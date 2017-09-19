I bought both her foundation and highlighter. I'm tryna glow up Reply

which highlighter did you get?

i love the foundation, but that was all of my makeup budget for this month :P Reply

Did you try the foundation yet? My face is a damn oil slick and people are saying it makes your face look dry af and emphasize all texture? Reply

I tried it on in store, and it looked fine! I need to buy decent moisturizer before I start beating my face Reply

I love the story about the albino makeup user who reviewed Fenty. Reply

the golden highlighter looks like yellow dust strikes even on her complexion, i don't get the hype around it Reply

Im a HUGE rih stan and a huge makeup user and this collection is so overhyped to me lmao. I hate glittery highlight, the foundation sucks for dry skin (dont @ me with oil and primer, ive used better foundation), and the gloss is average. Im keeping trophy wife and the gloss and brush to support the line but its mostly meh for me aside from the amazing shade selection. Reply

the next person who wants to get paid off a makeup line needs to focus exclusively on dark skin. like 20 shades for the darkest skins along with flattering shadows and lipsticks, etc. Reply

damn, that's disappointing to hear @ the foundation being bad for dry skin. ): but i'm glad now since i was planning on ordering it. i currently use the mac studio fix fluid foundation and that's been working just fine but any other foundation just leaves me patchy. Reply

may i ask what foundation you prefer? i have combination skin, so nothing seems to be perfect that i've tried Reply

i really like their videos but they do poor job convincing me to actually buy their products. for example, glossier makes even a basic lip gloss seem like a must have in my collection b/c only then i'll look as amazing as their models. fenty beauty, on the other hand, doesn't make me associate their girls w/ their makeup, so while i want to copy their looks, i don't want to go an extra mile and buy what they're using. Reply

I have super dry skin and suffer from a dermatitis and I love this foundation. I just prep my skin really good use some Aloe vera gel and the foundation lays very well on my skin. It also doesn't bother my dry spots when they flare up so far. I do agree about Trophy wife, Ive only seen one youtuber use it correctly. Reply

I feel like the hype around that highlighter has to do with people loving the name "trophy wife" and nothing to do with the fact that you have to blend the shit out of it for it to look good. Reply

I blended it out like crazy on top of my other highlighter and I actually kinda liked the look, but I think it would only be good for events. I can't imagine having all that glitter on my face on regular days. Reply

yeah i didn't care for any of the highlighters that i tried, they all seemed really glittery. i want this line to be successful so other brands follow suit but i'm gonna be waiting for the next release, all of these products were disappointing for me personally, and def not worth the money (tho i'm kinda over sephora-priced makeup in general tbh).



the foundation in particular looked terrible on me, that shit made my face look like the desert



Edited at 2017-09-20 12:22 am (UTC)

trophy wife is awful and looks awful on everyone Reply

Imma have to agree with you. Reply

truth Reply

not surprised you would lie. Reply

same.. looking like damn clowns. IDK why people can't just use it to 'glow up' instead of actually becoming a light bulb. Reply

I think it looks bad on pasty white people but not on darker skin tones. As long as people don't overdo it, I think it looks fine.



Edited at 2017-09-19 09:49 pm (UTC)

It looks bad on darker people too, let's not play Reply

trophy wife is literally a gold eyeshadow. that is it. Reply

I agree. It's just not a flattering color and most of the looks I've seen have people slathering it on like Rihanna did in this video, except they don't blend it out properly so it looks even more of a mess. Reply

Fuck yall! That highlight looks AMAZING on me and yes its to much for an office look but fuck it! Reply

You are so right! Reply

The fuck is blotting powder? Reply

Mattifying powder in a compact. It's not that exciting. Reply

a powder you blot on throughout the day and it keeps away oily shine and your foundation from caking throughout the day as you sweat and live Reply

blotting powder is actually really good if you want matte skin and minimized pores.



the reason FB's blotting powder is getting rave reviews is that it doesn't cast white w/ flash Reply

and the reviews say it looks so weightless. i can never find a true weightless/cake free powder Reply

I wonder if this would work for my husband? He's doing a webinar in a few weeks and they told him to wear powder so he doesn't look shiny on camera. Reply

So it's basically rcma no colour powder but pressed and way more expensive. Got it. Reply

This is very important. Thank you! Reply

It works like blotting paper in that it absorbs excess oilon the skin, reduces shine and mattifies. Reply

it's for us who after wearing foundation for only 10 min already turn into a greasy mess. Reply

Parent

a gift from god. Reply

This stuff looks nice but I'm cheap as fuck and don't wanna spend that much on stuff I don't know works for me lol.



I'm such a boring bitch, I just want to buy the same make up, forever. I had a fav mascara that I loved and now they don't make it (I even forget it's name it's been so long) and I still haven't found one I like lol. I've tried all the 'best' ones at sephora too and my eyes just don't agree with any of them, so I use the maybelline stuff in the yellow bottle with a curved wand now, bc I only like the curved wands tbh.



Speaking of expensive shit I need to replace like 5 things and it will be nearly $200 at sephora. I need a new smashbox primer(the classic clear one whatever it is called) a new beauty blender, eye liner, and a couple other things I forget urghhh. My current beauty blender is currently falling apart from all the washings XD



Edited at 2017-09-19 09:43 pm (UTC)

There are some great drugstore mascaras out right now. I like L'Oreal's Lash Paradise, but I've also heard amazing things about Essence's Lash Princess mascara. Reply

yasss I have the essence one too and I also use it sometimes instead of the maybelline one! It's really great and the packaging is cute. I'm a total slut for cute packaging XD Reply

Sis that Lash Princess mascara will give you lego lashes and it smudges after 3 hours. It's shit Reply

i used to buy the more expensive mascaras, but i randomly won a tube of covergirl's clump crusher and it's been my go to ever since. it has a curved wand too! Reply

Not sure if you have access to Ulta where you are, but they have a deal with Smashbox primers right now! The travel size (0.5oz) is $10, so you could get four for almost the price of a full size (1oz at $36). Reply

Are you talking about the cat eye Maybelline? It is sooo good. If I could spend more money on that wand for a fancier brand, I definitely would, even though I have no reason to! Reply

if you haven't already i would try subbing the real techniques sponge and the nyx studio perfect primer instead of the beauty blender and smashbox primer, a lot of people say they're comparable (including me) and it'll save you a pretty penny. YMMV of course, sometimes a specific item is the only thing that works lol Reply

the Gloss Bomb is no joke - cant believe its universal for all skin tones



the most useless thing in the line is the blotting sheets - bitch, shit is $2 at walmart Reply

I saw those and they made me go wtf O_O Like idk nothing can convince me blotting papers are worth that much. Reply

its "universal" because its basically a sheer lipgloss lol Reply

Mte lol Reply

but its not lol. Reply

disposable toilet seat covers do literally the exact same thing too Reply

if a highlighter doesn't even look good on rihanna... Reply

profit off of ugly lessers #1 be born looking like rihanna #2 profit off of ugly lessers Reply

i really like the look of the shimmer sticks. they're so pretty. Reply

ia they are gorgeous grouped up like in the video Reply

is the foundation good?

ive seen mixed reviews and ive seen pics where it doesnt look that high coverage Reply

Apparently with the blender it's hit-or-miss, but with the brush it's A+.



Edited at 2017-09-19 09:46 pm (UTC)

oh ty, guess im not getting it then cause i hate using brushes for foundation oop Reply

Its not heavy coverage at all, you can build it but its good for oily skin and medium coverage Reply

i heard that it oxidizes. Reply

I heard it sucks for dry skin, and that it oxidizes Reply

Link





I have not experienced noticeable oxidation, but I did walk around Sephora for about five minutes before I picked my shade. I definitely think it is worth getting a sample. I have dry skin (although not super dry) and it does work for me if I make sure to moisturize my skin before I put it on and at night (which I should be doing anyway). I like the finish on me and it lasts through out the day with minimal shine. I have been applying it with the Sephora Pro brush #47 and finish it off with a beauty blender. Haven't tried it with just the beauty blender and it is pretty watery.I have not experienced noticeable oxidation, but I did walk around Sephora for about five minutes before I picked my shade. I definitely think it is worth getting a sample. Reply

terrible for dry skin, my sis returned hers Reply

It's great on my skin (combo/oily) and it actually looks better the longer I wear it. I haven't tried powdering over it yet so my nose gets a little shiny. Reply

I have oily skin and got a sample and loved it. I'll be buying it. Reply

It's definitely buildable coverage, so you can go either quite sheer or add on more coverage. I've only used it with a sponge and I quite like the feel and finish, it's really lightweight. I usually go for two applications and that's a nice medium-light coverage without being heavy.



I haven't noticed any oxidation in the shade range I've been testing (low to mid 200s) but I have noticed it photographs reaaallly well for me. It doesn't settle into pores or start feeling greasy, which I like.



I have combination, clog-prone skin for the record. Reply

I have dry skin and used a high gloss primer underneath and I think it was great. I was worried about the matte because I have dry skin, but the primer you use really helps with that. Plus I moisturize my face before putting any makeup on. Reply

Today I'm trying the new Too Faced perfect matte foundation and primer. It's been about 6 hours and I'm not so matte anymore lol. Reply

The peach stuff? I wanted to love it so much but yeah... well, I haven't tried the primer, but I tested the foundation and while I didn't really get too oily (I credit that to my mattifying primer, that shit can even mattify super greasy sunscreen for all day lol) but I did notice it kind of... started settling into my pores in a not so flattering way after like ~5 hours. It looked really beautiful for the first hour or so though :(





Reply

What primer do you use?



I didn't have a problem with it settling into my pores. I once tried a Marc Jacobs foundation that pooled into very obvious little dots in my pores, it was crazy. After a few tries I actually ended up loving the peach foundation. I'm super oily and if I use the Sunday Riley mattifying toner + the peach primer + peach fndt + powder, I'm significantly less oily than I've ever been. That's without spf under though. Reply

I want to try this line so bad, I have a fuck of a time finding foundations to match my skin tone Reply

I tried the foundation in store and I loved it 😩 Reply

I've been watching Fenty reviews on YouTube for the last few days and everyone looks so good with it ugghh



I'm really cheap when it comes to make up but I just might have to bite the bullet on this one since I can't find my trusty Iman foundation anymore. I know when Rih releases a lipstick collection I'm gonna go ham anyway so lol Reply

I know that Trophy Wife looks pretty in the pan and all, but I've yet to see someone wearing it as a highlighter without looking ridiculous.



I'm trying to stop spending so much money on makeup... but I think I'm going to get the foundation from this collection. MAYBE the primer too because idk how well the foundation will play with the primers I already have.



The gloss looks like a nice everyday gloss to keep in my purse, but for $18? idk idk. The highlighters are all too much $$$ for me, so I'll pass on those. And the MatchStix have been getting mixed reviews so I'll be passing on those as well.



I hope she comes out with some more lip products next. Reply

did anyone try the highlighters that come with the two shades? does anyone recommend it? i like that one shade is more subtle for everyday and one is more intense for weekends (from what i've seen on youtube) Reply

From what I've seen on youtube reviews, the duos are kinda hit or miss. Some of them seem better than others. I can't remember which ones were the best out of all the duos though. Oops. Reply

I dont care for them, the subtle side is too subtle and the other too glittery. I prefer becca or pat mcgrath Reply

Kicking myself for not getting a McGrath highlight omg 😩😩 Reply

I have the pinker one. It looked good on me. Reply

Ginger binge and Moscow Mule is a really pretty duo. I loved those shades and I've already been wearing both at work with tons of compliments. It can be as subtle or as intense as you want...mind you I'm of darker skin so I don't know if it would be overwhelming on lighter tones. Reply

tried it on in store (the fire crystal dust one or whatever it was called) and it was WAY too glittery for me. I prefer a more subtle cream/dewey highlighter though. Reply

i bought a shit ton from the line and the only item i am honestly super head over heels for and very excited about is the ginger binge/moscow mule duo. fuck it's stunning. Reply

i have it in Lightning Dust/Fire Crystal and it is veryyy glittery on one side and more natural on the other but i love glittery highlight so idc i love it Reply

Link