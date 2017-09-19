CBB & Internet Celebrity Trisha Paytas Releases ONTD's New Anthem
Trisha Paytas is releasing new music and her latest single is a new genre for her, a "song" called I Hate My Life.
In the video she washes paper plates in her kitchen sink, eats in drive throughs and rap talks about her gay ex boyfriend.
Source
has anyone ever paid you to do absolutely nothing with your life but eat junk food & troll, ontd?
I heard a rumor that she actually said somewhere on shane's show that she fakes her depression for attention or something, and idk if its true but fucking hell if she did actually say it...
i dont think she's technically straight tho, she has sex with women and men but is very obsessed with the validation having a boyfriend gives her
They make me wicked hungry and make me miss American fast food.
...I know too much about her.
I fully embrace this anthem.
shes so offensive idgi, do people hate themselves that much to stan her?