Ariel Winter's mom voices concern over her daughter's racy photos
Ariel Winter has been estranged from her mother since she was 14.
About her daughter's fashion choices :
“I just want to see her have respect for herself and have some class. That one in particular where her leg is raised and she is holding a martini glass, all I could do was cry and feel sorry for her. I feel that Ariel is starving for attention. I feel this is a cry help from my child."
She’s been struggling financially :
"I lived in a storage space. There was no heat, no air for over a year-and-a-half. What was difficult was that my daughters knew I was living there."
She wants to make amends with Winter and fix what has been broken :
“It’s time to fix your relationship with your mom. Every girl needs her mom and every mom needs her daughter.”
There's a reason the court let her ditch her mother when she was still a minor
I'm offended about this like she's wronged me personally, lol.
ofc she cares so much about repairing her relationship w/ her daughter now that Ariel can do something for her, instead of back when she was over-sexualizing her and doing other shit that made Ariel cut ties in the first place.
Cutting out my father, though painful to do, was the best decision I've made.
I do need my mom, but that's because, despite her flaws, she's there for me and cares about me and we're actually close.
My mom adds things to my life, my father only ever took things from my life.
