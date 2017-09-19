Joachim Trier's Thelma - US Trailer
Joachim Trier's Latest Lesbian Sci-Fi Adventure
The movie is about "A college student starts to experience extreme seizures while studying at a university in Oslo, Norway. She soon learns that the violent episodes are a symptom of inexplicable, and often dangerous, supernatural abilities."
The movie was generally well received at TIFF2017. Some have described the movie as "a cross between "Carrie" and "Blue is the Warmest Color" as done by a very understated and humanist director."
Source 1
The movie is about "A college student starts to experience extreme seizures while studying at a university in Oslo, Norway. She soon learns that the violent episodes are a symptom of inexplicable, and often dangerous, supernatural abilities."
The movie was generally well received at TIFF2017. Some have described the movie as "a cross between "Carrie" and "Blue is the Warmest Color" as done by a very understated and humanist director."
Source 1
this film will be screened at VIFF as well! anyone going to VIFF, and if so what movies are you interested in seeing
oslo august 31 is one of my fave films he's such a talented director.