Jimmy Kimmel on the new Graham-Cassidy "Healthcare" bill not passing the Jimmy Kimmel Test

They have 49? 🤔

Paul already said he was a no. And I wasn't aware murky Collins and McCain said they were a yes. Reply

Thread

Link

Murskowski and McCain haven't said yet, I'm not sure about Collins. At least 4 R governors are against it so hopefully they get their senators in line. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It wouldn't surprise me in the least that McCain would OK anything that was horrible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Collins said she's waiting for the CBO. McCain said he'd be okay with it if his Governor was cool with it (which he is). Murkowski hasn't said anything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck McCain Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

And we won't get a CBO because they are holding the vote before the score can come out. This is all so underhanded and evil Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think Paul will end up voting Yes. He's just making a lot of noise, he almost always falls in line. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it'll Pass tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night - the worst ever. Smartest people of them all are the "DEPLORABLES." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017





i also work near the colbert building, and it was a bit unnerving seeing that secret service around the guest entrance earlier today sometimes i wonder what kind of reaction everyone would have if obama or any other competent potus wasted time on thisi also work near the colbert building, and it was a bit unnerving seeing that secret service around the guest entrance earlier today Reply

Thread

Link

He doesn't even know what day it is and I think he's trying to say that his supporters are smart because they didn't watch the Emmys but were the only people who stopped watching this year really Trump supporters? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow, the SS were there? Did Colbert get threats? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wouldn't it be because Hillary was on Colbert today? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can't believe this is our President Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

truly the most pressing issue at hand. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Enjoy prison <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Anus lips can say whatever the fuck he wants. No limits. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think this is going to pass. Reply

Thread

Link

sadly, I'm afraid it will too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Call your senators and reps please!!!! We have to try Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so cruel. Reply

Thread

Link

I have ACA insurance and just had a bit of a health scare with my kidneys. It was a nightmare trying to find a provider in my area who accepted it and I pay $100 a month for it out of pocket. Can't wait to get kicked off of it. :\ Reply

Thread

Link

What state do you live in? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kentucky. We lost our state exchange insurance when the asshole governor took it away, so now we have healthcare.gov insurance which ... looks like it's going away. 😕 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fr. I pay 500 a month. I had a surgery in May I was responsible for $4000 of it and I’m having surgery again Thursday. I need my aca Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

republicans are demons



side note, I didn't realize Kimmel actually wrote his own monologues Reply

Thread

Link

lol, he doesn't

















Baby Bill does Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's already been difficult trying to find a therapist lately that will accept my insurance (on Medicaid so...yeah). The ones I can find that I like either don't accept my insurance, have a sliding scale that's still too high (I'm unemployed right now), or both.



Maybe I should just move out of the States as soon as possible. Reply

Thread

Link

I had a hard time finding an eye doctor as well on my insurance :( I am terrified as to what will happen if they take it away. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

US healthcare is disgusting. i dont get americans who can comfortably say that healthcare should be a market good Reply

Thread

Link

Americans are extremely ignorant about other countries and their policies and most don't understand or know anything about socialized healthcare.



Edited at 2017-09-20 03:33 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's so true. and they're the ones who got the nerve to say socialized healthcare is unrealistic when they're one of the only first world countries who doesn't have it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's truly ridiculous. No matter how much I explain NHS as a real live person they know, not just some op-ed, Agent Orange supporters just don't want to process it, believe it, or care. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm at the point where I have three plans



1. Reside in U.K. and retire to Spain (I have dual residency USA U.K. but due to brexit that plan has obstacles)

2. Move to CA OR WA NY who are the most likely states to sort it out for themselves (wishful thinking)

3. Garage + car Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

they only listen to fox news/breitbart and believe "socialism" is evil Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's because we've spent centuries worshiping capitalism. Woo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's especially disgusting when the ones I know are "Christians." WWJD? Not deprive people of life-saving medical care.



The hate in their hearts for POC (coded as "undeserving" or "illegal" or "lazy" or "thug/criminal") is so strong that they're willing to harm themselves. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

As a Canadian, I will never understand how people think that health care isn't a human right. Obviously our health care isn't perfect but I never think about the costs of going to an ER, OR seeing a doctor....



Also if we're speaking economically single-payer makes sense, jeez Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're stupid, uneducated about the outside world and have been indoctrinated since day 1 to believe America and everything about America is the best. In short, they're big ass chumps. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the republicans are so fucking evil and continue to descend into the depths of hell. this bill makes me so sad.



Edited at 2017-09-20 03:30 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Chickenshit Burr already said he’s voting for it. I think Tillis is probably too. They don’t care if we die. Reply

Thread

Link

i cannot fucking believe we are doing this again. i cannot fucking believe how callous the people ~representing~ us are. i cannot fucking believe we're not in even 1 year into this. Reply

Thread

Link

This is just inhuman. I can't believe you'd be so willing to put millions of people in literally harm's way by taking them off their healthcare and still call yourself a morally decent person. I just don't understand it, I can't.



May history look at this time as deplorable as it does other awful pivotal moments in time.



Edited at 2017-09-20 03:34 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

hope mccain dies before he can vote idgaf Reply

Thread

Link

Uh, then the AZ gov would appoint a replacement, and the AZ gov supports this plan so that would just knock off one uncertain vote to a yes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you'd best hope not cause he's probably going to vote against it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did we have a post about the news yesterday that Manafort was being surveilled under a FISA warrant? I'm cackling Reply

Thread

Link

He will probably be the only one to go to prison in all of this mess. Flynn set up a secret account so no one can find out which sugar daddy is paying his legal bills. What am I saying? Mueller probably already knows who is paying his bills. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually think that Mueller's strategy is building an airtight case against Manafort and then leveraging that to offer Manafort a plea deal to get him to flip on Trump. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm gonna be so fucking irritated if Manafort and Flynn are the only ones who end up in jail. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link