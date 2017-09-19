Zedd & Liam Payne - 'Get Low' Music Video 💦

He's so corny. Reply

And adds just as much flavour to his surroundings.



I have a confession to make: I had completely forgotten that Zedd was going to work with Liam, so the first time I listened to this song on the radio, I honestly thought that it was Nick Jonas instead of him. Reply

nothing lime ever does looks natural to me Reply

idk how i feel... but lime's "dance" needs work Reply

I never noticed but Liam has very long fingers... Reply

I like the part with the kids and the part where the dancer was teaching people the moves :) Reply

eh.... singing "I like the way you touch yourself" around little girls is creepy Reply

mte like kids dancing in the crowd, sure. but like singling them out for a little girl dancing session for this particular song may not have been the best choice. Reply

yeh i was like :S when they were dancing with the little kids to a sexy song like ????????????????????? Reply

Using a dog gif is unfair!! Reply

lmao at his ~dancing...everything about loam is so forced. also this vid is hella late, didn't the song flop already? him and zedd are serving boyfriend twin tumblr teas. Reply

Here for OP, Trafalgar Square and that precious little pupperz. Reply

lmao I'm in this vid for a split second where's my VMA??? Reply

awww cool! Reply

AMAZING OMG Reply

me @ lima every time he releases a song that doesn't showcase his amazing voice Reply

thank you! mte exactly. his songs have been fun enough but he can do better.

i'm praying for some ballads on the album cause i really love his voice Reply

LMFAO you're my fav! Reply

and you're my fav! Reply

I think it's cute tbh. I like the dancers teaching people. Reply

I don't know how this happened but I am really loving Zedd, his music is cheesy but he seems nice. This video is cute, he doesn't really know how to dance.



o/t - thank god for this video for giving me a distraction from that stupid earthquake, my whole family lives in Puebla. Reply

