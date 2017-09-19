Angelina Jolie

The Challenge XXX 30x10




Redemption house Challenge: Green With Envy
Eating challenge. Race up the mud hill and retrieve totumo. The totumo will have a rock or a green gem. The green gem can be placed in meal they do not want to eat. 1 man and 1 woman will win a spot back to the main house.



Winners back in the house
Hunter

Aneesa



sources
me, castpics, insta1 2
Tagged: ,