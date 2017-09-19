STOCKX & Eminem Team Up to Help Hurricane Victims
For each $10 donation made between now and September 25th, 11:59 pm PDT, the donor will receive one entry for the chance to win sneakers from artists such as Eminem, Pharrell, and Lebron James. Funds raised will be matched by Eminem, up to $250,000. All proceeds will go to the Greater Houston Community Foundation and Team Rubicon in support of the Hurricane Harvey and Irma relief efforts. See video for more info.
They just announced this a few hours ago and they are already up to $230,000.00
source: https://stockx.com/Hurricane
pic source: https://www.facebook.com/eminem/
