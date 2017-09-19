Zedd & Liam Payne - 'Get Low' Music Video 💦
#GetLow video with @Zedd out now! Thanks to all the fans that got involved https://t.co/9pPiBOV1ho pic.twitter.com/oGBHIsTccO— Liam (@LiamPayne) September 19, 2017
BFFLs Lime and Zedd have finally dropped the clip for their Summer '17 anthem Get Low.
The stars were made to shine, reach up and make a wish
It's a beautiful time, I hope you take a glimpse~
o/t - thank god for this video for giving me a distraction from that stupid earthquake, my whole family lives in Puebla.