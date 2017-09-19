Sexy Chris

Jimmy Kimmel on the new Graham-Cassidy "Healthcare" bill not passing the Jimmy Kimmel Test



Jimmy shares his thoughts on Senators Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham’s new health “care” bill including why it doesn’t pass Cassidy’s “Jimmy Kimmel Test.”

Last time the GOP was trying to get a wealthcare bill passed, Jimmy shared that his newborn son Bill had a heart problem. Jimmy plead with Republicans not to take the ACA away from the families that can't afford to keep their babies alive without it. Now senators Cassidy and Graham are trying to pass a new horrible bill.

-People who aren't among the 32 million who lose insurance will see a 20% increase in premiums in the first year.
-States can make people with pre-existing conditions pay even more, by the tens of thousands of dollars.
-They already have 49 votes and need one more.
-Call your Republican senators!







