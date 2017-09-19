"Man-free" music festival plans threatened by MRAs and transgender groups
- Statement Festival, a Swedish man-free music festival, was created after an increase in sexual assaults at music festivals, and was scheduled to happen next year.
- Some activists are upset that the festival is for women only
- MRAs are upset because cis men face oppression too, so they shouldn't be banned from going.
- Others are angry that trans men will be banned under the "man-free" rule.
- Creator defends festival: says the intent is to create a safe space for women since almost all sexual assaults are committed by men.
Another wrote: "You have previously argued that transgender men know how it is to be vulnerable and oppressed, just like women, and should therefore be welcomed. What do you do with the rest of the men who are vulnerable and oppressed, then?"
