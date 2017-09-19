Tyga Dating Kim Kardashian Lookalike... Literally
Kylie Jenner's Ex, Tyga, is rumored to be dating Kim Kardashian lookalike Kamilla Olsen. Kamilla is known as a Kim Kardashian lookalike and has even been on KUWTK and taken a photo with Kim.
He is such a creeper....
wtf
also i keep forgetting kylie and him aren't a thing anymore. i guess cos i keep expecting them to get back together, but thankfully they haven't.
I hope the Kardashians doesn't give Tyred the attention he wants.