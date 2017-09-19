Keith Morrison talks about the perks of being Matthew Perry's stepdad

if i'm ever murdered keith BETTER narrate my dateline episode or i'm haunting my entire family Reply

Thread

Link

If I ever get married I want him to officiate my wedding.



"Do you take this man to be your lawfully wedded husband?"

"I do."

"...or DO you?" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol irl



honestly that sounds amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I've told my mom that if I'm ever murdered and Dateline wants to do a show about me she can only allow it if it's a Keith episode Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't have a favourite episode but I always watch his episodes Reply

Thread

Link



I love that this post is from you, OP! Reply

Thread

Link





There isn't much opportunity to make posts about him so when he gives me one I snatch it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dateline and 48 Hours are srsly the only shows I watch Reply

Thread

Link

HIS STEP DAD?! Wow!



I have an unhealthy love for all these Crime shows. ID is on somewhere in my house constantly. lol. Reply

Thread

Link

mine too. the day it went 24 hours i threw a party! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao DO WHAT



i had no idea Reply

Thread

Link

I had no idea they were family.



He has one of the all time best voices for news/docs. Reply

Thread

Link

OMG THATS HIS STEPDAD? Reply

Thread

Link

I KNOW, RIGHT??



My reputation as knowing every single stupid piece of Hollywood trivia is now in shambles. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i remember bill hader, i think?, joking about john mulaney texting him basically saying "you'll never guess what keith morrison just said!" ("oh that pesky DNA") i was so happy bc i had seen that episode too lmao Reply

Thread

Link

dateline creeps me out Reply

Thread

Link

omg what Reply

Thread

Link

I could listen to Keith Morrison read the phonebook. His Datelines are about the only ones I watch because I love his style so much. Did NOT know he was Matthew Perry's stepdad, but it's cool that Matthew bought him a Porsche. Reply

Thread

Link









I'm so happy I had the opportunity to share some Keith facts with you all. And an opportunity to use my Keith Morrison gifs. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so happy I had the opportunity to share some Keith facts with you all.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg this is one of the first times someone has used one of my gifs other than me! ❤❤❤ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

when I first got into Dateline I thought "Jesus christ, I can't stand this dramatic Keith dude..." and now he's like my fave x 1000! Reply

Thread

Link

lol I think that's everyone's first reaction to him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao yeah me too. But now he's ~iconic~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO, same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, i'm always so happy when it's one of his eps now tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm also still shook Matthew Perry was in a long term relationship with Lizzy Caplan. Reply

Thread

Link