September 19th, 2017, 02:53 pm galaxized Rihanna shows you how to get the #FentyFace Using the foundation, highlighter, and blotting powder from her new makeup line, Rih teaches you how to create a look fit for a pop star. She also talks about creating shades for all skin tones.source Tagged: beauty / makeup, rihanna
i love the foundation, but that was all of my makeup budget for this month :P
the foundation in particular looked terrible on me, that shit made my face look like the desert
the reason FB's blotting powder is getting rave reviews is that it doesn't cast white w/ flash
I'm such a boring bitch, I just want to buy the same make up, forever. I had a fav mascara that I loved and now they don't make it (I even forget it's name it's been so long) and I still haven't found one I like lol. I've tried all the 'best' ones at sephora too and my eyes just don't agree with any of them, so I use the maybelline stuff in the yellow bottle with a curved wand now, bc I only like the curved wands tbh.
Speaking of expensive shit I need to replace like 5 things and it will be nearly $200 at sephora. I need a new smashbox primer(the classic clear one whatever it is called) a new beauty blender, eye liner, and a couple other things I forget urghhh. My current beauty blender is currently falling apart from all the washings XD
the most useless thing in the line is the blotting sheets - bitch, shit is $2 at walmart
ive seen mixed reviews and ive seen pics where it doesnt look that high coverage
I have not experienced noticeable oxidation, but I did walk around Sephora for about five minutes before I picked my shade. I definitely think it is worth getting a sample.
I haven't noticed any oxidation in the shade range I've been testing (low to mid 200s) but I have noticed it photographs reaaallly well for me. It doesn't settle into pores or start feeling greasy, which I like.
I have combination, clog-prone skin for the record.
I didn't have a problem with it settling into my pores. I once tried a Marc Jacobs foundation that pooled into very obvious little dots in my pores, it was crazy. After a few tries I actually ended up loving the peach foundation. I'm super oily and if I use the Sunday Riley mattifying toner + the peach primer + peach fndt + powder, I'm significantly less oily than I've ever been. That's without spf under though.
I'm really cheap when it comes to make up but I just might have to bite the bullet on this one since I can't find my trusty Iman foundation anymore. I know when Rih releases a lipstick collection I'm gonna go ham anyway so lol
I'm trying to stop spending so much money on makeup... but I think I'm going to get the foundation from this collection. MAYBE the primer too because idk how well the foundation will play with the primers I already have.
The gloss looks like a nice everyday gloss to keep in my purse, but for $18? idk idk. The highlighters are all too much $$$ for me, so I'll pass on those. And the MatchStix have been getting mixed reviews so I'll be passing on those as well.
I hope she comes out with some more lip products next.
I've had a really difficult time finding a highlighter that wasn't too bronzy for my face. My skin is on the fairer side, so everything kind of looked like I rubbed dirt on my fave. I love the one Fenty duo I got...it gives a really nice translucent/pearly glow. (I also love the lip gloss!)
