Olivia Munn claims Ocean's Eight cameo cost her money

They paid her in Japanese potatoes.

Lmaooooo

lmao

Hey, those are worth a lot

Do you know how much those potatoes cost!!

lmfao

you are on a roll today with these page topper comments!!

Leighton <3

Wow Leighton srsly looks like Belle. And she's just wearing a blue shirt.

that definitely sucks but it also seems like something that should be agreed upon before filming? or it was and they backed out and lied??? time to lawyer up Munn

people are petty I wonder if they will cut her cameo

Yeah, was it an unpaid cameo she asked to do? Do they not get contracts too? I'd think SAG has rules about that. And she couldn't get a designer to give her a freebie?

huh? did someone scam her? is she actually in the movie?

the heist takes place at met gala and she is shown to one of the attendees. zayn and kim have cameos as well.

Uhmmmm.... please tell me they are re-creating this?

(JK, Zayn's beauty is all I have eyes for.)

Thats bullshit

Seems like something you'd talk about/negotiate BEFORE actually doing it

Watch the producers cut her cameo for going public and then blame her for being "difficult" or her cameo being unnecessary.

huh, that's not how things work



shouldn't the movie's costume team take care of finding her a dress



Edited at 2017-09-19 10:08 pm (UTC)

Is Olivia Munn that much of a household name that she can make a movie cameo as herself?



Reply

yeah not at all



don't know why they asked her tbh Reply

lol nope. sounds like her agent requested her to be in it and they were like "sure, but we're not paying for anything." there's no way this kind of thing shouldn't have been discussed about beforehand. sounds like crappy management.

That really stinks!!

I have never heard of such nonsense. That is ridiculous

She had to style herself for Psylocke too in X-men Apocalypse.

Came to work in a costume made up of grape fruit rolls ups, poor thing. Reply

lmao

exactly, she looked delish

dead

ha craftsmanship !

Unlike thiefonce!

Stop lmao

omg i havent laughed so hard at an ONTD comment in ages

LOL

Wrecked

That sucks. This is why you gotta get everything in writing.

