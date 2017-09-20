'Thor: Ragnarok' director Taika Waititi in talks to direct live-action 'Akira'

lol warner brahs is hitting up every hot brown director hoping they'll be the studio's human shield against the inevitable white-washing backlash. still not gonna watch it.



only way this works is : 1) keep it set in neo tokyo, 2) cast japanese/asian actors for all leads, 3) respect the history/culture that made cyberpunk and akira what they are, 4) don't fuck up the aesthetic the way ghost in the shell did by desaturating colors and making shit look too sleak and clean. i do like that their plan is to cover the graphic novels and break it up into separate films. the only semi-decent thing i've heard about this shitshow so far. Reply

Taika has been quite outspoken about cultural appropriation and whitewashing in the past. Reply

the studios known plans seem to clash with whatever his values are. let's call it western washing for now. Reply

legit question, if they made a film about Sailor Moon, who should they cast? Reply

if you mean more generally, i.e. asian actors vs. non-asian actors, i'd still defer to the expert. i feel like this is a question better answered by. sailor moon was never my scene 😔if you mean more generally, i.e. asian actors vs. non-asian actors, i'd still defer to the expert. Reply

i'll take the compliment on being THE expert though tysm smh invoking me @ such an early houri'll take the compliment on being THE expert though tysm Reply

Usagi Tsukino is a Japanese student who lives in Tokyo. A Japanese actor would be best. The whole cast should be Japanese cause they live their lives in Japan and were born Japanese. Reply

That's not a good enough answer, out of all 10 main characters in Sailor Moon, only one is drawn as clearly asian and only one is a person of color. If they chose to adapt her in a Hollywood movie living in America, why do they have to cast an asian? Reply

Uh all of them are Japanese though. Japanese people draw themselves with all sorts of hair and eye colours, but unless otherwise stated, all of the characters are Japanese.



Sure they could make her american (and white?) if they wanted, but they'd be making the same mistake they make with all of these adaptions. There are a lot of parts of the story that make it hard to divorce from its Japanese context. Reply

Other than Rei's temple there isn't really much japanese about it, outside of the setting in Japan of course. What does Naoko have to say about it? Reply

if "they" = Hollywood then nobody, it should die in development hell like if has before Reply

I don't get why Akira is cool. Reply

It's got a cool cyberpunk aesthetic, is downright badass and disturbing especially being from its time, and is a product of Eastern media that is extremely influential on Western media. You betta recognize! Reply

I like the animation and visuals but the story was bad for me. Reply

That person is a troll, their opinions don't matter. Reply

you don't matter bb. Reply

I still listen to the OST when i study Reply

I love Taika so much. And not just because he's from here! Reply

I love Akira but I really don't want this. Plz these adaptations always suck. Reply

i apprehensively await casting news Reply

whats the rundown with the characters? (age, ethnicity etc) Reply

wasnt Zac Efron going to be cast as the lead? Reply

I would be down for this. Akira is one of my favourite mangas and it's a really dense book and very much of its time/place so I'm not expecting a faithful american adaptation, but at least with Taika Waititi I would be curious to see what he comes up with. Reply

waiting for the white washed casting in 3..2..1... Reply

I just can't see how this is going to work. I feel like the cultural significance and impact of Akira and Otomo's work is very tied to what manga was like when it came out. And I love Akira, but even if this ends up finally happening I have very low expectations. Reply

I...am not sure if I should be excited or afraid. Cautiously optimistic? Reply

i like akira but why not just make a new script inspired by it instead of adopting the source? especially if they're going to death note it anyway. Reply

how dane dehaan is still considered for roles is beyond me Reply

Does he know people? He's not a bad actor (imo) but just so Dane DeHaan in every role. Reply

that beard looks like it would scratch you nicely while making out, yas Reply

These projects always fail cause nobody understands that you can't divorce most manga and Anime from their Japanese context and still have a successful story. Reply

there's a reason this has been stuck in development hell, it should stay there frankly Reply

Lol I have no faith in anyone to adapt this. Idc if it's Taika, if the whole cast is Japanese or white, it will suck. Reply

Is Akira a comedy? because that is Taikas bread and butter. Reply

He does dramedy well. His original plans for Disney's Moana didn't sound that funny to me, either.

But I can't see him directing this somehow. Reply

keep it in the dungeon until yall are ready to cast properly Reply

Sis. Just leave it alone. Keep yo hands off. Y'all done fucked up with GiTS which further proves that y'all ain't ready for such a beast of a iconic film in anime that defines cyberpunk. It gonna gnaw yo ass off alive. Making it into an high quality live action adaptation is far fetched in reality and y'all ain't got budget cos it's too expensive plus cgi ain't too sharp to near perfection yet. Who gonna break the piggy bank for dis??? It takes yeeeeears to build literally everything with artful accuracy. Not to mention you gonna make an sorry excuse of an script. Like, what? you gonna make neon genesis evangelion an live action film in several years from now and whitewash everyone in it?? Lmaaaaaooooo cackling. I also feel like as if you make em now given the reason for remaking it to milk the cash cow dry, rinse and repeat. So why should I trust y'all to get it done right this time? This, Cowboy Bebop and Alita Battle Angel etc..... nah y'all ain't ready. This never gonna happen. Not in this lifetime, sweaty.



It will never happen. Ever. Reply

Give him some Karen Healey books to be inspired by and share Maori mythology with the world t b h. Reply

