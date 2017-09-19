Gina Torres Is Hooking Up With Some Guy Who Isn't Laurence Fishburne

Good for them keeping the split private for their kid. Reply

Thread

Link

I at least hope they split amicably if so. Huh I'm actually kind of sad. Reply

Thread

Link

What’s Montana up to? Reply

Thread

Link

Those Squirtle posts were something else.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I managed to restrain myself from calling her that Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

God, those were the days here on ONTD 💦 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember people thinking she was putting chapstick on her pussy when she was using a little vibrator. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god the gifs of her doing that are forever scarred into my brain Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's Gina Torres' kid?! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I looked this up kinda recently because I spend my time wisely: iirc, she got arrested for a DUI, peed during the arrest, and asked the officer to clean the pee off her foot.



*edit: should've scrolled down. -_- Glad you found out for yourself haha



Edited at 2017-09-20 01:51 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Dang, 17 year relationship. So many long term couples are separating lately Reply

Thread

Link

Because women are choosing self respect and happiness.



My step mom is finally throwing my ain't shit dad's trifflin ass to the curb and they're both in their 50s! Already have given her my support and am treating her to dinner this weekend. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

good for her!! i honestly don't know how women put up with men long enough to pass the seven-year itch, let alone decades! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This. My aunt just divorced my emotionally abusive uncle's ass after being married to him for over 30 years! She got half their money (they were millionaires) and just bought a brand new house, is a dog foster mom now. My uncle's all depressed and alone and having to make his own meals for the first time in years. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Love it 👏👏👏 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're sweet. <3 I'm sure she's thankful to have you and your support. Good for her! Hope she finds more happiness without him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think divorce among older couples is on the rise moreso than any other age group? Really random but my first day of rehab last year we were in group and the therapist was talking about how estrogen makes women want to bond/be in relationships more but once they go through menopause that urge isn't as strong. Also women don't want to be stuck taking care of a man but want to actually go out and do their own thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep they really are. My aunt and her husband separated last year, they were together for over 18 years (married for at least 15 years).



I was kinda shocked but then I think back to certain instances with them and I could see why they broke up. At least the kids understand and seem okay about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol, how appropriate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOLIRL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol this excellent gif choice Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn, after they survived that shit with Montana too!



But at least she's moved on and appears happy. Always kinda thought she was way too gorgeous for him. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm sure they're just separated



Speaking of relationships, is Ariana grande still dating mac miller? Reply

Thread

Link

I need that woman's bras, terrific support Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Who is this? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Idk wtf she's seeing in dat dude for real, for real. Sis need to love ha self first of all.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

as of a couple weeks ago, yes. there was a video of her watching him on stage being like "that's my baby." when her tour dates are done, she might be with him for his aus/nz dates. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope they did split and she's not being one of those idiots that cheat in broad daylight Reply

Thread

Link

Omg :( damn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Someone posted the got of them dancing in their chairs at some awards show and I thought how cute they looked. Hopefully, this isn't a cheating thing. Reply

Thread

Link









http://www.miamiherald.com/entertainmen t/ent-columns-blogs/jose-lambiet/article 148129709.html



“I really need to pee,” says the famous daughter, lifting up the back of her dress as a stream of cars whizzes by, “and I will pee right here on your car. That’s not a problem. I just need to sit down.”



She then walks toward the guard rail with the trooper asking her what she is doing, climbs over it as she pulls down her panties and squats.



“What are you doing,” Pinzon asks again.



“Is that OK, can I pee,” Fishburne responds.



“Well, you’re already doing it,” Pinzon responds.



When she returns to the emergency lane of the interstate, Fishburne lifts her bare feet so that the gloved trooper can wipe them clean of roadside debris.



“Go ahead, put your dress down,” Pinzon tells her before he helps her sit in his marked Dodge Charger.





Edited at 2017-09-20 12:46 am (UTC) Well i found out what Montana is up to Reply

Thread

Link

Sad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG this transcript. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

as a stream of cars whizzes by

on-theme writing!!!



also, sometimes you just gotta go, ok. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

),: gurl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder what's going on with her. :/ I never hear about her outside of her troubles. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aww they were so cute together! Reply

Thread

Link

I feel so sorry for Laurence Fishburne after his whore daughter compromised his reputation by doing porn. Such a disgrace. Also, Laurence Fishburne is such a legend. Reply

Thread

Link

maybe he was just a shitty parent Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his daughter did porn? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Not even like real porn. Like films herself in the car porn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah it was this huge thing and he basically disowned her Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She did, and her body looked terrible. She had spots all over her asscheeks, and stretch marks if I’m remembering correctly. The porno, itself, looked very cheap. I don’t know why she couldn’t have gotten a bigger budget. Such a disgrace to her father’s name. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IIRC she was admitted to a pysch ward soon after :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sis why are you starting conversations with trolls? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Why would that ruin his reputation? She was an adult responsible for her own choices. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link