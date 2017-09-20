Avril Lavigne is the 2017 McAfee Most Dangerous Celebrity

Yesssss. She deserved a much better career.

Nnnnnn queen!



She needs to release ha new album. Reply

this is such a good angry song Reply

I hope she can have a revival. Nostalgia will accept her with open arms. Reply

This song is so good. I fell in love the first time I heard it. Love a good angry girl anthem. Reply

Rihanna totally jacked her aesthetic for GGGB Reply

Who still checks for Avril Lavigne? Who still checks for Avril Lavigne? Reply

"The second reason is that in late 2016 Lavigne announced that she was working on a new album that will be released before the end of 2017."



that is brand new information! literally for me Reply

it must be because of that rumor that she died and has been replaced with a lookalike Reply

Who doesn't sis?



Complicated was iconic. Reply

My Brazilian friends do lol Reply

japan apparently but idk about now since carly is their new reigning western queen Reply

Just wait until the reigning queen of Asia releases another classic. Avrilgeddon is coming! Reply

there's a disproportionate number of canadians; they're tricking us with their niceness YET AGAIN Reply

Lol Reply

why are people still googling avril lavigne in 2017

also lol @ this list being 40% canadian



Edited at 2017-09-20 02:31 am (UTC)

those pesky canadians are ~dangerous~ Reply

generated the riskiest search results and malicious websites when their fans searched for their name + relevant search terms (e.g. free torrent/free mp3/free mp4) on Google/Bing/Yahoo.



3. Carly Rae Jepsen (13.19%)

GIRL NEEDS YOU TO BUY HER ALBUM IF YOU WANT HER TO GET THE AMOUNT OF SUCCESS SHE DESERVES.

Wow. The gays need to be stopped!

I preordered Emotion and have vowed to purchase any album she releases. Reply

What is she saying in this gif, I'm trying to read her lips and all I get its:



"I just want to tell everyone this album, this is for you!, I swear to god, buy it, I love you, I love you family!" Reply

lol that's what i'm seeing too Reply

the gays are the best and worst thing to happen to miss carly!!! #JUSTICEFOREMOTIONANDSIDEB Reply

i no longer financially support artists because they always show their ass sooner or later Reply

hXc Reply

is this bc of the Avril/Melissa hoax lmao Reply

lmao at the Outside of the Music Industry part Reply

poor Hailee Reply

Lmao, this, JLo? For real? Reply

JLo... lmfao



This is fucking good shade ya'll, take notes!! Reply

They learned from Mariah



Not Queenly Rae!! Reply

My mom dropped off bins of my shit she's kept for all this time... mostly junk from high school and such... and omg all of my old CDs were in there. Including Avril's "Let Go" and "Under My Skin" ✌🏻 Idk what to do with all of them. Haha Reply

I got rid of all my elementary school/jr high CDs and I sort of regret it now, lol (Spice Girls, NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, etc.) Reply

2 amazing albums! Reply

Finally something obscure Rita DIDN'T accomplish! Reply

Queen of pop, inventor of punk!!! Anyone who disagrees is, like, so whatever imo Reply

Lmao Reply

let 'em know that she's still rock n roll!! Reply

I can't believe the one girl is super rich lol Reply

Parent

which one? little women atlanta/dallas can't be paying that much Reply

Like asking Michelle from Destiny Child "You sing?"







Edited at 2017-09-20 02:58 am (UTC) Whaaa 😂😂Like asking Michelle from Destiny Child "You sing?"

Yes Michelle sings, whilst Taylor $imply does her thing Reply

savage Reply

