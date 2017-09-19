Ryan Phillippe claims ex-girlfriend attacked him + hurt herself while drunk
- Ryan Phillippe denies that he abused ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt by pushing her down a flight of stairs
- On the contrary, Ryan sources claim that Elsie drunkenly showed up to Ryan's house uninvited after they had broken up, SHE attacked HIM, and she fell and hurt herself
- The L.A. city attorney refused to investigate Elsie's claims, and Ryan thinks she is filing the lawsuit as revenge. In particular, he "finds it amusing Elsie has sent glamour shots of herself to the media and is out for money and fame."
- Ryan plans to countersue for defamation but will drop if Elsie says she lied. Any proceeds Ryan makes will be donated to domestic violence organizations.
- Statement: "As a staunch advocate for the health, well-being and equality of women, Ryan is completely devastated that these false allegations have been made and circulated. Domestic violence is an incredibly serious issue and fabricated and proven false claims should not be used to unjustly slander the falsely accused."
he finds the chick sending headshots to the press "amusing"
idk that sounds volatile even without a direct quote, so. i don't think i'd find anything amusing about an accusation even if i hated a person
This info from the UK says that only 5% of domestic violence in opposite-sex relationships is committed by women....but hey better make sure to point out that men *only* do 95% of it!
(also oops, I hope this clear but this is about the ppl responding to you, I know you weren't making a #notallmen comment)
I'm willing to wait for more information. I don't like the current era where notable names are guilty before proven innocent by way of social media. I also don't believe the statistic of how few false claims are made. I feel it's largely correct for the general population but not necessarily accurate to the celeb or athlete population.
That girl was also early 20s. Men in their 40s that EXCLUSIVELY seek out women in their early 20s are looking for someone they can manipulate and control. While that doesn't always equal violence, it still says a lot about how they view power in relationships.
