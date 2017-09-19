ugh @ pretty bird. their home, minus that couch, looks gorgeous though. Reply

That is one of the ugliest couches I have ever seen in my life Reply

It doesn't mesh well at all Reply

these are from their house

https://www.instagram.com/p/q5ZfKNuIJ6/?taken-by=glassofwhiskey

https://www.instagram.com/p/zbFVE-uIPi/?taken-by=glassofwhiskey lol I really hate that I know this but I don't think that's their LA house. This looks more like a cabin or something.these are from their house Reply

I think that's an Ikea couch, my sister's looks exactly the same, just a different cover. Reply

America needs to fix its errant ways; time to ditch carpet and embrace the beauty of hardwood floors. Reply

eh, i'm not so far gone with cynicism that i can't appreciate a couple that is sickeningly in love with each other. I'd rather see that than the other extreme. congrats to them. Reply

lol same. They're embarassing but they're obviously crazy about each other so good for them. Reply

their baby talk creeps me out



Reply

Baby talk and constant use of "babe" make me want to kill myself tbh. Reply

lbr it could be a lot worse: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0f_ec37PXNQ Reply

thanks



ba~~~~~~~be Reply

he infantalizes her soooo much and seems like .... really astounded by the fact that he got a girl so hot, and almost treats her like she's on a pedestal, like he barely knows her really. Reply

Lmao they're cute. Not my thing, but whatever. Reply

There's definitely that point, though, where a couple's trying so hard to show you that they're in love that you wonder why they need everyone to see it. Reply

Lmao true Reply

They're so weird, but there's something so endearing about that. They're precious, even. Reply

same. ppl are so weird with their hate for this stuff. Reply

i thought they already had a kid oops Reply

They're hella cheesy but super cute Reply

Fuck them both for thinking they could be happy. Reply

lmaooooo is this in the wrong post; I genuinely can't tell Reply

Lmao it's what someone said in the post about Melissa Benoist divorcing her husband iirc, they were like "Good, fuck them both for thinking they could be happy" Reply

my favorite quote Reply

The original is the best recent comment on ontd in ages Reply

Lmao yesss. Reply

That beautiful comment. An ONTD best. Reply

I will always love that quote. Reply

iconic Reply

ill always love this comment when it pops up on ONTD. Reply

lmao irl, I love that comment. Reply

Aww, cute. Naturally ONTD turned on him post-BB, but whatever, their OTTness is kind of endearing in this shitbag world. Reply

aww good for them. and their home actually looks cozy which seems to be rare w celebs Reply

lmao out of all places to find ~tru wuv. Coachella Festival and two years later to get married y'all....



Congrats on yo new baby I guess



lowkey seething on cishets gettin some love everywhere tbh Reply

omg he is so cute and his social media is so pure and adorable. congrats to them both! Reply

omg i had to look up what pretty bird was and ... eaux Reply

their house looks nice Reply

lol I just saw this. Of course they met at Coachella. OF COURSE.



congrats to her tho. hope their kid has a decent name, at least.



Edited at 2017-09-19 07:51 pm (UTC) Reply

They are so extra, you know that baby is gonna have a weird name Reply

You just know it's going to be overly twee, like, Dandelion Lee. Reply

I want to make fun of how obsessed he is with his wife, but I'm that obsessed with my wife so I'd be hypocritical as fuck. Reply

awww Reply

Adorable Reply

Omg 😭❤️ Reply

Do you post about your "pretty bird providing food for herself" on social media too, as if a grown adult eating is something to be marveled at? :P Reply

Omg. Sorry but that is too far Reply

This will never not be fucking hysterical. I don't want them to ever change. Reply

No, but I did just tweet about how she left a sex toy on the sink when a plumber and the super came by today. (She didn't realize until I asked if it was there earlier) Reply

