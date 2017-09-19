Jerhonda Pace speaks about underage sexual relationship with R.Kelly
- Jerhonda claims she was "trained" by another woman how to sexually please R.Kelly at age 16, of course at his request (I'm gonna throw up)
- She says he would physically harm her as punishment or lock her in a room for days
- She lied to him to get away: "He was preparing for a party at the time. I told him my uncle lived a few doors down and I wanted to go to my uncle's house to grab some shoes. And he was like, 'Okay well when you get there, you get the shoes and you come right back.' And at that moment, when I knew I got out the house, I was like, I’m not going back. I refuse. I wasn’t going back."
Source: 1, 2, 3
Obviously everyone was dancing to it.
I kept my ass seated and said im not dancing to R Kelly.
abovetroll comment.
Edited at 2017-09-19 10:11 pm (UTC)