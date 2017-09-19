John Cleese: "Most of the Best People are Dead"

Another limousine liberal shading Trump. Groundbreaking.gif Reply

I remember loving Fierce Creatures (and him in particular) when it came out. I haven't watched it in several years out of fear of it being problematic and/or the ostalgia wearing off.



I got into a disagreement with a prof once about whether Life of Brian is better than Holy Grail and I feel so vindicated knowing that John Cleese doesn't understand why Americans like Holy Grail so much Reply

Life of Brian is far superior! Reply

He was a complete condescending, misogynistic asshole to Taylor Swift on Graham Norton several years ago and has left a bad taste in my mouth ever since. I realize it's Taylor Swift but his insults weren't terribly specific to her, you could tell he had treated other women like this in the past. I think he was jealous, honestly. Reply

I realize it's Taylor Swift



Yeah, and? Reply

Mte. I watched that show and Taylor at that time was just all about loving her young fans and cats. Really harmless shit but Cleese was so ~catty towards her. It was awkward. Reply

It really was! He had a huge stick up his ass. Reply

It's ok because Tay Tay is a literal nazi. Reply

what if,,, we're already dead 🤔 Reply

I'm like almost convinced I must've tripped hard on dXm and somehow fell into this alternate dimension of reality. But it ain't just me I guess, tryin to make sense of whatever we are in. We too smart Reply

Most people are dead, so yeah. Lol. Reply

I haven't watched a jimmy Fallon interview since before tr*mp was elected. Yikes. How did I ever find him funny in any way Reply

same (i haven't watched this one either, just here for the comments). he normalized trump and i just... can't with him. Reply

He ain't lyin tho. I'm convinced we are in some kind of an alternative dimension. Something definitely happened. Reply

I appreciate him for his work. Reply

