"Man-free" music festival plans threatened by MRAs and transgender groups




- Statement Festival, a Swedish man-free music festival, was created after an increase in sexual assaults at music festivals, and was scheduled to happen next year.
- Some activists are upset that the festival is for women only
- MRAs are upset because cis men face oppression too, so they shouldn't be banned from going.
- Others are angry that trans men will be banned under the "man-free" rule.
- Creator defends festival: says the intent is to create a safe space for women since almost all sexual assaults are committed by men.

FYI! You can learn more about the festival at its official site, and support it on its kickstarter page

SOURCE
Tagged: , , , ,