Kevin Hart's Ex Speaks Out On His Latest Cheating Scandal

Yes!! Team her!! I’m a guy and I’m gonna buy some hair just to support her for the hell of it. 😂. He’s so disgusting. Reply

lol Reply

end HA Reply

i read apparently this interview is old and they released it now bc of what was going on lol Reply

Same here Reply

Get him sis! Enema think she slick! Reply

get money gurl!



have you seen karma do her thing, ontd? no but im waiting and growing impatient Reply

I'm sure Eniko will stay with him. Looking forward to see how she and Kevin spin this. Reply

my guess is once she has the baby they will do all kinds of stories about how that strengthened their bond and shit. Reply

there’s already articles saying she forgave him and is still in love with him and he was posting snapchat videos of her and his kids today lmao she doesn’t care Reply

Of course, she's not about to part with his fortune.

Reply

of course, she's not going to want to give up that lifestyle

and seriously ... i know people who are dating substitute teachers and won't leave their cheating asses. so ... Reply

Did y'all hear Lisa Bloom is representing the girl in the video and they're doing a press conference tomorrow? Just when you thought this mess was about to wrap up lol Reply

oh my GAWD Reply

Lisa Bloom taking all her moms potential clients, damn girl.



Edited at 2017-09-20 04:52 am (UTC) Reply

she said she'd take a lie detector test for 420,000 dollars too apparently Reply

How you get em is how you lose em. I wish his ex wife all the success man. Reply

Knock his heart out. Reply

Whoa! Both current wife and ex-wife are gorgeous. Reply

it's depressing Reply

And the kids are super cute too.



Edited at 2017-09-20 05:13 am (UTC) Reply

Yeah, the kids are adorable. Reply

Have u ever seen karma do her thing, ONTD?



Yep. When I was in middle school a groundskeeper at the local tiny airport beat a dog to death with a shovel in front of a bunch of people "so it wouldn't run on the runway." It was a huge deal and people demanded he be fired but nothing happened. A few years later I saw a little item in the paper that he'd fallen off a lawnmower at work and it ran him over and killed him. Reply

OMG my story is so lame beneath yours. OMGGGGGGG I gasped reading yours! Reply

damn... what a way to go. lmao Reply

that lawnmower did it's job well that day! Reply

what the fuck

this sounds like one of those tv documentary things too weird to be true type stuff, damn. Reply

This is some Final Destination shit.

But that's one less animal abuser, so... Reply

The lawnmower was doing the Lord's work. Reply

He deserved that. He beat a dog to death and nothing happened to him? Yep, he got what was owed to him. Reply

Damn! Reminds me of the ending of The Lovely Bones. Reply

Have u ever seen karma do her thing, ONTD?

i caught my sister in law talking shit about my mom to her own mother and her aunt while at my mom's house (my mom invited them all out to lunch, ungrateful crew). i told off my SIL as politely as possible. after lunch, my SIL drove off of a curb. after i made sure she was alright, i was like HELLO KARMA. Reply

she must be thrilled that karma is working so fast in her favor, for me it usually takes forever. Reply

this makeup is so good Reply

This scared tf outta me when I was scrolling through the comments lol Reply

