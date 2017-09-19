September 19th, 2017, 11:15 pm theqinra Trailer for 'American Horror Story: Cult' 7x04 Source Tagged: american horror story (fx), evan peters, sarah paulson, television, television - fx, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 8080 comments Add comment
i would probably rank it (excluding current because it's only 3 eps in)
asylum > murder house > roanoke > coven >>>>> freakshow >> hotel
I loved Asylum the most because it has the best pacing throughout and the most beautiful ending. I even liked the aliens but lol look at my username that's kinda my thing.
Coven is iconic. Didn't care for Murder House much but also have never done a rewatch since it premiered. Freakshow was the worst. Absolute boring trash with completely unlikable characters. Hotel was ok but also kind of stupid and I agree with the earlier comment that said it takes itself too seriously. I loved Roanoke. It was scary and crazy and inventive tbh. The ending was lame though.
For me so far it's it's Asylum>Coven>Roanoke>Murder House>Hotel>Freakshow
Like I know being cheated on is awful but like, but why did Ivy have no reaction to there being a secret camera in her house, and someone uploading it?? Looking more and more like she's in on it very episode.
Aly literally getting away with murder and acting the victim because people were calling her racist was sickening.
And that kid can't fucking act for shit.
that's because that's literally her character.... that's like saying the clown murderers are bad people. like. duh.
She just might be the most poorly written and the overall worst AHS character to date.
sarah paulson is killing it tho. come thru new scream queen!
:(
Any predictions for the season? I think Winter and Ivy are gonna kill Ally in the next 2-3 episodes making Sarah Paulson's early exit from Cult the big or first plot twist to come. Honestly, Sarah's career gets bigger and bigger every year so for at least one season she's gonna have to go early so she can finish her other projects. It's gonna suck to watch her die again after I wanted her to survive Roanoke but oh well we still have Cordelia, Constance and Lana (don't remind me of the twins existence)
This trailer seriously spoiled so much. Why is the reporter slashing tires??? why did the chick from Popular have to die so quickly? Ryan literally threw her ass a bone and was like "bye hag!"
Reread. Missed your line about wanting her to survive. I did too. I’m so tired. Lol
