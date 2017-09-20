Harris Dickinson #3

'Thor: Ragnarok' director Taika Waititi in talks to direct live-action 'Akira'

  • New Zealand-born actor/director Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Thor: Ragnarok) may end up directing the long-awaited, English live-action adaptation of Katsuhiro Otomo's manga, Akira. Some sites say the deal is done, others say it is still in negotiations.

  • Warner Bros/Legendary Pictures purchased the rights to the manga back in 2002.

  • The manga has six parts, so there may be two movies with each one covering three volumes.

  • The movie has been in development hell for quite some time. A few years ago, Dane DeHaan and Michael Pitt were competing to play Tetsuo, and their costars were potentially Garrett Hedlund, Kristin Stewart, Ken Watanabe, and Helena Bonham Carter.

