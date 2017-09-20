joan-jamie

Avril Lavigne is the 2017 McAfee Most Dangerous Celebrity


- McAfee found that these Most Dangerous Celebrities generated the riskiest search results and the most potentially malicious websites when their fans searched for their name + relevant search terms (e.g. free torrent/free mp3/free mp4) on Google/Bing/Yahoo.

- Last year's Most Dangerous Celebrity was Amy Schumer.

- Unsurprisingly, musicians dominated the top 10 Most Dangerous Celebrities:
1. Avril Lavigne (risk percentage: 14.51%)
2. Bruno Mars (13.43%)
3. Carly Rae Jepsen (13.19%)
4. Zayn Malik (13.06%)
5. Celine Dion (12.92%)

- Outside of the Music Industry (their words, not mine), these actors and actresses also made the list:
13. Anna Kendrick
20. Jennifer Lopez
23. Hailee Steinfeld
34. Will Smith
44. Vanessa Hudgens

Source 1 + 2
Tagged: , , , ,