cate carol

Joachim Trier's Thelma - US Trailer

Joachim Trier's Latest Lesbian Sci-Fi Adventure



The movie is about "A college student starts to experience extreme seizures while studying at a university in Oslo, Norway. She soon learns that the violent episodes are a symptom of inexplicable, and often dangerous, supernatural abilities."

The movie was generally well received at TIFF2017. Some have described the movie as "a cross between "Carrie" and "Blue is the Warmest Color" as done by a very understated and humanist director."

