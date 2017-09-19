Celebs tweet about the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that hit central Mexico
Mexico City has always welcomed us with open arms... All our love and prayers are with you. ❤️🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/N6IyOYA8Cn— backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) September 19, 2017
Devastated. Our hearts are with you Mexico City ♥️🇲🇽— Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) September 19, 2017
Mexico City was hit with a magnitude 7.1 earthquake today. My thoughts + prayers are with the people of Mexico: https://t.co/4ey05HBiQv pic.twitter.com/mUPTClkXh5— COMMON (@common) September 19, 2017
48 reported dead in Mexico City after earthquake....I can't believe this. Praying for Mexico 🇲🇽— Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) September 19, 2017
The images out of Mexico City are truly heartbreaking. My thoughts are with everyone who's been impacted by this devastating earthquake.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 19, 2017
So sorry about what has happened in Mexico City. Hope everyone is okay x— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 19, 2017
If you want to donate/help, @topos is helping rescue people from the collapsed buildings in Mexico due to earthquake. 🇲🇽❤️ How to donate: pic.twitter.com/B1JouvMk7m— Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) September 19, 2017
It was awful, the city is in complete chaos right now, and im twittig like crazy all the info about shelters, and spots for donating and such. (if anyone knows people in mexico or have american friends that need aid you can find info on my twitter @moheetoe)
It hit Mexico City,Puebla and Morelos pretty bad. There's kids that cant get a hold of their families, a bunch of lost pets etc...
Using hashtags to spread the word too:
#Sismo for general info
#Ayuda or #AyudaCiudadana for help
#SeBusca if they're looking for people,pets...
#CDMX #Morelos #Puebla for the 3 most affected places
@cruzroja_mx Redcross
@locatel_mx for people missing
All public wifi places are open in case someone needs to get in touch with family or needs aid
Please spread the word!
the usual (mexican) suspects, let us know you are ok please xx
Edited at 2017-09-20 12:10 am (UTC)
My aunt was just there a few days ago when the earlier earthquake struck and she had left St Martin days before Hurricane Irma hit the previous week.
So many natural disasters in North America lately smh
ví los videos y da miedo la verdad. no puedo creer que en la mañana estaban haciendo simulacros y luego tembló en la realidad :/
We had a 3.6 magnitude last night on the west side in Los Angeles and I think that's the biggest quake I've been in. I cannot even begin to imagine a 7+ magnitude.
I checked with my building manager today where the gas shut off is for the building and also if the apartment has been retrofitted. She said when they repaved the parking the construction crew drilled down many feet and put steel braces in.
i was on the 18th floor for a 6.6 once and that was pretty intense, can't imagine an 8.0