Olivia Munn claims Ocean's Eight cameo cost her money
Olivia Munn claims Ocean's Eight cameo cost her money https://t.co/q1OY5wJFre— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 19, 2017
-Olivia Munn has a cameo in the upcoming all-female heist thriller "Ocean's Eight"
-Olivia told Entertainment Weekly Radio that she had to pay up front for her expensive wardrobe for the scene she appeared in.
“It actually cost me money to be part of Ocean’s Eight,” Munn said.
“They’re like do your own glam and I got the dress and all that and then you submit the bills for it because I’m part of your movie. And then they’re [the producers] like, ‘Oh no, the bills come right back to you.'”
source
(JK, Zayn's beauty is all I have eyes for.)
shouldn't the movie's costume team take care of finding her a dress
Edited at 2017-09-19 10:08 pm (UTC)
don't know why they asked her tbh
Came to work in a costume made up of grape fruit rolls ups, poor thing.