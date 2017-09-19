anna

Billy Bush separates from wife of 19 years


Billy Bush — best known for hosting Access Hollywood and the Today show, being related to two former presidents, and talking about grabbing p*ssies with the current president — is separating from his wife, Sydney Davis, after nearly two decades of marriage and three children together. They are "separated for the moment to evaluate their life together. They love each other and their children deeply and are committed to a bright future."

