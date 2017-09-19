Trailer for 'Cook Off'

this looks straight to dvd



i wish she'd stop making movies with her husband Reply

her worst work is in his films Reply

ia! apparently this was directed/written by cathryn michon & wendi mclendon-covey though. (could've fooled me lol) Reply

fact Reply

Eh, Ghostbusters wasn't that great... Reply

he's such a ball and chain



after tammy and the boss, you'd think she would've learned. the sean spicer thing this year really helped her career rebound after those + ghostbusters, but she's gonna tank it again w that college party movie next year Reply

Yeah it's not "awww cute" anymore Reply

lmaooo omg I legit thought this was a real reality cooking tv show



I was like where did they find these people!!!??



too much wine man Reply

I did too! I was like why in the world would Melissa do something so D-list... Reply

this movies looks like it needs to sit on a shelf for 4ish years, and then quietly get a simultaneous limited theatrical/VOD release Reply

omg I am dying because I googled this and it was shot in 2006 and literally getting a VOD/limited released!!! I AM FUCKING PSYCHIC TONIGHT Reply

lmao damn, i'm surprised they're actually releasing it then Reply

why the hell is it being release now Reply

2006??? why bother Reply

2006? wow Reply

this does not look good.



but diedrich bader is genuinely one of the nicest guys, so good for him. Reply

best in show rip off Reply

So this is kind of like Best in Show/For Your Consideration ensemble movies? I'd watch it. Reply

I was thinking it was Best In show with dogs swapped out for food. So many of these mockumentaries never live up to that one. Reply

Christopher Guest is a genius Reply

My Dad & I love the Christopher Guests films so perhaps we'd enjoy this. The trailer wasn't super funny to me, but I do love this satire/mockumentary genre. Reply

I feel like I haven't seen Diedrich Bader in something in forever so I'm intrigued tbh even though it looks bad. I feel like he could've easily had Paul Rudd's career. Reply

He was on Veep for a few seasons. Reply

Doesn't he have a show on ABC right now?



I love his Batman animated voice, I hope he keeps it up. Reply

omg you're right, I've definitely seen the commercials for it Reply

He's on American Housewife (ABC). Not as funny as his character on The Drew Carey show but still a great character. Reply

Last thing I remember was his guest spot on Reno 911 years ago. Reply

ia completely. I love him! Reply

LMAO This was made literally a decade ago. Reply

Eh, I need another Spy movie. Reply

seriously this. I just Googled and there's no info about a script being ready/shooting/release date :( Reply

Ahh like best in show and that other one...

Anyway should be funny. I like the newish faces. Reply

Whatever, I cracked up at the trailer. No shame. Like everyone's mentioned above it's very Best In Show -ish which was also a super dumb but funny at times movie. lol Reply

the screencap reminds me of that ham skit she did for snl Reply

I thought the screencap was billie lourd in a fat suit. haha Reply

