Trailer for 'Cook Off'
Reality-show shenanigans mix with the true-life fiery-and-fierce world of competitive baking in the deliciously sly mockumentary COOK-OFF! As a buffet of quirky contestants prepare for the renowned Van Rookle Farms Cooking Contest, the heat is on to win a one million-dollar prize. The filmmakers follow them as the foodie media and celebrity judges descend on a hotel convention area to see which contestants rise, which ones fall, who will reveal their true nature, and who will find love with the contest’s costumed Muffin Man mascot. Costarring a cast of improv geniuses including Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Stephen Root, Diedrich Bader, Wendy McLendon-Covey, Gary Anthony Williams, and Sam Pancake, the zesty COOK-OFF! is an affectionate nod to ordinary Americans who believe they’re one dollop of spray cheese away from achieving their dreams.
i wish she'd stop making movies with her husband
after tammy and the boss, you'd think she would've learned. the sean spicer thing this year really helped her career rebound after those + ghostbusters, but she's gonna tank it again w that college party movie next year
I was like where did they find these people!!!??
too much wine man
but diedrich bader is genuinely one of the nicest guys, so good for him.
I love his Batman animated voice, I hope he keeps it up.
Anyway should be funny. I like the newish faces.