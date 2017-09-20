10 True Crime Shows to Watch This Fall
10 True Crime Shows to Watch This Fall: From a missing D.C. intern to evil twins to the latest take on Robert Durst https://t.co/ELvObR0yOc— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) 16 september 2017
The Confession Tapes
September 8th, Netflix
About: A critical look into some true crime cases where American law enforcement made up for lack of actual physical evidence by using devious psychological tactics during interrogation in order to extract confessions from naive suspects.
Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Brothers
September 26th, NBC
About: Starring the incomparable Emmy and Golden Globe winner Edie Falco, this new true-crime installment of the powerhouse "Law & Order" franchise delivers a gripping in-depth dramatization of the notorious murder case that changed America forever. When the Menendez brothers were tried on national TV for brutally killing their parents in Beverly Hills, their story became a national obsession. Now, the first edition of this anthology series delves into the players, the crime and the media circus, detailing the day-to-day battles of the trial and unveiling the shocking truth of what really went down when the cameras stopped rolling.
The Disappearance of Maura Murray
September 30th, Oxygen
About: Oxygen Media dives head first into the unnerving suspicion and conspiracies surrounding one of the most prominent cold cases of the social media age in a six-part event series, “The Disappearance of Maura Murray” beginning Saturday, September 30 at 9pm ET/PT. When bright, young nursing student Maura Murray vanished on February 9, 2004, witnesses heard what they thought was a car crash and then saw Maura outside her vehicle on the side of the road but, moments later, when police arrived on scene, she was gone. Her disappearance has fueled a legion of online armchair detectives, causing an endless procession of blogs, books, websites and podcasts. “The Disappearance of Maura Murray” follows investigative journalist Maggie Freleng as she attempts to unravel a rabbit hole of unexplored leads, eyewitness discrepancies, missing evidence and questionable actions.
Mind Hunter: Inside FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit
October 19th, Netflix
About: Mindhunter is an American drama web television series slated to debut on October 13, 2017, on Netflix. It is based on the book Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit written by Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas. The series will be set in 1979 and will revolve around two FBI agents, played by Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, who interview imprisoned serial killers in order to understand how such criminals think, and apply it to solving ongoing cases.
Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders
November 18th, Sundance
About: From Academy Award-nominated documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger, COLD BLOODED: THE CLUTTER FAMILY MURDERS presents a 360-degree view and re-examination of the brutal murders chronicled in Truman Capote's classic novel, "In Cold Blood".
source 1 2 3 4 5 6
true crime post 🔪🔍
O/t : I'm so worried for Puerto Rico and the rest of he islands omfg 😞 I can't believe this & poor Mexico too. My god
I'm super excited for it...Maura's one of my pet cases. The more I've read and listened to podcasts on it, the more perplexing it is.
It was pretty sad because its kind of a look at a family after their son/brother gets killed and the white perpetrator gets off scott free. I wish the there was more of an emphasis on whether they could potentially get justice if the facts were looked at again.. or at least shaming the guy who did it. It was an interesting choice to never show his face.
The Confession Tapes sounds really good, it's incredible (see: horrific) just how many people are sent to prison for crimes they didn't commit because the police forced them into a false confession.
I'm so tired of the Maura Murray case, I'm just glad J*mes R*nner isn't playing a part in the show, unless they expose him for being the overzealous asshole that he is.
Cold Blooded sounds amazing, I can't wait.
Let me stop 😪
That looks good now I wanna read up on the case. I remember a user mentioning it here n I briefly looked into it. Cases like that creep me out. .., also "the Springfield 3"
it also probably didn't help that the guy they cast to play erik had much more of a baby face than erik irl who looked at least 35. i didn't and probably still don't sympathise with the irl brothers, just the character, although i do think there was some kind of abuse going on, because erik's reaction during lyle's testimony was either exceptional acting or a young man reliving some kind of abuse at the hands of both his older brother and father.