am1

CBB & Internet Celebrity Trisha Paytas Releases ONTD's New Anthem

Trisha Paytas is releasing new music and her latest single is a new genre for her, a "song" called I Hate My Life.


In the video she washes paper plates in her kitchen sink, eats in drive throughs and rap talks about her gay ex boyfriend.

Source
has anyone ever paid you to do absolutely nothing with your life but eat junk food & troll, ontd?
Tagged: ,