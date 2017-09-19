this is the best season of ahs so far and people who don't agree only have a tier one level of humor. Reply

do u think last season was the worst? Reply

no, hotel was the worst. i enjoyed last season.



i would probably rank it (excluding current because it's only 3 eps in)



asylum > murder house > roanoke > coven >>>>> freakshow >> hotel Reply

it's in my top 3. coven was cute but asylum was masterful, and i'm liking where this is going. much better than hotel and gotdamn roanoke. freakshow was trash but too campy for me to hate.



Edited at 2017-09-20 05:21 am (UTC)

I have no idea how I feel about this season yet. I feel like we spend almost too much time with the main couple but also it's entertaining so idk. It's creepy in the sense that it reflects our own world too much and feels plausible. Also it's got a lot of lols.



I loved Asylum the most because it has the best pacing throughout and the most beautiful ending. I even liked the aliens but lol look at my username that's kinda my thing.



Coven is iconic. Didn't care for Murder House much but also have never done a rewatch since it premiered. Freakshow was the worst. Absolute boring trash with completely unlikable characters. Hotel was ok but also kind of stupid and I agree with the earlier comment that said it takes itself too seriously. I loved Roanoke. It was scary and crazy and inventive tbh. The ending was lame though.



For me so far it's it's Asylum>Coven>Roanoke>Murder House>Hotel>Freakshow Reply

This last episode was fucking terrible.



Like I know being cheated on is awful but like, but why did Ivy have no reaction to there being a secret camera in her house, and someone uploading it?? Looking more and more like she's in on it very episode.



Aly literally getting away with murder and acting the victim because people were calling her racist was sickening.



And that kid can't fucking act for shit.



Edited at 2017-09-20 03:19 am (UTC)

"Aly literally getting away with murder and acting the victim because people were calling her racist was sickening. "



that's because that's literally her character.... that's like saying the clown murderers are bad people. like. duh. Reply

yeah like that scene in the restaurant where she goes "i won't fire an immigrant" made it clear it was all about the wrong reasons and it was so telling so idg the surprise Reply

Oh, and I knew that guinea pig was doomed from the moment I saw his cute fuzzy face. Also, his death was a total callback to season 1 where the ghost of the girl the dad character cheated on his wife with puts tomatos in the microwave and pretends to kill the dog.



Edited at 2017-09-20 03:41 am (UTC)

the issue i have with her getting away with it is how people irl are backing her up, like... y'all know you guys are racist too, right? Reply

Ivy doesn't react to a lot of things. A posse of insane clowns vandalized and broke into your house, microwaved your son's pet guinea pig and smeared blood all over the walls while the town is protesting and sexually harassing your wife for murdering Pedro, but what you choose to react to and what tips you over the edge is and makes you want to pack up and gtfo of your house is finding out your spouse cheated on you? Lmao ya, okay gurl.



She just might be the most poorly written and the overall worst AHS character to date. Reply

Is it worth watching ? lol I got up to the part of the clown w the couple on a picnic in episode one and got distracted w something else Reply

I think it has potential as the whole 'cult' hasn't really been explored yet but it's kind of been dragging a bit. Might be worth bingewatching. Reply

first episode i've watched this since Coven and the first episode of Hotel but can they/do they always say fuck that much?? like daaaamn



Edited at 2017-09-20 03:22 am (UTC)

Yeah since 'American Crime Story' I've noticed quite a few uncensored 'fucks' on FX. It's a bit surprising, I remember how 'Breaking Bad' was only allowed one 'fuck' per season and even then it had to censored. Reply

yeah i remember BB getting away with about one an episode but this ep DEF dropped at least 6. Reply

I feel like I never catch these 'fucks'???? Reply

idk how i feel about this season yet



sarah paulson is killing it tho. come thru new scream queen! Reply

I think what's made me lose interest so fast this season is 1.Lack of character(s) that despite their flaws you want to see make it to the end and 2. All the past seasons had such unique art direction/costume porn/scenery porn--part of the allure was as terrible as these worlds were you were still drawn by just how visually appealing they were. Pretty much the only thing that keeps me holding on at this point is Winter's wardrobe Reply

i keep meaning to get into AHS but the visuals on this are so unappetizing. even the gif on this makes me think it looks crappy. Reply

Yeah there's no real aesthetic this season besides the scary clowns which have been done a million times before. Reply

i haven't watched since coven, is this season any good Reply

It's alright. Doesn't really feel a whole lot like AHS to be honest aside from the Twisty stuff. Reply

this season feels like a mixture of murder house/coven in my opinion Reply

i hate this show but i cant stop watching. like 7 people in your hood are dead. fucking move already! Reply

It must be nice to be an actor on this show, just keep getting paid making mediocre shit. Reply

Best season since Coven Reply

well, everyone here knows you have shitty taste, so this saved me a watch Reply

Jesus lmao Reply

Glad GaGa got FIRED. She sucked ass and ruined the show. 😘😉 Reply

That gif is giving me Perez H***** flashbacks to the CBB house where he was humping furniture



:( Reply

Really? Reminds me of Lafayette humping the chair after drinking Eric's blood on True Blood Reply

this is the first season i haven't watched and i think i may just wait to do a binge after it's over. the past few seasons i would like stall watching them when i'd dvr eps bc i'd get so bored, but would force myself to watch bc nothing else was on(yes, i have next to no life) Reply

Whoever ok'd this trailer should be fired because Ivy is OBVIOUSLY next to Winter in that ski mask??? it's not like we can't see her eyes or hear her voice...



Any predictions for the season? I think Winter and Ivy are gonna kill Ally in the next 2-3 episodes making Sarah Paulson's early exit from Cult the big or first plot twist to come. Honestly, Sarah's career gets bigger and bigger every year so for at least one season she's gonna have to go early so she can finish her other projects. It's gonna suck to watch her die again after I wanted her to survive Roanoke but oh well we still have Cordelia, Constance and Lana (don't remind me of the twins existence)



This trailer seriously spoiled so much. Why is the reporter slashing tires??? why did the chick from Popular have to die so quickly? Ryan literally threw her ass a bone and was like "bye hag!" Reply

Sarah’s character didn’t survive Roanoke, though. She was killed at the very end. I liked that character and her terrible British accent too. It grew on me after awhile. They gave her terrible dialogue. EDIT



Reread. Missed your line about wanting her to survive. I did too. I’m so tired. Lol



Edited at 2017-09-20 04:00 am (UTC)

Lol she had the most hilariously OTT dialogue. Reply

This season isn’t doing anything for me yet. It was so very obvious that Ivy was in on it from the first episode. I’m sure the “big reveal” will be her in on the pinky swear thing. At this point, everyone is in on the cult except Ally or maybe that’ll be the other big twist as the end. She joins up with Blue Man Bun Peters and kills Wynter, Ivy, etc Reply

her therapist is gonna be revealed like that i think Reply

Oh, totally. I think they all are. It looks like that’s the angle their going for. Reply

