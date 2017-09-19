Ariel Winter: "Just because I decide to show my body occasionally doesn't mean I'm unintelligent"

does she ever talk about anything other than her body?



her mother was an abusive narcissist who sexualized her from a very young age, so it doesn't surprise me that she's got some residual shit to deal with Reply

I feel like she's gone on this rant before. She's not wrong. But I do worry about how much she lets negative media attention affect her.



Honestly if tiny model-types like Gigi Hadid wore similar outfits no one would bat an eye (and no one does when they do). Reply

Yeah, more 'developed'(?) women/girls tend to have what they wear seen as more vulgar because of their bodies. It happened to me at school when myself and another girl wore the exact same shirt for own clothes day. Reply

it happened to me all of the time and it was infuriating. I took off my sweater once in the cafeteria because I was hot, and I had a spaghetti strap tank top underneath. Girls at my school wore those all the time but no one batted an eye until someone thick like me did. The security guard told me to put my sweater back on, and said nothing to the boy in the lunch line who agreed it was "turning him on" to see me in that outfit.



happened over and over. Reply

I agree with what you're saying, but in her case, it's not at all hyperbolic to say that she she will have her ass hanging out to do a milk run.



She clearly dresses for a certain type of attention, so it's confusing when she goes on these rants. Reply

My high school bff had a banging body with big boobs and ex boyfriend asked me if she was "dirty, she's dirty isn't she" and was like fuck you this is why you're my ex and no she's actually a virgin unlike me if you're gonna be an asshole about it. Fucking guys. Reply

i mean, you have a point but the shit ariel wears is just ridiculously tacky. not even mery streep could make her outfits look elegant. Reply

She is wrong, actually. It's not tough to dress differently than she does if she doesn't want the negative attention. "Don't wear stuff short enough to show your entire ass" isn't rocket science.



And it's not the clothes that make her look unintelligent. It's how she wears them knowing the reaction she'll get, then then acts all shocked/innocent about it. "I'm not a stylist! I don't know what to wear to look appropriate!" The vast, vast majority of the population manages it every day. Jeans and tshirts at the grocery store ain't the SATs. Reply

It's not her size, it's her taste level. You never see GiGi or other model types showing up in a glittery, textured, patterned brocade dress that looks like it could be upholstery material for a '57 Chevy.



She has shit taste. There's a way to wear sexy, reveling outfits without looking like you rent for $5 an hour, but she hasn't found it.

She can wear what makes her happy and people probably wouldn't say very much if she wasn't "fuller figured" by Hollywood standards. There is no way she's not calling the paps on herself though. Reply

i'm not sure if the fascination is there or if she just has a really good PR team. like i see buzzfeed/snapchat articles about her like twice a week. this girl is peaking somebody's interest. Reply

nah young celebs call the paps on themselves. it's why you see instagram/nepotism models 5 times per week and actual celebs literally never. and half the time those ig/nepo models are gazing lovingly at the camera, lmaoo



it's safer for the paps, they get a sure shot, and websites get their clicks so it all makes sense & works out great for all involved (esp the celebs who want to be low-key) Reply

Yes, society decides what's appropriate. That's how the world works.



Yes, society decides what's appropriate. That's how the world works.

Well, I said she'd go on an IG rant in the worst dressed at Emmy's thread and here we are.



lol society is made up of a whole lot of bullshit Reply

Society needs an update from white patriarchy and Christian colonisation of social mores Reply

she and Emily Ratajkowski should be bffs Reply

omg I'm dying in the emmy's post someone was like "3, 2, 1 until her next rant" Reply

she doesn't deserve harassment at all



getting called out for having tragic taste, however... Reply

Gurl. Either dress less disastrously or just own it & stop responding to this shit. You gotta pick one. Obviously no one should send her nasty shit or objectify her or whatever either way, but just in general this is getting tiresome. Gurl. Either dress less disastrously or just own it & stop responding to this shit. You gotta pick one. Obviously no one should send her nasty shit or objectify her or whatever either way, but just in general this is getting tiresome. Reply

The real news to me is that the paps care about her. Reply

They don't, she has the paps on speed dial Reply

shannenb

called it in the Worst Dressed @ the Emmy's post: Reply

I wonder what else I can see in the future? LOL Reply

I couldn't handle being in her position. I'd just unplug and have my team take over my social media. She can easily dress "sexy" and have it not be the tackiest shit ever, but if it makes her happy - whatever. Reply

RIGHT? This is what I was saying in the last post about her! It's like she doesn't know that cute revealing shit also exists. Reply

She's a young woman though, how many young women don't have tragic style choices? And if she was just a normal 20 something yo woman going shopping in shorts no one would blink twice.



I don't even see what was wrong with her emmy's dress. Sure, the colour/texture was ugly to me but it didn't look out of place for a red-carpet (??)

I mean she's not wrong BUT I have a sneaking suspicion that she/her team call the paps t b q h Reply

girl. show your body if you want to, but there's a time and a place, and get some freaking taste. Reply

