Harry Styles kicks off tour + charges extra for "plus" size merch

is he kidding me with this pricing bullshit??



i'm getting super heated about this. just charge $45 across the board, my guy. what is this?



lmao, ilu

<3 mwah

35 for a vinyl?????

large is considered plus size? lol

seriously, that's what is fucking me up here. i could see charging a few extra bucks for XXL, XXXL, XXXXL etc, but a regular LARGE? i understand that "material" costs money, but a large is what, a size 10-12? (or if you're an elitist pos company like nastygal was, a large is an 8). newsflash, the average american woman is a size 16 with a 34 DDD chest. no way is that fitting into an xxs, xs, s, or med.

so now you are penalized for still being under the national average weight.



.... nope. next.

ugh, that stat is so depressing :(

That's the average size in the US? That's insane.

mte in what world

lol i was about to defend but omg at $5 extra for L and XL

wow shittay

lmao @ "treat people with kindness" wtf is that a lyric or...

idk but it sounds like an uwu tumblr post with hundreds of thousands of notes

hdu!! ~~ m o t i v a t i o n a l q u o t e s ~~ by harreh

My job charges extra for their plus size stuff that the employees get. I guess it's like merch. We wear what we want but you can buy stuff with the company's logo on it.



I don't see an issue here. It's done in stores, online, etc. Nothing new or controversial imo.



Lol @ large though.



you're telling me stores like madewell, forever 21, h&m, jcrew, other women's retailers charge extra for LARGE? lol bye.



no one does this. i've never gone to a show and saw $5 for large. take off your stan glasses. Reply

I literally said "lol @ large though"



How am I wearing stan glasses sis. Find someone else to fight with. I'm about to start my period on a work week and I will cut you! Reply

youre crazy if you think a few inches of fabric requires an extra charge. thats literally a fat tax.

mte it's the same in stores like primark in the uk, the biggest sizes are like £2 extra

this doesnt happen here. this sucks tbh.

http://awharrys.tumblr.com/post/1655210 87797/this-is-all-the-merch-and-the-ones-t hat-have-two only the 2xl is more which unfortunately is standard. Most artists don't even offer 2xl and if they do it's pretty much this standard pricing. OP is citing an update account with incorrect info on that chart

When we order special unit specific jackets at work, more is charged for anything over XL. Maybe it's XXL, but larger sizes are definitely more.



I think it's sketch, but I also wonder if it's because bulk orders = discount and the company we order from doesn't buy the larger sizes in as great of quantity? Idk. Reply

thank god this doesn't happen in Australia.



It's beyond fucked up. Reply

a pin for $15????? A PIN?



i'm so conditioned to bullshit when it comes to plus size clothing i didn't blink twice when i realized it was a different price. Reply

Have you never seen merch at a concert? That shit is always high af. The prices are so ridiculous. I saw a tshirt for almost $50 before. No ty.

i go to concerts nearly every month and just recently bought a large women's shirt for the same price as an extra small. this isn't a problem with the expense, it's a problem with it being a different price for the size. how can you not see the issue?

yeah i know but like.. it's still 15 bucks. i don't even think h&m would try that shit

I don't go to assholes' concerts. Pins are free, tees are $20

Because a small is going to be the same price as an XL+? It's more material...

A medium is bigger than a small too



And large has never been considered plus size Reply

so? why not have every size go up incrementally if ~it's more material? an m needs more material than an xs after all.

Do you realize how little companies pay for their fabric? They get that shit in bulk, the difference between a s & l is probably fucking cents to most companies.

lmao i knew people were gonna try and pull that shit, and it reeks of people who have never actually had to order shirts in bulk

it's the same with food. Restaurants pay fucking nothing for the food they then charge at 200x the price.



That's what bulk and wholesale is lmao how do these people not have a concept of this? Reply

It's a fraction of a penny's worth more material. The amount they buy in bulk means it's not actually more expensive, that's just a myth they would love you to believe so they can continue charging fat people more for having the audacity to take up space.

not really

then why is an XS priced the same as a medium? a lil twink aint gunna need as much material as a skinnyfat gay sis

Isn't most tour merch is like this? I was at a Roger Waters concert last week and anything over XL was about $15+

i have genuinely never seen differing pricing on already-overpriced tour merch! I am perplexed!

Same. But maybe the bands I go see just aren't assholes?

no i work at stadium and i've never seen it...



$15 dollars more is a piss take smh Reply

Mte. I've been to hundreds of concerts and sadly anything over XL had $5+. I've never seen it as high as $15. It's BS because you know those shirts are probably printed on Tultex or Gildan shirts.

if the shirts are pink then it's feminist and subverting capitalism i think

lmfao oh my god

Makes sense lol

Lmaaao

Queer icon!

this woke king!1

lmaoo

Screaming 😂

It's really nothing new to see plus size shirts a little extra. At least in men's clothing, can't speak for women's. This fake outrage is OTT.

I'm not really mad about the plus size pricing tbh it does make sense that more material costs extra? More angry about the overcharging for the plain ass looking merch!



Should have known tho with how basic 1D merch was. Using the same photoshoot for like 5 years smhhhhh Reply

I bought a Matchbox 20 shirt because it was their 20 year reunion for $35. I still semi regret it. Lmao!!



Idk. I always felt that tour merch was severely overpriced. Whether it was 1D plain or not. I usually try to buy it from their online store if it's a bit less. I usually buy the tour books for artists. Shirts fade and I rarely wear band shirts out in public lol Reply

a medium is larger than a small but they charge the same



jfc it's just stupid as fuck, no excuse Reply

came to make the same comment

I just said I personally wasn't mad about it because it's an issue I've dealt with in the past. There's really no need for the hostility?



Idk I guess I've been conditioned by online retailers and having to size up in shirts because of my bust size. You're right that it's not an excuse though.







the material doesnt cost extra, to go from a medium to large to xl or whatever is such a tiny bit of material that it really makes no difference, its simply a fat tax because the world hates bigger people.



I've never heard of charging more for a large, rarely for xl. It's usually the 2x or 3x that's more.

