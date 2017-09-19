Gina Torres Is Hooking Up With Some Guy Who Isn't Laurence Fishburne



* Gina Torres and Laurence Fishburne have been married since 2002. They have a 16-year-old daughter.

* Torres was photographed "passionately kissing" some other man at a cafe in L.A. last week.

* Torres and Fishburne actually haven't been photographed together since December 2015, so they might have separated and just never announced it.

* A year ago, Torres quit the show Suits after six years because she said “my personal life needed to be tended to.”

