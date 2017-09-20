The first poster for Woody Allen's Wonder Wheel staring Kate Winslet and Justin Timberlake
Welcome to #WonderWheel, where nothing is as it seems. Starring Kate Winslet, @JimBelushi, @jtimberlake and Juno Temple, in theaters Dec. 1. pic.twitter.com/gt7jEIGzOi— Wonder Wheel (@wonderwheelmov) September 19, 2017
Official Synopsis:
WONDER WHEEL tells the story of four characters whose lives intertwine amid the hustle and bustle of the Coney Island amusement park in the 1950s: Ginny (Kate Winslet), an emotionally volatile former actress now working as a waitress in a clam house; Humpty (Jim Belushi), Ginny’s rough-hewn carousel operator husband; Mickey (Justin Timberlake), a handsome young lifeguard who dreams of becoming a playwright; and Carolina (Juno Temple), Humpty’s long-estranged daughter, who is now hiding out from gangsters at her father’s apartment. Cinematographer Vittorio Storaro captures a tale of passion, violence, and betrayal that plays out against the picturesque tableau of 1950s Coney Island.
New Images here
‘Wonder Wheel’: New Images & Official Synopsis Revealed For Woody Allen’s Latest https://t.co/P2eJqM5NI8 pic.twitter.com/uqQQJClUvh— The Playlist (@ThePlaylist) September 19, 2017
jesus christ
mte omfg. Even if woody wasnt disgusting trash, his work is sf boring
I hope the media is unforgiving on this Woody movie but they never really care >:O
Like polanski.
Edited at 2017-09-19 11:38 pm (UTC)