Tyga Dating Kim Kardashian Lookalike... Literally

Kum is prettier Reply

Thread

Link

Creepy post is right...yikes Reply

Thread

Link

he's sf gross. say what you will about kylie but i'm glad she got away from this predator, hopefully permanently Reply

Thread

Link

I give it 6 more months. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, she can be a shitty person but at the end of the day she's still a child he creeped on from an insanely young age. Totally unacceptable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

uh...

wtf Reply

Thread

Link

lol the concept of a Kim Kardashian look alike. Kim Kardashian doesn't even look like Kim Kardashian anymore. Reply

Thread

Link

i can't imagine how much she has to spend to keep up with looking like her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's what I was thinking. I hope it pays well enough because the cost of keeping up (heh) with all the work Kim gets done must be a pretty penny Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

A mess all around. Reply

Thread

Link

... that is creepy as fuck Reply

Thread

Link

the fuck lol Reply

Thread

Link

Makes sense, his ex was a Kim Kardashian look-a-like. Edit: OMFG she is LITERALLY a Kim look-alike, HOLY SHIT.



Edited at 2017-09-19 11:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOOOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

2017 really is the year of realizing things



Edited at 2017-09-20 12:39 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

2017 is the year someone on ONTD actually reads (after commenting...LoL). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf, this is so creepy.



also i keep forgetting kylie and him aren't a thing anymore. i guess cos i keep expecting them to get back together, but thankfully they haven't. Reply

Thread

Link

They got different eye shapes. I knew who Kim was immediately.

I hope the Kardashians doesn't give Tyred the attention he wants. Reply

Thread

Link

That clip was so embarrassing damn. Reply

Thread

Link

I need him to fade away into obscurity. Reply

Thread

Link

I mean she does look like her but it took even MORE surgery to look like the surgified Kim k Reply

Thread

Link

I guess, to me she looks more like a madame tussauds Kim figure Reply

Parent

Thread



Link