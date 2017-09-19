anna

Ryan Phillippe claims ex-girlfriend attacked him + hurt herself while drunk


- Ryan Phillippe denies that he abused ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt by pushing her down a flight of stairs
- On the contrary, Ryan sources claim that Elsie drunkenly showed up to Ryan's house uninvited after they had broken up, SHE attacked HIM, and she fell and hurt herself
- The L.A. city attorney refused to investigate Elsie's claims, and Ryan thinks she is filing the lawsuit as revenge. In particular, he "finds it amusing Elsie has sent glamour shots of herself to the media and is out for money and fame."
- Ryan plans to countersue for defamation but will drop if Elsie says she lied. Any proceeds Ryan makes will be donated to domestic violence organizations.
- Statement: "As a staunch advocate for the health, well-being and equality of women, Ryan is completely devastated that these false allegations have been made and circulated. Domestic violence is an incredibly serious issue and fabricated and proven false claims should not be used to unjustly slander the falsely accused."

sources: 1, 2, 3
