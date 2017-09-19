Keith Morrison talks about the perks of being Matthew Perry's stepdad
In a rare personal interview on Watch What Happens Live, Keith Morrison talked about his stepson, FRIENDS star Matthew Perry. They discuss the best gift Matthew's gotten for Keith, visiting the FRIENDS set and what Matthew was like as a kid.
Favorite Dateline episode? Has your stepchild ever bought you a Porche?
"Do you take this man to be your lawfully wedded husband?"
"I do."
"...or DO you?"
honestly that sounds amazing
I have an unhealthy love for all these Crime shows. ID is on somewhere in my house constantly. lol.
i had no idea
He has one of the all time best voices for news/docs.
My reputation as knowing every single stupid piece of Hollywood trivia is now in shambles.