"Man-free" music festival plans threatened by MRAs and transgender groups

Here we go. Reply

Thread

Link

Op knows what they're doing. Especially with the comment the added a few comments below. DON'T TAKE THE BAIT. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The quote about how pathetic the "what about the cis mennnnn" whining is? Yes, I have a very stealth anti-MRA agenda, u got me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aren't you guys tired of Making the same comment? If it's not a conversation you wanna have, keep it moving. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cry moar Reply

Thread

Link

I wasn't sure if we could post quotes from the article in the OP, but this complaint is really something....



Another wrote: "You have previously argued that transgender men know how it is to be vulnerable and oppressed, just like women, and should therefore be welcomed. What do you do with the rest of the men who are vulnerable and oppressed, then?" Reply

Thread

Link

My heart bleeds. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hdu!!11 men are the most™ oppressed ppl on EARTH! Maybe even in the UNIVERSE!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

*plays the world's smallest violin* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish MRAs would just get so angry they all spontaneously combust Reply

Thread

Link





Jesus fuckin' Christ. I just love it when men get angry at our responses TO THEIR SHITTY BEHAVIOR. Like...learn how to behave, then??? Reply

Thread

Link

its up there with racists being more offended at being called a racist than BEING a racist. Like if you werent the single greatest threat to womankind, then maybe we wouldnt need to do this shit. fuckkkkk outta here! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all, but a lot?? Which is a problem??? Maybe focus on that part?! Yup, basically. And then the #NotAllMen excuse (or 'not all whites,' whatever) -- like, no, obviously notbut a lot?? Which is a problem??? Maybe focus on that part?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BC they don't believe that they are racist. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right?! Dear men, maybe talk to the pieces of shit in your group, do something about male sexual assaulters! But nooooooo, blaming the victims while playing the victims is much better. And fuck the MRA. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

- Others are angry that trans men will be banned under the "man-free" rule.



Lol and? They are men aren't they?



And Mra.....shut the fuck up you cry babies. Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe they meant women? OP is a noted transphobe and this scenario reminds me of the ciswoman-only festival episode of Transparent Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you just reminded me that Sia Furler was in that episode, she was the singling lady walking through the forest.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it would be easier to ban migrants Reply

Thread

Link

no thanks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't feed disgusting trolls please. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hmm, your ideas are intriguing to me and I wish to subscribe to your newsletter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

whose sock is this? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what do you honestly get out of being here? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

there have been mens spaces since the dawn of time. still are (the lodge anyone?) but goddamn they get their knickers in a twist anytime women want a space free of men, for an evening or event.



and yet we're the snowflakes? jebus Reply

Thread

Link

I swear, the bigoted are the biggest goddamn snowflakes of all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you do love your false equivalencies don't you? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it happens to women of colour/black women that make their own spaces by white ppl. so they just feel entitled to every space. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hmmm...I didn't know you did wank posts wavvy. Reply

Thread

Link

anti-MRA posts bring everyone together except that cherryblossom person, mistqueens, likhazay (the racist one) and that alt-right Taylor Swift stan who joined ontd yesterday or something Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol yes, I'm so sick of all of those misogynistic users Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I appreciate how accurate this description is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

screaming @ the racist one, i feel so bad for the other user lmao and don’t forget fka! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao this accuracy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OP and a couple others users are infamous for these gender/trans wank posts. This site falls for it every time. It goes from righteousness indignation and rage at misogyny and patriarchy to transmen are gender traitors and transwomen are trying to infiltrate our spaces territory real fast. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I always underestimate just how much men love making women feel as uncomfortable as possible Reply

Thread

Link

MRAs will find a way to kvetch about anything, will they? RME Reply

Thread

Link

SHUT UP, MEN. Just shut up. Stop assaulting and raping women on the regular and maybe we wouldn't have to do this shit. Reply

Thread

Link





To MRAs: suffer. Reply

Thread

Link

lol I thought she was mocking him with a massive chicken drumstick Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg same, and it can't be unseen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Let's go, turkey legs" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

if they're allowing trans women or even femme identifying non binary people, i don't see how they're being hateful towards trans men?? they're not allowing men period. but if they're not allowing trans women in then i agree that's fucked because trans women are women Reply

Thread

Link

I think they were originally only banning cis men from the festival but cis men complained and they changed the policy so no men period. Trans women are definitely welcome. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Got it, thank you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cis men continue to be the worst Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is wonderful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link