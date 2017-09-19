The Challenge XXX 30x10

Edited at 2017-09-20 09:20 am (UTC)

nelson’s a whole dumbass, im so annoyed that darrell isn’t here. i want aneesa to drag camila through the mud. notice how camila never says shit around the black female contestants? imagine if nia had been there when she spouted all her racist vomit? she knows she would have been destroyed.the nerve of mtv to post a “discussion” on race in america when they didn’t send the girl home and edited footage of her using the N word at leroy. apparently it’s been going on for years, according to brandon. here’s a link mentioning it:lol sorry i’m still heated about this. so many black contestants have said they don’t get called back cos mtv consider them dangerous or a liability and it pisses me off cos they kept glorifying the camilanator all these years.