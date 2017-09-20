10 True Crime Shows to Watch This Fall

Yass true crime post 👨🏻‍⚖️



O/t : I'm so worried for Puerto Rico and the rest of he islands omfg 😞 I can't believe this & poor Mexico too. My god Reply

Thread

Link

It's scary how fast these hurricanes have intensified. And the latest NHC update said Maria's winds are up to 175 mph. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omfg 😪 💔 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same :( It sounds like Dominica got hit really hard last night D: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm in Puerto Rico and the hurricane is expected to hit us directly... it's kinda surreal and I haven't been able to sleep well since it was announced. 175 mph!!! What even? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't like fictionalized true crime stuff all that much, but the Cold Blooded thing could be interesting. I was enthralled by In Cold Blood and Capote. Reply

Thread

Link

NGL, I might have to check out that show about murdering twins on Discovery ID. Reply

Thread

Link

i can't wait for 'the mindhunter', it looks and sounds like a zodiac-ish fincherian perfection Reply

Thread

Link

I read the book when it first came out 20-something years ago, and it was really good; informative and interesting, but GOD DAMN do I not need to do a re-read of it. I'm okay with gross, but there were a couple moments in that book where I had to put it down and take deep breaths and skip a paragraph or so. The details. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's all I want tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

With David Fincher as an executive producer, I truly hope so! I spent an entire day once with Zodiac on repeat, I never tire of it. It's his magnum opus. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Absolutely agree about zodiac! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's only my second fave of his but i do agree that it's his defining work, no other film screams fincher as much. i never understand people complaining about how slow and boring it is, i personally never even notice how time flies when i watch it b/c every single scene is so damn captivating. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'll never get over seeing kathie durst's look alike niece in that hbo doc. it was goddamn jarring. i'm interested in the lifetime miniseries but won't get my hopes up for obvious reasons lol Reply

Thread

Link

i honestly can't tell from the trailer, is that Maura Murray show scripted or a doc? Reply

Thread

Link

Investigative documentary. Not scripted.



I'm super excited for it...Maura's one of my pet cases. The more I've read and listened to podcasts on it, the more perplexing it is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Has anyone watched the Netflix documentary Strong Island?



It was pretty sad because its kind of a look at a family after their son/brother gets killed and the white perpetrator gets off scott free. I wish the there was more of an emphasis on whether they could potentially get justice if the facts were looked at again.. or at least shaming the guy who did it. It was an interesting choice to never show his face. Reply

Thread

Link

Yay true crime post!



The Confession Tapes sounds really good, it's incredible (see: horrific) just how many people are sent to prison for crimes they didn't commit because the police forced them into a false confession.



I'm so tired of the Maura Murray case, I'm just glad J*mes R*nner isn't playing a part in the show, unless they expose him for being the overzealous asshole that he is.



Cold Blooded sounds amazing, I can't wait. Reply

Thread

Link

Maura is dead. I'm a frequent hiker up in northern NH and its literally insane to me some of the theories that she just magically ran to her freedom and she's living somewhere. Those areas have such winding roads and its hard to navigate. I wish they could figure out what happened but some of the information about the case just seems like lunatics with crazy theories. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm in that camp 100%, there's no way she survived and is somehow either living in Canada under a new identity, still in the US, or was kidnapped and is being held hostage. The lengths people will go to make it seem like she's alive is ridiculous and I skip over the posts on r/UnresolvedMysteries because they're always filled with people fighting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NH had that infamous alien abduction in the past. I wonder. 🤔🤔



Let me stop 😪 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

nnnnnnn I hate R*nner so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck J*mes R*nner. But there is going to be a Johnny Depp movie made based on R*nner's memoir. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The Menendez trial was a wild ride. I miss Dominick Dunne doing the absolute most with his crime articles in Vanity Fair.



Reply

Thread

Link

I came across those articles around the time ACS: OJ aired and I've now read like everything he has ever written. I was a bb when the Menendez stuff happened so reading his first big article about it where he pretty much detailed everything before the mistrial was absolutely fascinating (and seriously fucked up). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dominick was a namedropping fool most of the time (and I say this as a huge fan of his writing), and it got him into some trouble - Gary Condit comes to mind - but I treasure the fact that I had a Vanity Fair subscription from the time I was in junior high just for those articles. I lived in LA most of my life and during a lot of this stuff, and Dunne's viewpoint was always interesting. He was a staunch victim/family supporter and gave not one shit about the rich people trying to get away with nonsense. The first article he ever wrote about the murder of his daughter is still a great, but very emotional, read.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Vanity Fair has some of the best long form true crime articles out there, right behind Texas Monthly (though they don't anymore, sadly). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Dominick Dunne was the best/worst kind of trashy writing disguised as highbrow. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"Law & Order True Crime" is NBC's attempt at pulling an "American Crime Story," right? Reply

Thread

Link

I was just reading about the Maura Murray case and ended up going down a missing persons black hole on wiki. Reply

Thread

Link

Did you already read this one. The photos emailed to her parents are so disturbing. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disappear ance_of_Amy_Lynn_Bradley Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

imo they're not her. She's dead and that Yellow guy is behind it. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always laugh when I see commercials for that Biggie/Pac show that brags about being "from a director of the People VS OJ" Reply

Thread

Link

I am so excite for Mindhunter. I read the book and I have most of John Douglas' books on my shelf that I have yet to read. Anatomy of a Motive is really good if anyone wants a rec. Reply

Thread

Link

"The Disappearance of Maura Murray"



That looks good now I wanna read up on the case. I remember a user mentioning it here n I briefly looked into it. Cases like that creep me out. .., also "the Springfield 3" Reply

Thread

Link

the lifetime menendez brothers movie made me sympathize with erik and i'm so mad about it lol Reply

Thread

Link

Okay, now I need to watch this because I'm fascinated by how they could have possibly made Erik, who wrote a screenplay documenting how they would murder his parents months before the murders, sympathetic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think they even had that as the very first scene of the film! it doesn't look like it's up on lifetime.com anymore, and i tried youtube but all the links are gone. if you wanna watch i think it's up on itunes, but it basically went full on with the sexual abuse claims--lyle came off as an asshole (he's ultimately the one who kills the mom because erik hesitates) but they had some pretty rough scenes with jose molesting erik (lifetime rough, obvs) and erik feeling remorse over what happened. also really weird scenes where the mom's ghost comes and talks to erik, which was super weird.



it also probably didn't help that the guy they cast to play erik had much more of a baby face than erik irl who looked at least 35. i didn't and probably still don't sympathise with the irl brothers, just the character, although i do think there was some kind of abuse going on, because erik's reaction during lyle's testimony was either exceptional acting or a young man reliving some kind of abuse at the hands of both his older brother and father. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link