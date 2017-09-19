The Challenge XXX 30x10
Redemption house Challenge: Green With Envy
Eating challenge. Race up the mud hill and retrieve totumo. The totumo will have a rock or a green gem. The green gem can be placed in meal they do not want to eat. 1 man and 1 woman will win a spot back to the main house.
Winners back in the house
Hunter
Aneesa
sources
me, castpics, insta1 2
i liked the 2 scenes of nicole and the eyelashes. are they mink? and her crying asking permission to take them off.
Lol @ Hunter crying and saying he doesn't wanna be there. Should've let Cory win then, dumbass
I hope Derrick doesn't actually throw punches. I don't want him to go home lol let Nelson ruin his own game like he always does
But ughhhh I just want Camilla gone.
the nerve of mtv to post a “discussion” on race in america when they didn’t send the girl home and edited footage of her using the N word at leroy. apparently it’s been going on for years, according to brandon. here’s a link mentioning it:
lol sorry i’m still heated about this. so many black contestants have said they don’t get called back cos mtv consider them dangerous or a liability and it pisses me off cos they kept glorifying the camilanator all these years.
