen. Giving this lady a platform when the courts declared she was abusive is disgusting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't see anything wrong with her behavior, it's ariel that looks crazy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if you had genuine concerns for your daughter wouldn't you try to contact her personally than giving interviews to the media to get attention. Reply

Thread

Link

This bitch. It's fine for her (then underage) daughter to be sexualized as long as her ass is pushing it, but when Ariel is an adult and does it without her approval it's a problem? Fuck outta here.



There's a reason the court let her ditch her mother when she was still a minor





I'm offended about this like she's wronged me personally, lol.



Edited at 2017-09-20 12:06 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Wow, what a horrible fucking person Reply

Thread

Link

Seriously, she can fuck alllllll the way off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She’s been struggling financially :

"I lived in a storage space. There was no heat, no air for over a year-and-a-half. What was difficult was that my daughters knew I was living there."



She wants to make amends with Winter and fix what has been broken :

“It’s time to fix your relationship with your mom. Every girl needs her mom and every mom needs her daughter.”



ofc she cares so much about repairing her relationship w/ her daughter now that Ariel can do something for her, instead of back when she was over-sexualizing her and doing other shit that made Ariel cut ties in the first place. Reply

Thread

Link

typical abusive behavior, she's trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this bitch. like she's not 99% to blame. Reply

Thread

Link

she's such a nasty person lmao don't you dare run your mouth and express your faux concern when you're the one to blame. such a coincidence she's openly talking about this while struggling financially! Reply

Thread

Link

This is gross, no one should be giving her a platform to spew her bullshit. It seems obvious she just wants to make amends in hopes of her daughter supporting her financially and she's jumping on the band wagon of fake concern for Ariel's well being based solely on how her daughter dresses. Ridiculous. Reply

Thread

Link

her mom can honestly fuck off Reply

Thread

Link

I guess the bills are due. Reply

Thread

Link

She's so transparent and disgusting... jfc Reply

Thread

Link

Not every girl needs her mom. Reply

Thread

Link

Ikr, this idea that "omg you ALWAYS have to love & respect your PARENTS (even if they're toxic/abusive as fuck)!!!" is so awful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol mte. People keep telling me I'll regret disowning my father but I've literally never been happier? Not every parent deserves their child's time or respect. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ikr. Not when your parents are homophobic and force you to be in the closet forever or else they might send you to Christian rehab or some shit no fucking thank you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's s a really dangerous thing to expect of people. Parents are people with moral responsibilities like anyone else. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right?



Cutting out my father, though painful to do, was the best decision I've made.



I do need my mom, but that's because, despite her flaws, she's there for me and cares about me and we're actually close.



My mom adds things to my life, my father only ever took things from my life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte, many people are better off without their mother/father. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"I lived in a storage space. There was no heat, no air for over a year-and-a-half. What was difficult was that my daughters knew I was living there."





hey, there IS a god! Reply

Thread

Link

Lmaoo forreal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Inside Edition ain't shit for bringing her abuser into this. Reply

Thread

Link

Inside Edition is so OTT stupid at times Reply

Parent

Thread



Link