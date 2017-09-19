Jerhonda Pace speaks about underage sexual relationship with R.Kelly

Fuck anyone who continues to work with R Kelly. Reply

He is such a disgusting shit! The fact that it's been known that he preys on young black girls under the guise of lavishing them with gifts and a possible career and absolutely nothing has been done. All it's been is a cancelled tour. My heart breaks for all these girls because it seems evident that no one cares and don't get me started on dumbasses on the internet who see normalize this as anything but predatory. Reply

I was at a tiffany haddish comedy show recently and one of her openers came out to step in the name of love by r kelly.



Obviously everyone was dancing to it.



I kept my ass seated and said im not dancing to R Kelly. Reply

That's so fucking scary, holy shit. Reply

he needs to DIE already! Reply

is anything going to be done about this? Or does he get to keep getting away with this shit Reply

Holy shit. Reply

She's not very attractive, and for some reason I just don't believe she's telling the whole story. Seems like another leech looking for a come up. Reply

why dont you go fuck yourself. Reply

Op is a troll Reply

It's always a stranger bitch with a wrong sized icon Reply

he doesn't need pretty, he neeeds young, impressionable, and controllable. Reply

you are vile. & by the way, there's a special place in hell for people like you, enjoy. Reply

i hope i live to see the day this dude is gonna get locked up and rot in prison Reply

Ignore the above troll comment.



Edited at 2017-09-19 10:11 pm (UTC)

Poor bb. Omggg she looks so young. the govt /FBI needs to intervene and lock his ass up. He's a monster. How do ppl continue to work w him???



Reply

God bless her and every girl/woman who risks insults, etc. in order to speak the truth and fight for other women and girls. Reply

He is so disgusting and he needs to be called out so much more. I'm tired of people ignoring what this predator does just because they like his music. Reply

I hate him sfm. He's gotten away with this for decades and people don't give a shit. They continue to work with him and support his career. Reply

How is this subhuman piece of shit still not behind bars omg Reply

