Ryan Phillippe claims ex-girlfriend attacked him + hurt herself while drunk

Right. This is what literally every abuser ever accused says. Reply

Ugh, this is going to be Johnny/Amber all over again Reply

seriously. i swear johnny pulled the same 'oh, she fell and hurt herself' shit. Reply

anytime a man says he finds accusations like these "amusing" i know he did it Reply

THIS Reply

he finds the accusations "devastating"



he finds the chick sending headshots to the press "amusing" Reply

amusing in this context is still a red flag in my opinion Reply

"he "finds it amusing Elsie has sent glamour shots of herself to the media and is out for money and fame.""



idk that sounds volatile even without a direct quote, so. i don't think i'd find anything amusing about an accusation even if i hated a person Reply

This is me when I wake up. Reply

How does this woman get work? She never has an expression on her face ever. Reply

You don't find this a compelling scene?! WOW! Reply

lmao thank you!! She has two faces. Either this look right here(aka "blank stare") or "startled/shocked". She was the worst fucking part of ONTD, followed by Snow and Charming. Reply

classic DARVO Reply

Will ONTD attack me if I say I believe him Reply

I want to believe him, but as much as he is tied to Reese and he seems like a good guy... he is still man and men are capable of shit. Reply

True, but I think it's telling that the city laughed in her face and didn't investigate despite both her and Ryan admitting that she sustained injuries Reply

so are women. Reply

so are women Reply

This info from the UK says that only 5% of domestic violence in opposite-sex relationships is committed by women....but hey better make sure to point out that men *only* do 95% of it!



http://www.refuge.org.uk/about-dome stic-violence/domestic-violence-and-gend er/





(also oops, I hope this clear but this is about the ppl responding to you, I know you weren't making a



Edited at 2017-09-19 07:36 pm (UTC) lmao of course the men are lining up to point how woman do shitty things too, in a post about a man brutalizing his girlfriend.

This info from the UK says that only 5% of domestic violence in opposite-sex relationships is committed by women....but hey better make sure to point out that men *only* do 95% of it!

http://www.refuge.org.uk/about-dome stic-violence/domestic-violence-and-gend er/

(also oops, I hope this clear but this is about the ppl responding to you, I know you weren't making a #notallmen comment)

Yes and you deserve to be dragged Reply

I don't know what to believe. I have a feeling the truth lies somewhere in the middle. Both seem to have serious addiction issues and with that anything is possible. Reply

honestly, i don't really trust any instamodel type since many i know are pretty damn vicious but the fact he's dating someone half his age has definitely put him in bad light. i could see either one of them being the p.o.s. in this situation. if he did do it, i hope she drags him to hell. i don't feel like someone would risk put their career at risk with something as heavy as this if it was untrue. :\ Reply

Either way it's shitty because either he's an abusive pos or she is a liar giving additional fuel to the bullshit that MRA's and other victim-blamers spout. Reply

from me pic.twitter.com/ipE2qRiItt — dr. philz (@RyanPhillippe) September 19, 2017



I'm willing to wait for more information. I don't like the current era where notable names are guilty before proven innocent by way of social media. I also don't believe the statistic of how few false claims are made. I feel it's largely correct for the general population but not necessarily accurate to the celeb or athlete population.



from me pic.twitter.com/ipE2qRiItt — dr. philz (@RyanPhillippe) September 19, 2017

I'm willing to wait for more information. I don't like the current era where notable names are guilty before proven innocent by way of social media. I also don't believe the statistic of how few false claims are made. I feel it's largely correct for the general population but not necessarily accurate to the celeb or athlete population.

Suuuuuuure Reply

I never believed Johnny but I believe him. Reply

If she fell and hurt herself, why didn't you take her to the hospital? Reply

maybe because she had just attacked him Reply

Still call 911. If she's drunk, they'd make a record of it. Reply

Welllll. Not to defend him because he seems like a douche and I always side with the victim (better to believe and be proven wrong then disbelieve and be proven wrong, imho). But if my ex showed up drunk and hurt themselves while throwing a fit/attacking me I'd laugh and leave them right where they fell. Reply

oh wow, this is gonna get ugly. him saying that any part of this is ~amusing just makes him look guilty as fuck... Reply

MTE, bad wording on his part Reply

What a flop he became Reply

Lmao, no one needs to come defending this asshole... find something better to do with your time, tbh Reply

no one knows what happened... like??? Reply

Liiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiike



bye Reply

mte Reply

Lainey shared a tweet his ex made stating "where there's smoke ...". That's pretty damaging, imo.



That girl was also early 20s. Men in their 40s that EXCLUSIVELY seek out women in their early 20s are looking for someone they can manipulate and control. While that doesn't always equal violence, it still says a lot about how they view power in relationships. Reply

I believe him. Reply

i'll believe whoever can supply the video evidence Reply

I fucking loathe when men bring up the "I have a mother!" card. Ryan, you're liar, a cheater, and you're dating a woman who is only months older than your daughter so keep feminism out of your mouth. Reply

i didn't realize 3 years was "only months older" Reply

Yeah, this cheater and creeper can miss me with that bs. Reply

The as a man raised by a woman part makes me think of that joke quote "How can I hate women if I was raised by my bitch of a mother?" Reply

"As a man, raised by women"



zZzzzzz Reply

"As a man raised by woman" is the same BS men use to get out of many situations involving assaulting women. Reply

not the 'as a man, raised by women' shit again. Reply

This guy really sucks at projecting innocence. Everything he says makes him sound guilty and like he's just trying to say the right thing. Reply

