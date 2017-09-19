Sia's fursona is really cute! Reply

there's a my little pony movie? Reply

October 6th. Reply

several. Abroad all of them opened in theaters to decent success Reply

are bronies still a thing?! Reply

No doubt, but I'm not going to check for you. Reply

https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/4xap8w/pony-nationalism-and-the-furred-reich-inside-the-alt-furrys-online-zoo Yes, they love Trump now. Reply

They would Reply

maybe it's cause im a bit high but that pony version of sia is making me laugh way too hard Reply

I think the new my little pony's are creepy (I liked the original ones from the 90s or w/e) so I don't like most of this video but I do like all the shots of Maddie dancing in the water Reply

MLP is 80's sis LOL Reply

Im imagining a theater full of fedora wearing MRA bronies and their sex hole plushies rather than the little girls this movie is aiming for. Its so weird how they latched themselves to this show, I dont get it lol. Reply

There's a my little pony movie coming out....



All the bronies in Boston are gonna love this. Reply

Like so many Sia songs this started out beautiful then gets just a bit too repetitive Reply

I love Sia but is there any movie she won't write a song for? Reply

Another relevant pop girl joining the MLP movement <3 Reply

Sounds like Sia. I miss when Sia sounded different at times -















ESPECIALLY her work with Zero 7 -













Now Sia always sounds the same :( Reply

YES at this entire comment



Parts of this song's chorus sound similar to Dusk Till Dawn, it's like she's half assing everything now. Reply

