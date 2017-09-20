10 True Crime Shows to Watch This Fall



The Confession Tapes

September 8th, Netflix



About: A critical look into some true crime cases where American law enforcement made up for lack of actual physical evidence by using devious psychological tactics during interrogation in order to extract confessions from naive suspects.



Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Brothers

September 26th, NBC



About: Starring the incomparable Emmy and Golden Globe winner Edie Falco, this new true-crime installment of the powerhouse "Law & Order" franchise delivers a gripping in-depth dramatization of the notorious murder case that changed America forever. When the Menendez brothers were tried on national TV for brutally killing their parents in Beverly Hills, their story became a national obsession. Now, the first edition of this anthology series delves into the players, the crime and the media circus, detailing the day-to-day battles of the trial and unveiling the shocking truth of what really went down when the cameras stopped rolling.



The Disappearance of Maura Murray

September 30th, Oxygen



About: Oxygen Media dives head first into the unnerving suspicion and conspiracies surrounding one of the most prominent cold cases of the social media age in a six-part event series, “The Disappearance of Maura Murray” beginning Saturday, September 30 at 9pm ET/PT. When bright, young nursing student Maura Murray vanished on February 9, 2004, witnesses heard what they thought was a car crash and then saw Maura outside her vehicle on the side of the road but, moments later, when police arrived on scene, she was gone. Her disappearance has fueled a legion of online armchair detectives, causing an endless procession of blogs, books, websites and podcasts. “The Disappearance of Maura Murray” follows investigative journalist Maggie Freleng as she attempts to unravel a rabbit hole of unexplored leads, eyewitness discrepancies, missing evidence and questionable actions.



Mind Hunter: Inside FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit

October 19th, Netflix



About: Mindhunter is an American drama web television series slated to debut on October 13, 2017, on Netflix. It is based on the book Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit written by Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas. The series will be set in 1979 and will revolve around two FBI agents, played by Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, who interview imprisoned serial killers in order to understand how such criminals think, and apply it to solving ongoing cases.



Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders

November 18th, Sundance



About: From Academy Award-nominated documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger, COLD BLOODED: THE CLUTTER FAMILY MURDERS presents a 360-degree view and re-examination of the brutal murders chronicled in Truman Capote's classic novel, "In Cold Blood".

