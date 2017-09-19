Joachim Trier's Thelma - US Trailer

the trailer looks interesting.



this film will be screened at VIFF as well! anyone going to VIFF, and if so what movies are you interested in seeing Reply

Thread

Link

I am hoping it comes to Philadelphia FF because I don't think I am going to be able to go to the NYFF this year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this film looks fucking sick i will def be watching



oslo august 31 is one of my fave films he's such a talented director. Reply

Thread

Link

Love the trailer, looks super interesting Reply

Thread

Link

i've been a fan of joachim trier since reprise and i'm so glad his stint working in hollywood is over. this looks amazing. everything i've read so far has me hyyyype 🙏🏽 Reply

Thread

Link

sign me tf up Reply

Thread

Link

this trailer is incredible i can't wait to see this Reply

Thread

Link

i was hoping this would get posted here! it looks really interesting. its showing at BFI, and i'd love to go, so hopefully i can make that happen! Reply

Thread

Link

This looks really good. I always feel like foreign movies are so much more creative and interesting than a lot of American ones. It's been my favorite genre for years for this reason. Reply

Thread

Link

this is an excellent trailer! definitely looking forward to this. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm interested in seeing this Reply

Thread

Link

I love Joachim Trier, Reprise and Oslo August 31 are incredible but decidedly a bit more male - I hope he does female protagonists justice Reply

Thread

Link

here for this tbh Reply

Thread

Link

This looks AMAZING Reply

Thread

Link