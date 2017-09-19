John Cleese: "Most of the Best People are Dead"
He talked about life and things including his age...
- says hes not afraid of death cause the best people are dead and awful people are alive
- "when you're old you know you're gonna die soon so you dont give a f*** you see"
- shades a certain someone, "there are an awful lot of really awful people still alive...and most of them are in charge"
- recalls when someone had asked him if the queen had killed diana and he said "not with her bare hands"
