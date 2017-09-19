Harry Styles kicks off tour + charges extra for "plus" size merch
📲| Harry’s merch prices. pic.twitter.com/AvXYrnqK78— Harry Styles Updates (@HSupdating) September 19, 2017
- Selling shirts that say "TREAT PEOPLE WITH KINDNESS"
📸| Lou and Antonio wearing Harry's merch tonight. pic.twitter.com/DFw1pocqP6— Harry Styles Updates (@HSupdating) September 19, 2017
- Isn't very kind to charge extra for larger sizes. Or to sell a pin for $15.
- Kicking off his tour tonight in San Francisco.
Do you think it's fair to charge extra for plus sizes, ONTD?
i'm getting super heated about this. just charge $45 across the board, my guy. what is this?
so now you are penalized for still being under the national average weight.
.... nope. next.
I don't see an issue here. It's done in stores, online, etc. Nothing new or controversial imo.
Lol @ large though.
no one does this. i've never gone to a show and saw $5 for large. take off your stan glasses.
How am I wearing stan glasses sis. Find someone else to fight with. I'm about to start my period on a work week and I will cut you!
I think it's sketch, but I also wonder if it's because bulk orders = discount and the company we order from doesn't buy the larger sizes in as great of quantity? Idk.
It's beyond fucked up.
i'm so conditioned to bullshit when it comes to plus size clothing i didn't blink twice when i realized it was a different price.
And large has never been considered plus size
That's what bulk and wholesale is lmao how do these people not have a concept of this?
$15 dollars more is a piss take smh
Should have known tho with how basic 1D merch was. Using the same photoshoot for like 5 years smhhhhh
Idk. I always felt that tour merch was severely overpriced. Whether it was 1D plain or not. I usually try to buy it from their online store if it's a bit less. I usually buy the tour books for artists. Shirts fade and I rarely wear band shirts out in public lol
jfc it's just stupid as fuck, no excuse
Idk I guess I've been conditioned by online retailers and having to size up in shirts because of my bust size. You're right that it's not an excuse though.
