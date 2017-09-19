Erika Jayne sideeye

Harry Styles kicks off tour + charges extra for "plus" size merch

- Selling shirts that say "TREAT PEOPLE WITH KINDNESS"
- Isn't very kind to charge extra for larger sizes. Or to sell a pin for $15.
- Kicking off his tour tonight in San Francisco.

Source

Do you think it's fair to charge extra for plus sizes, ONTD?
