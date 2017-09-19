Jimmy Kimmel on the new Graham-Cassidy "Healthcare" bill not passing the Jimmy Kimmel Test
Jimmy shares his thoughts on Senators Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham’s new health “care” bill including why it doesn’t pass Cassidy’s “Jimmy Kimmel Test.”
Last time the GOP was trying to get a wealthcare bill passed, Jimmy shared that his newborn son Bill had a heart problem. Jimmy plead with Republicans not to take the ACA away from the families that can't afford to keep their babies alive without it. Now senators Cassidy and Graham are trying to pass a new horrible bill.
-People who aren't among the 32 million who lose insurance will see a 20% increase in premiums in the first year.
-States can make people with pre-existing conditions pay even more, by the tens of thousands of dollars.
-They already have 49 votes and need one more.
-Call your Republican senators!
Billy's helping me write tonight's monologue. I'll give our thoughts on the #GrahamCassidy health "care" bill. @BillCassidy @LindseyGrahamSC pic.twitter.com/IOmJ4am5D7— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 19, 2017
Paul already said he was a no. And I wasn't aware murky Collins and McCain said they were a yes.
i also work near the colbert building, and it was a bit unnerving seeing that secret service around the guest entrance earlier today
side note, I didn't realize Kimmel actually wrote his own monologues
Baby Bill does
Maybe I should just move out of the States as soon as possible.
1. Reside in U.K. and retire to Spain (I have dual residency USA U.K. but due to brexit that plan has obstacles)
2. Move to CA OR WA NY who are the most likely states to sort it out for themselves (wishful thinking)
3. Garage + car
The hate in their hearts for POC (coded as "undeserving" or "illegal" or "lazy" or "thug/criminal") is so strong that they're willing to harm themselves.
Also if we're speaking economically single-payer makes sense, jeez
May history look at this time as deplorable as it does other awful pivotal moments in time.
