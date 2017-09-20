Avril Lavigne is the 2017 McAfee Most Dangerous Celebrity
@AvrilLavigne Hey, hey. You, you. You're No. 1 on our #RiskyCeleb list! https://t.co/Qret6pobtq— McAfee Home (@McAfee_Home) September 19, 2017
- McAfee found that these Most Dangerous Celebrities generated the riskiest search results and the most potentially malicious websites when their fans searched for their name + relevant search terms (e.g. free torrent/free mp3/free mp4) on Google/Bing/Yahoo.
- Last year's Most Dangerous Celebrity was Amy Schumer.
- Unsurprisingly, musicians dominated the top 10 Most Dangerous Celebrities:
1. Avril Lavigne (risk percentage: 14.51%)
2. Bruno Mars (13.43%)
3. Carly Rae Jepsen (13.19%)
4. Zayn Malik (13.06%)
5. Celine Dion (12.92%)
- Outside of the Music Industry (their words, not mine), these actors and actresses also made the list:
13. Anna Kendrick
20. Jennifer Lopez
23. Hailee Steinfeld
34. Will Smith
44. Vanessa Hudgens
Source 1 + 2
Posting a better Canadian pop rocktress
Re: Posting a better Canadian pop rocktress
Re: Posting a better Canadian pop rocktress
She needs to release ha new album.
Re: Posting a better Canadian pop rocktress
Re: Posting a better Canadian pop rocktress
Re: Posting a better Canadian pop rocktress
Re: Posting a better Canadian pop rocktress
Who still checks for Avril Lavigne?
that is brand new information! literally for me
Complicated was iconic.
also lol @ this list being 40% canadian
Edited at 2017-09-20 02:31 am (UTC)
3. Carly Rae Jepsen (13.19%)
GIRL NEEDS YOU TO BUY HER ALBUM IF YOU WANT HER TO GET THE AMOUNT OF SUCCESS SHE DESERVES.
I preordered Emotion and have vowed to purchase any album she releases.
"I just want to tell everyone this album, this is for you!, I swear to god, buy it, I love you, I love you family!"
This is fucking good shade ya'll, take notes!!
Lmao
why am i just learning this exists
Re: why am i just learning this exists
Re: why am i just learning this exists
11. Taylor Swift
13. Anna Kendrick
23. Hailee Steinfeld
34. Will Smith
Like asking Michelle from Destiny Child "You sing?"
Edited at 2017-09-20 02:58 am (UTC)