STOCKX & Eminem Team Up to Help Hurricane Victims

For each $10 donation made between now and September 25th, 11:59 pm PDT, the donor will receive one entry for the chance to win sneakers from artists such as Eminem, Pharrell, and Lebron James.All proceeds will go to the Greater Houston Community Foundation and Team Rubicon in support of the Hurricane Harvey and Irma relief efforts. See video for more info.source: https://stockx.com/Hurricane pic source: https://www.facebook.com/eminem/