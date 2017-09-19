Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Split

omg. idk why but i'm genuinely shocked? i know they were rarely spotted together, but they just seemed really lowkey and private.



hopefully they can maintain a good relationship for their daughter.

That was a long contract tbh

i still kinda follow rachel and they were hardly ever together tbh... like he would be in canada for months at a time so it's not surprising

I was gonna say, I thought they broke up awhile ago because they're hardly ever together.

Awww 9 years is a long time





Slightly related I love reading about Canadian celebs that still live in Canada full time or most of the time

That's like Rachel McAdams and Jay Baruchel. End of list.



The rest are traitors tbh. I love the effort Jay Baruchel makes to try and make Canadian Content in Canada. Bless him forever and his maple heart.

Been ready for a Hayden Christenssance!

Set him up mediocre success, Marvel!

Yes! save him Disney♥

i said "oh shit" and i have no idea why since im not checking for either of them lmfao. Pretty sure someone JUST mentioned them on ONTD though- so yall voodoo'd them

same, i audibly gasped lol

I didn't mean to!

ahahahah i knew it!! Sis you conjured a dark spirit upon their home....jkjk

Don't you use this power more often or is that another user?

Can you use to ur power to break up a couple I know irl? 😭

same!!



some ontd users have some dark powers.. if only they could wish into existence a perfect partner for me instead of wishing break ups on celebs... lol Reply

im not surprised tbh

LOVE IS DED

TRUE LOVE DOESN'T EXIST

meh



meh Reply

NOOO RIP

LOVE IS DEAD

they've done this like 3-4 times now. i'm unmoved.

this

This but also low-key wanting them to get back together.

i'm still bitter her and adam brody didn't end up together

But it gave us Breester, the teen drama crossover we don't deserve!

Them and Vincent Kartheiser/Alexis Bledel are the biggest IRL fanfic couples, lol

i feel so bad for them every time someone hits them with 'do you ever think about how weird it is that seth and blair ended up together?!'. you can see how much they hate it lol.

i love leighton and adam, but they were so cute together

me too, but at least seth and summer were end game

Same. I like Adam with Leighton but I wouldn't be mad if they divorced and him and Rachel got back together.

I thought you said ADRIEN Brody and was aghast.

adam brody is my ultimate dream human

Teen me came through and thought "Leighton and Adam next please :)"

same tbh

Good, I love him. I can't wait to be their daughter's step mom.

I said this in the other post but I'll quote it to the day I die.



"Fuck them both for thinking they could be happy" Reply

i always thought he was gay

It would be a dream come true....

iirc ONTD thought so, too.

wsn't there a story about male massage parlour or something?

There have been rumours about him for ages. I used to work a Whole Foods in Toronto back in the day and he came in wearing Uggs. Not saying that has any correlation but the man was wearing Uggs.

IDKY, but everytime I see her I think of how Summer was originally only supposed to be in the pilot of The OC, but then the producers liked her so much they re-wrote her as one of the leads.

Edited at 2017-09-19 07:45 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-09-19 07:45 pm (UTC) Reply

oh, wow. i didn't know that. something similar happened to the gal who plays Garcia on Criminal Minds. And the Coffee Shop guy on Friends.

Same with Julie Cooper-Nichol-almost Bullock-Atwood!

oh really? I can't imagine Julie not being there, she has so many iconique bitch moments

haha yup the casting director said she won him over with her "ew" delivery

That makes sense since she wasn't originally in the opening credits

i'm happy they made that decision bc i loved summer.



also kinda similar but i always lol at how alex karev from greys anatomy wasn't even originally in the pilot and i think they added his scenes in later and yet he's one of the only 4 originals now. Reply

Parent

