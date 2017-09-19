Ariel Winter: "Just because I decide to show my body occasionally doesn't mean I'm unintelligent"
The star took to social media late Monday with a self-described "rant"
Rant!! pic.twitter.com/YY8jIP7iaQ— Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) September 19, 2017
Do you occasionally show your body, ONTD?
Honestly if tiny model-types like Gigi Hadid wore similar outfits no one would bat an eye (and no one does when they do).
happened over and over.
She clearly dresses for a certain type of attention, so it's confusing when she goes on these rants.
And it's not the clothes that make her look unintelligent. It's how she wears them knowing the reaction she'll get, then then acts all shocked/innocent about it. "I'm not a stylist! I don't know what to wear to look appropriate!" The vast, vast majority of the population manages it every day. Jeans and tshirts at the grocery store ain't the SATs.
She has shit taste. There's a way to wear sexy, reveling outfits without looking like you rent for $5 an hour, but she hasn't found it.
it's safer for the paps, they get a sure shot, and websites get their clicks so it all makes sense & works out great for all involved (esp the celebs who want to be low-key)
Yes, society decides what's appropriate. That's how the world works.
via GIPHY
getting called out for having tragic taste, however...
Gurl. Either dress less disastrously or just own it & stop responding to this shit. You gotta pick one. Obviously no one should send her nasty shit or objectify her or whatever either way, but just in general this is getting tiresome.
I don't even see what was wrong with her emmy's dress. Sure, the colour/texture was ugly to me but it didn't look out of place for a red-carpet (??)