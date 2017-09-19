affe1

Kevin Hart's Ex Speaks Out On His Latest Cheating Scandal


She spoke to Inside Edition about it and girl is living ha life.

-lies and infideltiy ended their marriage, she was with him before his big fame
- she promotes her hair line during this opportunity (get it girlll)
- Says they werent seperated when he started dating his current wife

Source
Have u ever seen karma do her thing, ONTD?
Tagged: