'Thor: Ragnarok' director Taika Waititi in talks to direct live-action 'Akira'
- New Zealand-born actor/director Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Thor: Ragnarok) may end up directing the long-awaited, English live-action adaptation of Katsuhiro Otomo's manga, Akira. Some sites say the deal is done, others say it is still in negotiations.
- Warner Bros/Legendary Pictures purchased the rights to the manga back in 2002.
- The manga has six parts, so there may be two movies with each one covering three volumes.
- The movie has been in development hell for quite some time. A few years ago, Dane DeHaan and Michael Pitt were competing to play Tetsuo, and their costars were potentially Garrett Hedlund, Kristin Stewart, Ken Watanabe, and Helena Bonham Carter.
only way this works is : 1) keep it set in neo tokyo, 2) cast japanese/asian actors for all leads, 3) respect the history/culture that made cyberpunk and akira what they are, 4) don't fuck up the aesthetic the way ghost in the shell did by desaturating colors and making shit look too sleak and clean. i do like that their plan is to cover the graphic novels and break it up into separate films. the only semi-decent thing i've heard about this shitshow so far.
if you mean more generally, i.e. asian actors vs. non-asian actors, i'd still defer to the expert.
i'll take the compliment on being THE expert though tysm
Sure they could make her american (and white?) if they wanted, but they'd be making the same mistake they make with all of these adaptions. There are a lot of parts of the story that make it hard to divorce from its Japanese context.
But I can't see him directing this somehow.
It will never happen. Ever.
Taika will save this.