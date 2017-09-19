ooo, thanks for the added tags whoever accepted this 🙌🏽 Reply

HERE FOR THIS! Reply

FUCKING SHOOK!!!! Reply

so i loved the game from a few years ago. this looks along those lines, so i'm cautiously excited... but at the same time, it looks cheesy like the angelina jolie movies. i can't tell what tone the movie is trying to take because you have the cool gritty actiony parts, and then you have the questionably meh cgi and cheesiness in other scenes. from the scenes in the trailer, they don't seem like parts of the same movie, if that makes sense. Reply

Looks aight, like a fun popcorn flick I could spend my gift card on or something.



Her body is insane, tho omg Reply

that is such bad trailer, Reply

okay sis I see you



Looks fun Reply

um is it bad that while watching this trailer i kind of wanted her and daniel wu's character to kiss??? also i googled how old daniel wu was and i would not have guessed 42.... Reply

lol the only time I was intrigued by this trailer was when I saw him and went wait, is she getting an asian love interest? Reply

same i was like...i would smang it tbh Reply

Wikipedia says this is based off of the 2013 game but it seems to be missing a lot of aspects so I guess it's more loosely based. Reply

yeah, they're pulling majorly from the 2013 game while putting their own spin on the plot itself. i don't think we've seen a beat for beat remake of a game in hollywood yet, have we? Reply

is the cute asian guy her love interest?? Reply

She looks awesome at least. Reply

she looks so good w the braid, why is it only in one scene? Reply

considering she's also dropping the wack bow and arrow for her sick signature dual wield pistols, i'm assuming the braid happens towards the end of the movie when she reaches her #FinalForm Reply

"wack bow and arrow"



HDU. Reply

She's on her Katnisss Everdeen, mmk! Reply

the bow is UTTERLY superior to the pistols Reply

Well, I like Alicia and the Kills, so this trailer has my interest Reply

this looks great and i love walton goggins and his teeth Reply

