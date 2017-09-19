Celebs tweet about the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that hit central Mexico

Ugh, 48 people dead. I hope they don't have to add to that number. Reply

I think it's already in the 100s sis :(

jfc

it was at 104 an hour ago

Unfortunately the number has risen :///

It was awful, the city is in complete chaos right now, and im twittig like crazy all the info about shelters, and spots for donating and such. (if anyone knows people in mexico or have american friends that need aid you can find info on my twitter @moheetoe)



It hit Mexico City,Puebla and Morelos pretty bad. There's kids that cant get a hold of their families, a bunch of lost pets etc...



Using hashtags to spread the word too:

for general info



if they're looking for people,pets...

#CDMX #Morelos



@cruzroja_mx Redcross

@locatel_mx for people missing



All public wifi places are open in case someone needs to get in touch with family or needs aid





stay safe to everyone in the area!



the usual (mexican) suspects, let us know you are ok please xx Reply

It's so surreal to hear of the earthquakes hitting Mexico recently, and especially on the anniversary of the '85 one. 119 confirmed dead. QEPD :((((((

Exactly 32 years ago, spooky. After that small quake in Los Angeles last night, I was thinking it's the beginning of earthquake season. Sept./Oct. is the usual time for quakes in LA. We used to call it "shake and bake," because the temps would go above 100 and then as soon as they went down into the 70s or 80s, there would be an earthquake. The scientists say there is no correlation between the temperatures and quakes, but gee, it often happens that way.

i live in ohio so i've only experienced one very minor earthquake that i can remember. my best friend was just talking about how she experienced her first one living in cali. i was watching a video someone took of one of the buildings swaying and it was terrifying. this has been such a shit summer for natural disasters.

Edited at 2017-09-20 12:10 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-09-20 12:10 am (UTC)

A lot of the newer buildings are built on rollers so the buildings sway during earthquakes, it's to help them stay up and distribute more of the movement. It's scary being in the buildings as it happens imo but it makes me feel safer in a weird way.

that's so relieving to hear. sounds like it would be terrifying to experience, but that would give you a little peace of mind knowing that you're safer even if the experience is a little nerve-wracking.

That's interesting. I'd like to see that in action (obvs. with no casualties or anything.

I'm from Hawaii and been through several earthquakes, but the fairly big one a few years back was my first time being through one in a high rise building (i was on the 18th floor). my building was swaying for a while after the earthquake and it was freaky

I saw this news earlier on, plus it showed up on my phone too. DaaaaaaaMN 😢 this is crazy.... RIP

hope people are ok :( the death toll is still rising ugh

Damn that’s awful.



My aunt was just there a few days ago when the earlier earthquake struck and she had left St Martin days before Hurricane Irma hit the previous week.



So many natural disasters in North America lately smh

It's like Mother Nature is really mad at North America. Multiple earthquakes, multiple hurricanes, wildfires spanning multiple states. The end is nigh.

Fuerza amigos mexicanos!!! desde Chile, saludos. Nuestro país es muy sismico asi que se lo que se siente.

espero que todos los mexicanos acá estén bien ♥



ví los videos y da miedo la verdad. no puedo creer que en la mañana estaban haciendo simulacros y luego tembló en la realidad :/ Reply

Eso es lo más jodido, que hicieron primero un simulacro y todo chido y luego cuando se vino el de verdad fue un caos

Ugh I can't even imagine. I hope all Mexican ONTDers and their loved ones are safe and sound. Check in bbs!



We had a 3.6 magnitude last night on the west side in Los Angeles and I think that's the biggest quake I've been in. I cannot even begin to imagine a 7+ magnitude. Reply

The one last night was the first one I felt in five years of living here. Twitter was on fire.

I lived through an 8,0 while on a 10th floor, at night. It's not fun.

ooh sis that is not fun at all. Luckily my apartment building is only two stories (although my bedroom is directly over a car port).



I checked with my building manager today where the gas shut off is for the building and also if the apartment has been retrofitted. She said when they repaved the parking the construction crew drilled down many feet and put steel braces in. Reply

jesus, that sounds terrifying

ho'shit, glad you got through it ok!



i was on the 18th floor for a 6.6 once and that was pretty intense, can't imagine an 8.0 Reply

I slept through the earthquake in LA and honestly didn't hear about until late this afternoon. Idk if it's because I grew up here but I haven't felt an earthquake in years.

I slept through Northridge.

I've only lived in LA for a year so when it hit last night I was like, "am I supposed to get out of bed and do something?" I just went back to sleep tho.

This month has been awful :/

saw a video of a building collapsing and the anguish in the voices in the background was fucking heartbreaking. hoping all mexican ontd'ers are safe with their friends and fam.

