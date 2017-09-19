Jamie Lee Curtis developing and starring in funeral home comedy for CBS

fuck, i didn't need my heart this evening. Reply

Gawd this movie was so damn good!!! This scene was too much, I cried for days. The bee scene was too damn sad. Just.....Gawd this movie was so damn good!!! Reply

Why would you do this? Reply

the ultimate tearjerker from my childhood omggggggg i'm crying just thinking about it!!! Reply

god damn it Reply

Fuck, this scene still hurts when I see it. :( Reply

THIS MOVIE WRECKED ME AS A CHILD



THE RING TURNED BLUE WHEN HE DIED Reply

HOW DARE YOU Reply

Kinda getting My Girl vibes from this but I'm here for it, especially since I love Jamie (am so excited about the new Halloween because of her). Reply

This is a comedy..



My girl was most def not Reply

So like a comedy version of Six Feet Under? Sounds acceptable tbh Reply

six feet under was already Hilarious Comedy imo !

Reply

lmfao! It really did have some hilarious scenes! Reply

Haha I'm on my phone but someone needs to post the rapture death sequence. Better than any comedy imo Reply

I thought it was a comedy. A really dark black comedy, but still a comedy. Reply

I loved Ruth sfm. Reply

mte Reply

I just started season 4 of SFU and it's so good. It took me years to actually decide to keep going after the pilot and I'm so glad I did. Reply

lmao i too thought of this Reply

I can dig it Reply

pun intended, lol Reply

i hope we have My Girl cast member cameos, including Macaulay. Reply

Sis....unless they bring him back as a zombie.... as in a cgi child zombie.... we'll talk Reply

i was thinking like vada daydreaming about seeing thomas picking up his kids from school and him waving to her from afar... okay let me stop, i bet somebody wrote that on A03 or something Reply

maybe somebody in the tumblr universe can make this happen Reply

six feet under made me temporarily think working in a funeral home was my dream career tbh Reply

I feel like the hardest part of working in a funeral home for me would be having to console the grieving families, it breaks my heart to see people cry so I'd fall apart instantly ;_; Reply

Ugh, this. :( I'm sure I'd start sobbing right there with the grieving loved ones which would probably just make things worse for them. Reply

I was excited until I got to "CBS" Reply

for CBS



Jamie Lee Curtis developing and starring in funeral home comedyfor CBS Reply

I would say bring back Six Feet Under instead but that finale was too perfect



Edited at 2017-09-19 11:48 pm (UTC) Reply

Exactly. I would have been down to have more seasons without Nate but you can't touch that perfection that was the finale Reply

that finale still fucks with me, and tears my heart out. Reply

you can't bring back perfection Reply

mte Reply

*this is a nicer gif lmao



Edited at 2017-09-20 01:26 am (UTC) *this is a nicer gif lmao Reply

sounds promising and i like her. i'll give it a shot. Reply

Hft. Yaaass! My Girl's impacT!!!



I looooooooved My Girl. I watched it x100000 growing up and yes that includes the sequel lmao. but yeah the original film was ICONIC and got me shook/cried. Like, omg. Plus I LOOOVE DA MOOD RING, I thought it was gorgeous lol. I was obsessed with them as a kid. Everything about that movie was just so in tune, it's a classic :')



Seriously, if Hollywood decide to remake dis lol, let's grab the torch and pitchfork y'all lmao Reply

I enjoy the 2nd one for what it is. Reply

Yeah it was cute. The original was something special that stays in my 💖. It was so powerful especially the ending imo was the best ending. Had me cried for days lol. It was well done.



I can't see a remake that could come so close to the film tbh. I don't mind a third sequel following Vada as all grown up. It'd be cool tbh Reply

Full disclosure, a big reason I bought some vintage mood rings off eBay not long ago was My Girl. ♥ Reply

Instantly thought of My Girl.



Love JLC so I'll watch it. Reply

HFT.



Society needs to normalize death and grieving. And most people i know in the throws of grief, humor is such a shield. it's a defense mechanism. I did that. plus I like JLC.



I just don't want her mad at me. Reply

I just don't want her mad at me.



Lmao those pictures are my lock screen. Reply

Heard @jamieleecurtis is coming back for another Halloween movie. I just want to see her do this to Michael Myers once PLEASE JUST ONCE pic.twitter.com/DsK3EyOvQp — N. K. Jemisin (@nkjemisin) September 16, 2017

Reply

she should do a funny or die/collegehumor video for this specific meme Reply

